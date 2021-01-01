farewell gini, i wish you the best in your adventures with barca, they're lucky to have you
since he turned up at anfield, he's been integral to all our big moments and runs and victories, scoring vital goals throughout his time - his tally may not look big, but almost all of them were big goals and that's the significant point
a legend of the club without question and the best smile at anfield since crazy horse
so many fond memories and moments of an explosion of joy and bedlam during that barca game