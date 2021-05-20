I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.
He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.
Honestly .....
Hes elite at the things hes elite at - especially against the right opponent hes been as good as it gets at the role hes had
I think hes both under rated and over rated by different people - a fair statement is that hes been a really important cog for us in everything weve achieved without ever being in the best player/hardest to replace group in the team
Hes also had a poor season this season (in performance terms - his constant availability is remarkable) and it looks like were parting ways at the right time
But no doubt hell leave with a great legacy here.
Oh and also one of the great pieces of recruitment in our history - just an amazing spot to take an attacking midfielder playing on a poor team and turn him into one of the best dms in world football