Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6640 on: Yesterday at 05:00:39 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:32:11 pm
Out of interest, does anyone believe his performances this season have warranted a big contract, whilst I appreciate all that Gini has done I've always found him to be one of the more replaceable players in our first 11, maybe the thought of him not being able to replicate his best for us going forward was the main driver in this decision, which I believe is the correct one.

Theres a few players whos performances havent warranted a contract on the strength of this season. But they have a couple years left on their deals and Im sure most will bounce back (like Firmino for instance has already been doing the least few weeks, Sadio too), and we would be glad of the fact they did have longer deals!

The issue is more why his contract wasnt extended 2 or 3 years ago, and that is a huge misstep on the behalf of his agent.  So we probably should have been in a situation now where hed still be a Liverpool player, coming off the back of a below par season but one we know had the talent to bounce back, like some of his teammates.

Hes played an incredible amount of football over the past few years, barly misses a game for club and country.  And because of all the injuries in the back and midfield (and midfielders filling in at the back), hes played far more than he should have really this season. In perfect circumtances hed have played a lot less.

But then that is another issue - pretty sure there was a suggestion of him being concerned because of Thiagos arrival, that his role would be far less. So who knows! Ideally hed stay, but wouldn't be a player relied on to play pretty much every game again. His role would lessen in a year or two, but then he probably doesnt want that either.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6641 on: Yesterday at 05:32:20 pm
It's not a guarantee that any player 28+ will bounce back after a down year.  It could just be the first year of a continual decline as they age.  Or is there something special in the water in Liverpool where only players that play for LFC age like fine wine?  Didn't seem to apply to the greats of the past and I'm already concerned about Hendo to boot. 

If you have unlimited money then sure, have massive wages sitting on the bench.  Unfortunately that doesn't seem to be the case for LFC so you're better off letting them go a year too early than a year too late.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6642 on: Yesterday at 05:36:11 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:32:11 pm
Out of interest, does anyone believe his performances this season have warranted a big contract, whilst I appreciate all that Gini has done I've always found him to be one of the more replaceable players in our first 11, maybe the thought of him not being able to replicate his best for us going forward was the main driver in this decision, which I believe is the correct one.

The club have to make big decisions. As much as we love the team that won us the league, we can't just leave them to grow old together. You always need to evolve and bring fresh energy in. I think it's important for the age profile we get a younger midfielder in this summer. Keita not working out has set us back in planning with the midfield and in truth had he stayed fit and lived up to the billing then Fabinho/Henderson/Keita would have likely been first choice in recent seasons. And then Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago this season. You can throw the Ox and his injuries in the mix as well. It's Gini's durability that has been a major asset as he's been reliable to play every week, no matter who has been injured because everyone else has had their injury problems.

We're going to have to make a similar choice regarding the front 3, if not this summer then next as they'll be out of contract in 2022 and can't all be signed up on new 3 or 4 year deals this year or next year into their 30's. If the club did then we'd all be calling out the poor squad planning in 2-3 years time.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6643 on: Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:32:11 pm
Out of interest, does anyone believe his performances this season have warranted a big contract, whilst I appreciate all that Gini has done I've always found him to be one of the more replaceable players in our first 11, maybe the thought of him not being able to replicate his best for us going forward was the main driver in this decision, which I believe is the correct one.

I don't think this season is a good indicator of players performances. No doubt Gini has been overplayed and whilst he hasn't excelled this season he has certainly been reliable.

I am pretty much on the fence with Gini though. Sometimes he can be very impressive and then other games a bit anonymous. He always seems to play well in big games. When the crowd are up he generally would deliver. Then in other games the sideways passing would drive me mad, especially when you know he does have attacking ability.

The one thing I would say is that he is rarely injured. At the moment he is probably our most reliable midfielder in terms of being injury free. And that is something not to be sniffed at. Certainly the likes of Keita and Ox in my opinion should be out the door before him. 
I do think though we need a bit more energy in our midfield. When we used to press teams we would be all over them and where is that energy going to come from in the next couple of seasons as all our midfielders will be either 30+ or nearing 30 (apart from Jones).

Personally though I would keep Gini, probably look to move on a couple of others and bring in a new younger player. Unless Klopp is a very good blagger he seemed like he would rather Gini stay as well. But probably in the end comes down to money and that is where we always struggle to compete.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6644 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
This thread has gone nuts again. No one knows the facts behind what has happened yet, but everyone wants to design their own narrative and cast blame where it suits them.

One day we might find out some facts (esp. as Gini is hinting that way) but even then there are always multiple sides to a story. Until then...who knows? Things happen. Timing isn't always right. Players move on. It can't always be helped.

If, as looks likely, he leaves I'll remember him with joy and appreciation; if, unexpectedly, he stays I'll be really happy that he's still here.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6645 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
I don't get the Milner contract. Maybe he took a substantial pay cut which would change things I guess but assuming he didn't it's a really odd one. Given the Milner contract, and given henderson's age, I'm not sure we had much choice with Gini. We know we offered him a deal, we know he didn't accept it. Seems pretty likely the wages and length of deal were the sticking point. But we have to free up minutes and wage bill for younger players in midfield. Otherwise we'll drop off a cliff at some point.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6646 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm
I don't get the Milner contract. Maybe he took a substantial pay cut which would change things I guess but assuming he didn't it's a really odd one. Given the Milner contract, and given henderson's age, I'm not sure we had much choice with Gini. We know we offered him a deal, we know he didn't accept it. Seems pretty likely the wages and length of deal were the sticking point. But we have to free up minutes and wage bill for younger players in midfield. Otherwise we'll drop off a cliff at some point.

Milner's a vital leader in the dressing room, but next season you'd assume will be his last. Next season wouldn't have been the issue with Gini, but in 2 or 3 seasons time we couldn't afford to have Gini, Hendo and Thiago all on a huge wage at 32/33. By then we'll probably see Henderson take on more the role Milner has the last couple of seasons and Thiago will need legs around him. Even Fabinho will be 30+ by then.

It's squad management. As I say a similar tough decision will have to be made over the front three over the next 12 months because they can't all get new 3 or 4 year deals as they hit 30.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6647 on: Yesterday at 10:18:48 pm
Hopefully the squad will see evolution rather then revolution over the next couple of seasons. We do have a lot of players in the 28-30 year old bracket and most will need to be replaced over the next three years.

Maybe letting one or two move on each summer is the right way to phase new players / young players into the team. Gini is perhaps the most 'disposable' at the moment.

Even so, it's a real shame that Gini is going. It's quite an honour that the players wanted him as 'fourth captain' rather than Robertson or Salah, who would perhaps be more vocal on the pitch.

Thanks for the memories Gini, you will always be welcome back at Anfield.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6648 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
it's never nice to lose a top drawer player even if you're getting a fee for them, never mind losing them on a free. But even though both sides couldn't come to an agreement, I hope the parting is amicable.  I don't really want to see tell-all stories about what was going on in the background.

It was a difficult final season for him, but Gini leaves with his head held high as a modern legend of the club.  I wish him well.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6649 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
it's never nice to lose a top drawer player even if you're getting a fee for them, never mind losing them on a free. But even though both sides couldn't come to an agreement, I hope the parting is amicable.  I don't really want to see tell-all stories about what was going on in the background.

It was a difficult final season for him, but Gini leaves with his head held high as a modern legend of the club.  I wish him well.

Well said.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6650 on: Today at 01:18:58 am
Legend. Difficult to watch him go.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6651 on: Today at 02:14:38 am
Surely we could have reached some agreement to keep him even if he was asking for just too much maybe even just a shorter contract, who knows what's been said behind closed doors but I think he still has at least 3 good years in him. No doubt it will all come out at some point but I'm sad to see him go.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6652 on: Today at 02:17:56 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:18:58 am
Legend. Difficult to watch him go.

What is a legend? Gerrard/Sir Kenny/Rush/Fowler are some of the legends of the club.

30 years from now, will people be still talking of Gini/Origi as a legend? Both are valuable players in our run to Number 6 and contributed to our league win last season but to call them Legends of Liverpool Football Club?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6653 on: Today at 02:32:35 am
Legendary with 2 goals vs Barcelona in CL Semis to create a miracle of sorts.
The main reason that the club is not renewing his contract is Curtis Jones. Hopefully Jones is ready to step up to the task.
Plus the fact of course ,that the club is skint at the moment. 
Doubt we will see any heavy weight summer transfer in. 
Most likely we will see a few leaving.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6654 on: Today at 02:33:22 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:17:56 am
What is a legend? Gerrard/Sir Kenny/Rush/Fowler are some of the legends of the club.

30 years from now, will people be still talking of Gini/Origi as a legend? Both are valuable players in our run to Number 6 and contributed to our league win last season but to call them Legends of Liverpool Football Club?

He was one of our most consistent, important players during our first league win in 30 years. His goals against Barcelona meant we won a sixth European cup. If that doesn't cement someone as a Liverpool great, I don't know what does.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6655 on: Today at 02:36:14 am
A night when we needed to score at least 3 goals at Anfield en route to number 6, and he got 2 of them.

We will never forget.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6656 on: Today at 02:56:23 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:17:56 am
What is a legend? Gerrard/Sir Kenny/Rush/Fowler are some of the legends of the club.

30 years from now, will people be still talking of Gini/Origi as a legend? Both are valuable players in our run to Number 6 and contributed to our league win last season but to call them Legends of Liverpool Football Club?

I find it quite funny the way some people (not just you) have this need to limit the number of people who qualify as legends in a club.

To be clear 'legend' is an honorific applied to people we wish to honour one way or another. It's not formal. It's just a way to convey how much we value and respect someone.

In my mind, there are a lot of legends that have played or have managed Liverpool Football Club. Certainly Stevie is one of the most prominent people in our history, but that doesn't limit our ability to call someone like Gini, who's been absolutely pivotal to this era, a legend. I'd also pretty happily call plenty of others over this period - Robbo, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Bobby, Mo, Mane, Hendo etc. legends. Indeed, calling them legends doesn't devalue or degrade Stevie, Kenny or anyone else you've mentioned in any way.

So yeah, Gini's a legend. No doubt about it.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6657 on: Today at 04:29:44 am
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 02:56:23 am
I find it quite funny the way some people (not just you) have this need to limit the number of people who qualify as legends in a club.

To be clear 'legend' is an honorific applied to people we wish to honour one way or another. It's not formal. It's just a way to convey how much we value and respect someone.

In my mind, there are a lot of legends that have played or have managed Liverpool Football Club. Certainly Stevie is one of the most prominent people in our history, but that doesn't limit our ability to call someone like Gini, who's been absolutely pivotal to this era, a legend. I'd also pretty happily call plenty of others over this period - Robbo, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Bobby, Mo, Mane, Hendo etc. legends. Indeed, calling them legends doesn't devalue or degrade Stevie, Kenny or anyone else you've mentioned in any way.

So yeah, Gini's a legend. No doubt about it.

To each his own I guess.

If one day, 30 years from now. I am bringing my grandkids to Anfield stadium tour. Hanging on the wall a picture of Steven Gerrard. 'This guy is a legend. He was unbelievable, playing like a one man machine to return us to our former glory. He was the only reason we had a chance to even win number 5 in Istanbul. The greatest goal ever seen at Anfield in my opinion was when he scored a last minute against Olympiakos. We were seconds from being eliminated.

'Grandpa, who is this Georginio Wijnaldum?'. 'He was a very good player who was key in us winning number 6 and number 19'.
