His insta statement about the full story coming out to the fans at some point is interesting.  He obviously feels hes worth a lot more than what we are offering in terms of wages/length of contract.  Hopefully there isnt a big negative story in the pipeline
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
His insta statement about the full story coming out to the fans at some point is interesting.  He obviously feels hes worth a lot more than what we are offering in terms of wages/length of contract.  Hopefully there isnt a big negative story in the pipeline

Not sure he would want that.

Obviously wanted a longer contract than we were offering.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm
Either stay and play a bit part role when we need to rotate Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago or find a club where he can play a bigger role (or at the very least earn Barcelona money).
If Gini stayed, itd be Henderson playing the bit part role.
A good player over his time here.

A Key part of some big moment.

I'll miss him, but I also think we'll be just fine without him. Similar to when Emre Can left.

It's sad but ultimately when everyone is fit, he won't start. We'll have Thiago, Henderson, Milner all the wrong side of 30 so the idea of losing 1 to bring in younger fresh blood makes sense and he's the one to go.

Whoever gets him gets a good player.

Thanks Gini. Liverpool legend.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
If Gini stayed, itd be Henderson playing the bit part role.

What? Our captain playing a bit part role?
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
His insta statement about the full story coming out to the fans at some point is interesting.  He obviously feels hes worth a lot more than what we are offering in terms of wages/length of contract.  Hopefully there isnt a big negative story in the pipeline

I think we just wanted to go in a different direction with the midfield. Thiago came in at 29 and got a 4 year deal on a top wage. That left us with a decision to make regarding age profile, given Gini was also about to turn 30 and we had Henderson and Milner as well.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
can only presume it was a length of contract issue as has been speculated. 

Its weird really, and I wonder if this is the fault of his agent - but there was never an effort to try and extend his contact a couple years in. Usually key players and their agents are quite quick to try and get a new deal on the table, with better money and maybe a couple years extra added. But it never happened with Gini.

he honestly should have fired his agent years ago. He's been the bargain of the premier league era. Love the guy. Gutted he's leaving. We can only hope Edwards has an absolute ace up his sleeve in the summer... unless it's all in on Jones?
I'm gonna miss the Brazilian porn reviews...
Exceptional player.
His consistency and football intelligence is unreal.

Wish he'd have stayed a little longer. Will miss him
Its really sad that we cant say goodbye to him properly. At least there were 10,000 in today. That Cardiff away goal had escaped my memory until I read Klopps note earlier, what a finish that was. I hope he gets to come back one day with his new team.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
I think we just wanted to go in a different direction with the midfield. Thiago came in at 29 and got a 4 year deal on a top wage. That left us with a decision to make regarding age profile, given Gini was also about to turn 30 and we had Henderson and Milner as well.

Its a shame but we have to move on, we will definitely miss his quality and temperament but Im also excited about who will come in, will always be remembered for some legendary moments
Really sad to see him go. Consistent effort, energy and intelligence paired with big match performances and big goals.


And a great chant! :)
And never injured. A rare thing for a Liverpool midfielder.
Hes been an ever present in Klopps Liverpool. One of the key pillars of our success and Im genuinely sad to see him go. Absolute legend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-v9Z2yYsKw

Humble and with the most sincere, contagious smile right until the end.

From the interview i watched it sounds like he still wants to stay and isnt ruling it out
Would be really happy if there is positive development and he ends up staying.

Someone above mentioned similar situation to Emre Can, but huge difference in quality of players.

Regardless, served us really well for 5 years at 70k/year, available for all games and decisive in the big games.

If he stayed, it would not be Hendo vs Gini or anything. As of now, the pecking orders seems to be Fabinho, THiago, Hendo and Curtis (I wish I could add Keita but cannot). Its imperative to have atleast 5 high quality players for 3 spots for a team playing as many games as we do and intensity at we do.

is it Barcelona he is meant to be joining? perhaps that could change if Koeman leaves which is possible.
You can clearly tell he wants to stay. Got to be down to contract length.
He's been a fantastic player and a thoroughly likable human being. Will be missed greatly.
legendary midfielder. That is what he will be remembered as. Apart from all the matches mentioned by everyone here, I always loved that game against Arsenal where it seemed like he did 10 nutmegs and put Aaron Ramsay, Xhaka (and maybe Ox?) on the floor several times with his skills and body swerves.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:08:34 am
is it Barcelona he is meant to be joining? perhaps that could change if Koeman leaves which is possible.

This is what I find very odd. Normally by now player will announce where they are off too. The way Gini speaks it as if he hasn't reached an agreement with anyone which is strange for a player of his quality.

If he hasn't been given a big offer from someone like Barca, why are we not just offering what we offered before and see if he takes it? The earlier rumours were that he wanted 4 years and we would only give 2. That was pre-pandemic and now its likely that Koeman will be gone so he might as well stay here unless relations have been severed (not between him and Jurgen of course),
Think well miss him as a squad player for next year given how injury prone our midfielders are.

Hope we are bringing in a Tielemans type if he is going.
Let him think about his future, he's got a few years left as a player. He loved it here, there is no bad blood between him and the club. I also don't think that it's all about money, a new challenge (backed up with better payoff) is appealing at some stage of everyone's career. Gini will go to the Euros and will assess what happens next. By that time the Barca option may evaporate if Koeman leaves, or may still be there even afterwards. Bayern were also rumored to hold interest. I can imagine the big Italian clubs to be interested too. He won't be too short options, the question is which one will he find most appealing. And with us qualifying for the CL, to which he made a big contribution, we may still be an appealing proposition.
If that was the final note today, what a classy assured performance to go out on. Top red
My relationship with Gini was a bit of a slow burner. I still don't think he quite makes my strongest Liverpool XI (although it'd be close between him and Hendo and probably opponent dependent to an extent). His constant refusal to play the killer pass grinds my gears at times, but in terms of a durable, consistent, energetic midfielder with some really unique qualities, there are very few around better than Gini.

Will be tough to replace and I'm not entirely sure how we should go about doing that. On the one hand we could do with more legs in midfield, but equally some more goals/creativity would be nice, too. Tough one. For another thread. Thank you Gini.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:30:14 am
My relationship with Gini was a bit of a slow burner. I still don't think he quite makes my strongest Liverpool XI (although it'd be close between him and Hendo and probably opponent dependent to an extent). His constant refusal to play the killer pass grinds my gears at times, but in terms of a durable, consistent, energetic midfielder with some really unique qualities, there are very few around better than Gini.

Will be tough to replace and I'm not entirely sure how we should go about doing that. On the one hand we could do with more legs in midfield, but equally some more goals/creativity would be nice, too. Tough one. For another thread. Thank you Gini.


We got his replacement last summer,he will be missed though.
Going to miss his fat arse blocking anyone from getting the ball off him.
I think the toughest thing is the realization that Gini is just going to be the first of many on this squad.  Sucks but thankful we got to see him play in a red shirt and win all that he did.
wouldn't be surprised if he's been offered something like 3yrs on 110k a week + signing bonus, and thought "i can get 5 yrs and 200k a week + bigger signing on bonus" from a lesser club where i play every week ... he might be thinking "i've won all the big stuff with liverpool, why not take more money elsewhere and a new challenge where i earn more and play every week".

pure speculation .. who knows! i could see him doing something leftfield like join leipzig on a bumper red bull contract, and to be their winner in the dressing room to get them over the line and winning trophies
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:40:14 am

We got his replacement last summer,he will be missed though.

To an extent. Jones is another. But with Milner another year older, Hendo increasingly injury prone and Oxlade and Keita about as reliable as our British summer right now, we need another body in there. What type of body is the interesting part.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 02:01:08 am
To an extent. Jones is another. But with Milner another year older, Hendo increasingly injury prone and Oxlade and Keita about as reliable as our British summer right now, we need another body in there. What type of body is the interesting part.

I have a feeling it will be a real athlete. A younger version of Kante would be perfect.
Did briefly feel a bit emotional when he was subbed off today. Will miss him.

Came up with some big goals in big games and generally played well most of the time - most of the time being nearly all the time as he was rarely not in the starting 11 throughout his time here.

Consistent, reliable and seems like a great character in the squad/dressing room. Wish him good luck (except against us) wherever he ends up
