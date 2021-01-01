Out of interest, does anyone believe his performances this season have warranted a big contract, whilst I appreciate all that Gini has done I've always found him to be one of the more replaceable players in our first 11, maybe the thought of him not being able to replicate his best for us going forward was the main driver in this decision, which I believe is the correct one.
Theres a few players whos performances havent warranted a contract on the strength of this season. But they have a couple years left on their deals and Im sure most will bounce back (like Firmino for instance has already been doing the least few weeks, Sadio too), and we would be glad of the fact they did have longer deals!
The issue is more why his contract wasnt extended 2 or 3 years ago, and that is a huge misstep on the behalf of his agent. So we probably should have been in a situation now where hed still be a Liverpool player, coming off the back of a below par season but one we know had the talent to bounce back, like some of his teammates.
Hes played an incredible amount of football over the past few years, barly misses a game for club and country. And because of all the injuries in the back and midfield (and midfielders filling in at the back), hes played far more than he should have really this season. In perfect circumtances hed have played a lot less.
But then that is another issue - pretty sure there was a suggestion of him being concerned because of Thiagos arrival, that his role would be far less. So who knows! Ideally hed stay, but wouldn't be a player relied on to play pretty much every game again. His role would lessen in a year or two, but then he probably doesnt want that either.