Let him think about his future, he's got a few years left as a player. He loved it here, there is no bad blood between him and the club. I also don't think that it's all about money, a new challenge (backed up with better payoff) is appealing at some stage of everyone's career. Gini will go to the Euros and will assess what happens next. By that time the Barca option may evaporate if Koeman leaves, or may still be there even afterwards. Bayern were also rumored to hold interest. I can imagine the big Italian clubs to be interested too. He won't be too short options, the question is which one will he find most appealing. And with us qualifying for the CL, to which he made a big contribution, we may still be an appealing proposition.