Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
Is he leaving 100%?  I know he still hasnt extended his contract and this can only mean one thing but is it possible the club were lowballing him? Could the club make one last ditch attempt or is it done?

He will defenitely be missed and will always be remembered. Great player!

Whoever catches him is one lucky club.

YNWA Gini! I still hope he changes his mind.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 20, 2021, 09:49:51 am
We'd have struggled without him against Burnley. At key moments when Burnley looked to be getting a hold of the game it was Wijnaldum who got among them.

There are several reasons behind Liverpool's late resurgence this season. Gini is clearly one of those reasons, which is why he starts practically every game.


Youre so one note with this
Its as if he wasnt ever present in our horrendous dip this season and 6 consecutive home defeats
Its a team game and hes not solely to blame for either downturn or upturn but its just amazing to post as if the entire season hasnt happened and hes ridden to the rescue - cognitive dissonance in action
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm

Youre so one note with this
Its as if he wasnt ever present in our horrendous dip this season and 6 consecutive home defeats
Its a team game and hes not solely to blame for either downturn or upturn but its just amazing to post as if the entire season hasnt happened and hes ridden to the rescue - cognitive dissonance in action

I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.

He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.   
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6363 on: Today at 12:00:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.

He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.

Gini is a mixture of brilliance and anonymity. Such an enigma, but I reckon Jurgen picks him because even when we as supporters think he is hardly on the pitch he is adding value.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6364 on: Today at 12:12:54 am
True Ledge! Would be fitting if he signed off with a Middlesbrough moment on Sunday. I'll miss the fella  :(
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6365 on: Today at 01:37:39 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:57:26 pm
Veteran move. Last one on the dog piles always on the outside looking in. Gotta wait for a break in the celebration action to make the move. which he did perfectly.  ;D

btw fwiw I love Gini and im sorry hes going but for me Jones is his replacement already in place and im also pretty down with that. also very good with ball retention and a bit more offensive in nature as well. and young and scouse.
Haha  ;D

I agree with you. I am defo a fan of Curtis.
I also like Gini. But I'm certainly not a fanboy.
Hence why it was easy for me to notice his non-reaction for Ali's goal and point it out as something I observed.
Didn't expect all the Gini fanboys to get all uppity about it. Twas only an observation - which later proved to be true. He wasn't truly excited because his head was elsewhere.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6366 on: Today at 03:28:24 am
I will always remember Gini for this

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 3.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6367 on: Today at 06:35:23 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:37:39 am
Haha  ;D

I agree with you. I am defo a fan of Curtis.
I also like Gini. But I'm certainly not a fanboy.
Hence why it was easy for me to notice his non-reaction for Ali's goal and point it out as something I observed.
Didn't expect all the Gini fanboys to get all uppity about it. Twas only an observation - which later proved to be true. He wasn't truly excited because his head was elsewhere.
I'd say that's playing rather fast and loose with the notion of 'true'. You've no idea whether it 'proved to be true' or not. There could be many reasons why his celebration did not match up to your self-set standards, and no there's no evidence that he was not excited or that his head was elsewhere.

It was just a rather snide remark on your part about one of the players  which people understandably opposed, but which you are now trying to claim undue credit for.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6368 on: Today at 07:04:58 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:37:39 am
Twas only an observation - which later proved to be true.

That's ridiculous.
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 08:22:12 am »
Gini was never rewarded financially for his contributions to the club. I don't think he had any review of his salary, which is pretty low compared to the other first teamers. Robbo is probably in the same shoes.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6370 on: Today at 08:43:41 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm
I agree. Not with me being so "one note" obviously! Or the stuff about cognitive dissonance (me again?) But clearly Gini has been through the bad times and the good.

He's bloody brilliant though isn't he? Come on, you can admit that now.   

Honestly  .....
Hes elite at the things hes elite at  - especially against the right opponent hes been as good as it gets at the role hes had
I think hes both under rated and over rated by different people - a fair statement is that hes  been a really important cog for us in everything weve achieved without ever being in the best player/hardest to replace group in the team

Hes also had a poor season this season (in performance terms - his constant availability is remarkable) and it looks like were parting ways at the right time
But no doubt hell leave with a great legacy here. 

Oh and also one of the great pieces of recruitment in our history - just an amazing spot to take an attacking midfielder playing on a poor team and turn him into one of the best dms in world football
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6371 on: Today at 08:51:56 am
So basically we're exchanging players with Bayern. Got Thiago for free, letting Gini for free.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6372 on: Today at 09:04:52 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:51:56 am
So basically we're exchanging players with Bayern. Got Thiago for free, letting Gini for free.

We paid £20m for Thiago.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #6373 on: Today at 09:09:12 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 08:22:12 am
Gini was never rewarded financially for his contributions to the club. I don't think he had any review of his salary, which is pretty low compared to the other first teamers. Robbo is probably in the same shoes.
Depends on if he wanted to sign a new contract or was happy to run it down and leave for free
