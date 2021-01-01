« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 639029 times)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • Red since '64
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6400 on: Today at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:05:38 pm
Not necessarily. We've got him at his peak. If we gave him a 4 year deal we might get two good years out of it. Paisley's guiding principle of letting their legs die out on someone else's pitch probably has some validity here

I think thats fair.

But I also think were going to regret not being able to reach some sort of compromise with him and his agent, because hes a rare example (Modric is another) of an exceptional physical specimen with the rare combination of ingredients that enable such individuals to defy Old Father Time, compared to the majority of players.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,985
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6401 on: Today at 09:47:14 pm »
The end bit to that Kloppo quote on Gini was:

An LFC legend now and forever. He is an architect of our success. We have built this Liverpool on his legs, lungs, brain and his huge, beautiful heart.

And also:

At the time of writing this, he has not confirmed his intentions for next season. If he goes, he does so knowing we as his team-mates are eternally grateful for having this special human being come into our lives. I love him and he will always be family.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,393
  • JFT 96
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 09:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:47:14 pm
The end bit to that Kloppo quote on Gini was:

An LFC legend now and forever. He is an architect of our success. We have built this Liverpool on his legs, lungs, brain and his huge, beautiful heart.

And also:

At the time of writing this, he has not confirmed his intentions for next season. If he goes, he does so knowing we as his team-mates are eternally grateful for having this special human being come into our lives. I love him and he will always be family.

I love our manager.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 10:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:43:47 pm
Is that a light sabre in his hand.

Kloppo: This is not the move you are looking for

Gini: This is not the move I'm looking for...

Kloppo: Stay, stay on the Red side...

Gini: Red side....red...but...b..Bayern...

Kloppo:  That's a name I haven't heard in a long time. A long time...
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online drirfan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • From doubters to believers
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 10:24:02 pm »
Most on here see Klopp as either the best coach in the world or in the Top 2-3. He has played Gini more than any other midfielder and only Bobby has more minutes than Gini for Klopp and yet people still doubt Gini and his contribution....just read Klopps words and ponder on them!
Superb player will be sorely missed... and those goals against Barca will forever remain legendary
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm »
A reliable undervalued cornerstone of our success, he deserves a great reception tomorrow win lose or draw
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 10:33:39 pm »
Hes going to have a standout Euros isnt he? Then Bayern will come in with an offer, tit for tat for Thiago.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 10:40:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:33:39 pm
Hes going to have a standout Euros isnt he? Then Bayern will come in with an offer, tit for tat for Thiago.

I'd be surprised if his situation isn't long since resolved and he's just waiting for the season to end to announce it.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 10:44:52 pm »
His presence allowed Klopp to change the way we played as a team. We often talk about the functional midfield, but it was also a selfless midfield and Gini, and Hendo, are the players who exemplify that best.

He's also a player who was prepared to sacrifice his own glory, and image and reputation among fans/viewers for the good of the team. He gets an incredible amount of stick for his 'conservative' play and lack of forward/creative passing or goalscoring, but I'm pretty sure much of that is him following instructions. His role was not to do these things and it was necessary for him to stick to his role so that rest of the team always knew what would happen and maintain shape and strategy. Players, managers and those who know the game viscerally know how difficult it is to hold back and not try the money pass and the forlorn hope shot on goal, for a bit of personal glory. How difficult it is to rein it in.

This is why Klopp won't hear a word against him and other pros praise him highly, and rightly so.

Still, players move on and every departure is also an opportunity, to try something new maybe, a refreshing of the style and strategy. Nothing stands still in football, except, perhaps, James Rodriguez.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:40:54 pm
I'd be surprised if his situation isn't long since resolved and he's just waiting for the season to end to announce it.
Not so sure, especially since Barça pressed pause and Koeman is getting the chop next week.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 10:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:44:52 pm
His presence allowed Klopp to change the way we played as a team. We often talk about the functional midfield, but it was also a selfless midfield and Gini, and Hendo, are the players who exemplify that best.

He's also a player who was prepared to sacrifice his own glory, and image and reputation among fans/viewers for the good of the team. He gets an incredible amount of stick for his 'conservative' play and lack of forward/creative passing or goalscoring, but I'm pretty sure much of that is him following instructions. His role was not to do these things and it was necessary for him to stick to his role so that rest of the team always knew what would happen and maintain shape and strategy. Players, managers and those who know the game viscerally know how difficult it is to hold back and not try the money pass and the forlorn hope shot on goal, for a bit of personal glory. How difficult it is to rein it in.

This is why Klopp won't hear a word against him and other pros praise him highly, and rightly so.

Still, players move on and every departure is also an opportunity, to try something new maybe, a refreshing of the style and strategy. Nothing stands still in football, except, perhaps, James Rodriguez.
The sacrifice you mention is very real. He has historically played much more advanced with the Orange, as his goal tally attests. Id have liked to see him in that role in a LFC shirt, not that Im ungrateful for his sporadic contributions upfront, not just the Barça goals obviously but his searing run against Atletico that set up Bobbys winner.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 10:52:30 pm »

This is the sort of outcome upon which endless theories are spun.

2020- We get Thiago from Bayern for a relatively low fee
2021 -Bayern get Gini from us for free

It's easy to assume an understanding, collusion and planning where there need not have been any.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 