« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 651865 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 12:34:24 pm »
farewell gini, i wish you the best in your adventures with barca, they're lucky to have you

since he turned up at anfield, he's been integral to all our big moments and runs and victories, scoring vital goals throughout his time - his tally may not look big, but almost all of them were big goals and that's the significant point

a legend of the club without question and the best smile at anfield since crazy horse

so many fond memories and moments of an explosion of joy and bedlam during that barca game
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,420
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Thought Barca were moving away from ageing players? Wijnaldum and Aguero are both excellent players but both of them in their 30s?
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:37:12 pm
Thought Barca were moving away from ageing players? Wijnaldum and Aguero are both excellent players but both of them in their 30s?

They've got quite a number of young players coming through so I guess adding some more experienced players will compliment their squad.  Both Gini and Aguero have still got 2 or 3 years left in them at the top level and will be a great addition to barca.  Like many clubs, Barca have got serious financial problems at the minute, so signing Gini, Aguero, Garcia and Depay on a free is fantastic business in the current climate.

Good luck to Gini and will be sorry to see him leave, but can't blame him moving to Barca at this stage of his career.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:04:45 pm
They've got quite a number of young players coming through so I guess adding some more experienced players will compliment their squad.  Both Gini and Aguero have still got 2 or 3 years left in them at the top level and will be a great addition to barca.  Like many clubs, Barca have got serious financial problems at the minute, so signing Gini, Aguero, Garcia and Depay on a free is fantastic business in the current climate.

Good luck to Gini and will be sorry to see him leave, but can't blame him moving to Barca at this stage of his career.

isn't it a myth that free transfers saves the club some finances. the signing on fee and wages will be astronomical as in us with milner and joe cole :butt. but got a feeling, that if depay joins then gini will join too. both are pretty good mates.

thanks gini for the memories and hopefully he gets his big payday with barca that sets him off for life.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:40:44 pm
isn't it a myth that free transfers saves the club some finances. the signing on fee and wages will be astronomical as in us with milner and joe cole :butt. but got a feeling, that if depay joins then gini will join too. both are pretty good mates.

thanks gini for the memories and hopefully he gets his big payday with barca that sets him off for life.

It's true that the player gets a bigger signing on fee on a free, but if those 4 players weren't out of contract then there's no way Barca could have signed all 4.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 09:14:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 08:17:42 am
I think we are making a mistake.

yes, we should absolutely keep him and pay him what he wants.
Logged

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 09:21:03 pm »
he will have another good 4-5 world-class years in him IMO.

he will be a great addition to any CL aspiring team...

sad to see him go, as players like him should stay.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168]   Go Up
« previous next »
 