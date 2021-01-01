Would be really happy if there is positive development and he ends up staying.
Someone above mentioned similar situation to Emre Can, but huge difference in quality of players.
Regardless, served us really well for 5 years at 70k/year, available for all games and decisive in the big games.
If he stayed, it would not be Hendo vs Gini or anything. As of now, the pecking orders seems to be Fabinho, THiago, Hendo and Curtis (I wish I could add Keita but cannot). Its imperative to have atleast 5 high quality players for 3 spots for a team playing as many games as we do and intensity at we do.