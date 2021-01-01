Thought Barca were moving away from ageing players? Wijnaldum and Aguero are both excellent players but both of them in their 30s?



They've got quite a number of young players coming through so I guess adding some more experienced players will compliment their squad. Both Gini and Aguero have still got 2 or 3 years left in them at the top level and will be a great addition to barca. Like many clubs, Barca have got serious financial problems at the minute, so signing Gini, Aguero, Garcia and Depay on a free is fantastic business in the current climate.Good luck to Gini and will be sorry to see him leave, but can't blame him moving to Barca at this stage of his career.