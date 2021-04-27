« previous next »
Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 631536 times)

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6280 on: April 27, 2021, 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: redmark on April 26, 2021, 09:33:22 am
Wijnaldum has been hugely appreciated (by many/most) throughout his time here - see the eminent RAWKites leaping to his defence.

At his best, he has provided a rare mix of power, energy, touch, tactical awareness and ball retention (and some key goals and moments of driving leadership). But - and I think this can only really be discussed calmly after this dreadful season finally is no more - similarly to discussion of Firmino, much of Wijnaldum's best attributes are best suited to a system we don't really play any more. It would be great if you could keep him fit and sharp and motivated for the handful of games we play against teams better than us, or think they're better than us, or know they're not but are prepared to go toe-to-toe anyway. But like Firmino, I'm not sure that description - or their skillset - fits many of our games these days. And like Firmino, this can often be seen with the two of them in close proximity (often too close) in 'zone 14', hesitant and stalled in their decision making, providing little actual penetration, rare creativity and vanishingly little goal threat of their own.

As for why Klopp still picks him - as Funky and others have said, what has been the alternative this season? Clearly Ox, Keita and Shaqiri are little trusted - certainly, not two of them at a time, and Fabinho/Henderson have been too often unavailable or required in defence. Thiago's role was disrupted by COVID and Richarlison; Milner is 35 - and a utility player rather than a top class central midfielder. I'd also venture that Klopp himself could use a little break and reset after the full-on intensity we'd been at in recent years and the crushing, bizarre anti-climax, injury crises and personal tragedy of this season. For all the discussion of bravery, self-belief and 'fun' in our game, the manager himself seems to have become ever more cautious, hesitant and indecisive, displaying far less self-belief and enjoyment. We all need a break from this shit.



good post and a fair analysis of what's gone awry
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6281 on: May 2, 2021, 07:15:47 pm »
Fucking anonymous again today   :no
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6282 on: May 2, 2021, 09:59:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2021, 07:15:47 pm
Fucking anonymous again today   :no

He was filling in for the others that went missing.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6283 on: May 2, 2021, 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2021, 07:15:47 pm
Fucking anonymous again today   :no
Sorry but if you don't think he was brilliant today, you just don't understand football.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6284 on: May 3, 2021, 09:57:45 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2021, 07:15:47 pm
Fucking anonymous again today   :no

I thought he offered just as much yesterday as he has in the last 3 months.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6285 on: May 3, 2021, 10:00:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2021, 09:57:45 am
I thought he offered just as much yesterday as he has in the last 3 months.

I always hated him and now I feel emboldened to tell everyone.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6286 on: May 3, 2021, 11:29:45 am »
Its a pity we did not let him off the reins more often as an attacking CM as he has it in his locker and more which he has shown for Holland. His overall record is quite impressive for his country and surely would have just been as impressive in the all conquering Klopp side the past 3 years. We were more than happy to let the front 3 carry the can when it comes to scoring goals so asked our midfield to do all the legwork required in the press and dont worry as much about getting into the box. We have achieved a lot the past 3 or 4 seasons but could we have achieved even more if Gini was pushed further up the park and fulfill the duties we were asking Keita, Jones and Co to do with breaking the lines.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6287 on: May 4, 2021, 10:58:24 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  3, 2021, 11:29:45 am
Its a pity we did not let him off the reins more often as an attacking CM as he has it in his locker and more which he has shown for Holland. His overall record is quite impressive for his country and surely would have just been as impressive in the all conquering Klopp side the past 3 years. We were more than happy to let the front 3 carry the can when it comes to scoring goals so asked our midfield to do all the legwork required in the press and dont worry as much about getting into the box. We have achieved a lot the past 3 or 4 seasons but could we have achieved even more if Gini was pushed further up the park and fulfill the duties we were asking Keita, Jones and Co to do with breaking the lines.

I think its hard to make the case that we would have achieved more success with him asked to be more attacking. We should be grateful that he was part of a team that achieved a lot and a key part as well. Saying that actually we could have done even more is not giving the manager and squad the credit they deserve.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6288 on: May 9, 2021, 11:37:31 pm »
I thought Wijnaldum had a particularly good game yesterday, both with and without the ball.

(Are we still allowed to say that?)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6289 on: May 9, 2021, 11:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2021, 11:37:31 pm
I thought Wijnaldum had a particularly good game yesterday, both with and without the ball.

(Are we still allowed to say that?)
Only for four more games, then this argument gets binned.  ;)
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6290 on: May 10, 2021, 09:11:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2021, 11:37:31 pm
I thought Wijnaldum had a particularly good game yesterday, both with and without the ball.

(Are we still allowed to say that?)

You can still say it, it probably needs to be based on something beyond him being on the pitch for 90 minutes and us winning though.
By the measurables he was the most ineffectual of our midfielders... fewest touches of the 3, fewest completed passes, fewest contested balls, zero tackles, zero interceptions, zero chances created (havent looked up pressures but hes usually down the list)... he hit the post though so theres that - plus whatever intangibles people want to throw in

Hes like a faded forward these days who does one dribble and shot a game that makes you remember the player they were.
Hes such an aesthetically / technically impressive player that its hard not to notice something he does in a game but his drop off now from his peak is huge
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6291 on: May 10, 2021, 09:17:24 am »
Out of interest, and because I know he's never played many passes, on which of those stats has there been a huge drop off?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6292 on: May 10, 2021, 09:20:45 am »
That was a great performance on Saturday night by Wijnaldum.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6293 on: May 10, 2021, 10:08:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on May 10, 2021, 09:17:24 am
Out of interest, and because I know he's never played many passes, on which of those stats has there been a huge drop off?

Doing stats stuff in the Wijnaldam thread is like a masochistic urge of mine I mainly try and keep a lid on so trawling through it is a bad idea. But for the example hes down to 12 pressures per 90 (less than Salah) - Thiago is at 21 for reference. Hes never been a top level presser but hes as bad as hes been now.
In order to believe hes playing at a good level you have to either believe that stats offer no insight into midfielders performance (with the exception of ball retention where he remains world class) or that stats are fine for some things - but that what he excels at cant be measured. (fwiw the area I agree is his ability to keep shape and block passing lanes which we dont have public numbers for)

Id suggest when you couple the numbers with what were seeing on the pitch its pretty clear but others disagree and Im sure those that think he was good on Saturday will be able to vocalise why - all about opinions innit
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6294 on: May 10, 2021, 10:22:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 10, 2021, 09:11:08 am
You can still say it, it probably needs to be based on something beyond him being on the pitch for 90 minutes and us winning though.

I was just impressed (yet again) on how Gini constantly offer himself for a pass, is trusted by his teammates to receive passes in highly pressurised situations because they know he is the one who can wriggle out of the tightest corners with the ball. I was impressed (again) by how he stretches the pitch like no other midfielder we have - a typical play of his being getting the ball to Mane on the left and then continuing with a lung-busting run beyond Sadio, taking at least two defenders with him. I was impressed by how brilliantly he presses the opposition, constantly sending the player with the ball into less dangerous areas for Liverpool. Again, it is no suprise to me that he remains - as he has for several seasons now - Jurgen Klopp's 'go-to' man.

Throw some more stats at me by all means. But it'd be better if you put your abacus away and watched the game. 

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6295 on: May 10, 2021, 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2021, 11:37:31 pm
I thought Wijnaldum had a particularly good game yesterday, both with and without the ball.

(Are we still allowed to say that?)

No we are not.

We have turned on him. (A few didnt even need to do that as they never got him in the first place such was their lack of ability to see what he did).

Cant wait till hes gone. Dont let the door hit you on your way out Gini.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6296 on: May 10, 2021, 10:38:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 10, 2021, 10:22:07 am

Throw some more stats at me by all means. But it'd be better if you put your abacus away and watched the game. 


Zinger.

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6297 on: May 10, 2021, 11:00:53 am »
Personally think we will massively miss him off the ball - his sense of knowing where to be to block passing lanes and prevent opposition counter-attacks is second to none.

Perhaps it will help us evolve as a team, though, because we could certainly be getting a lot more out of that position on the ball. Until Thiago found his stride on Saturday, there was a painful lack of creativity through the middle.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6298 on: May 10, 2021, 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 10, 2021, 11:00:53 am
Personally think we will massively miss him off the ball - his sense of knowing where to be to block passing lanes and prevent opposition counter-attacks is second to none.

Perhaps it will help us evolve as a team, though, because we could certainly be getting a lot more out of that position on the ball. Until Thiago found his stride on Saturday, there was a painful lack of creativity through the middle.

I think that used to be true, but frequently this season opposition teams have passed through us with consummate ease at times. I don't know how much of that is us dropping slightly deeper (and not compressing the space) and how much of it is our forwards pressing less, but it was pretty noticeable again on Saturday. Southampton were able to play triangles round us and advance towards our box pretty easily. The midfield did look as though they did a lot of running, but most of it chasing after players/the ball when it was already past them I thought.

Like you say, there's zero creativity really in our current midfield set up, so they better be outstanding off the ball to compensate and honestly, I don't think any of them have been anywhere near it this year. It's really not that hard to play through us anymore, and whether it's a tactical issue or a personnel issue, at the moment I'm not convinced the midfield is doing enough to affect games defensively or offensively.

Maybe seems harsh given the focus on our forwards (constantly missing chances) and our defence (currently on its knees) but for me the midfield is as much a problem as the other areas in terms of something we need to address in the summer.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6299 on: May 10, 2021, 02:43:41 pm »
I will be devastated that I will not be able to play with this team anymore.

You and us both Gini.

Im still clinging to the fact none of his suitors have offered him the deal he wants. Yet.

Hes going to shine at the Euros isnt he?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6300 on: May 10, 2021, 04:48:58 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on May 10, 2021, 11:00:53 am
Personally think we will massively miss him off the ball - his sense of knowing where to be to block passing lanes and prevent opposition counter-attacks is second to none.

Perhaps it will help us evolve as a team, though, because we could certainly be getting a lot more out of that position on the ball. Until Thiago found his stride on Saturday, there was a painful lack of creativity through the middle.

Before this year, yes. We already have missed that player.

It's not so much blaming the player, as he's been ran into the ground, and a lot of players have suffered playing in this sterile environment and soulless season, but far too often we've been playing with 10 men in the last few months since his form fell off a cliff. He's too often not even done the basics of putting a shift in.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6301 on: Yesterday at 12:45:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 10, 2021, 10:22:07 am
I was just impressed (yet again) on how Gini constantly offer himself for a pass, is trusted by his teammates to receive passes in highly pressurised situations because they know he is the one who can wriggle out of the tightest corners with the ball. I was impressed (again) by how he stretches the pitch like no other midfielder we have - a typical play of his being getting the ball to Mane on the left and then continuing with a lung-busting run beyond Sadio, taking at least two defenders with him. I was impressed by how brilliantly he presses the opposition, constantly sending the player with the ball into less dangerous areas for Liverpool. Again, it is no suprise to me that he remains - as he has for several seasons now - Jurgen Klopp's 'go-to' man.

Throw some more stats at me by all means. But it'd be better if you put your abacus away and watched the game.

Does this go for the Club as well?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6302 on: Yesterday at 07:32:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 10, 2021, 10:22:07 am
I was just impressed (yet again) on how Gini constantly offer himself for a pass, is trusted by his teammates to receive passes in highly pressurised situations because they know he is the one who can wriggle out of the tightest corners with the ball. I was impressed (again) by how he stretches the pitch like no other midfielder we have - a typical play of his being getting the ball to Mane on the left and then continuing with a lung-busting run beyond Sadio, taking at least two defenders with him. I was impressed by how brilliantly he presses the opposition, constantly sending the player with the ball into less dangerous areas for Liverpool. Again, it is no suprise to me that he remains - as he has for several seasons now - Jurgen Klopp's 'go-to' man.

Throw some more stats at me by all means. But it'd be better if you put your abacus away and watched the game.

Forgive me Yorky, this isnt purely directed at you, its more of a broad comment, although your final line is an example of the sort of attitude that I want to pushback against a little.

 I dont really get the attitude about stats folk sometimes reveal. We all know, if were self aware to the smallest degree, that when it comes to football were extraordinarily subjective observers. Mostly because were fans of a particular club, which colours everything we see, and also because we have our own hobby horses, perspectives and experiences about football. Furthermore, its impossible to hold all that a player does over 90 minutes in our heads so we tend to remember one or two things and its impossible to notice everything anyway, particularly on TV, because loads is happening at every moment. Watching a CM isnt like watching a QB in NFL - where you watch them everytime theyre on the pitch. So when the stats say, Gini is pressing lots less than he used too (and less than our other CMs) its a strange thing to value him because of how much he presses. This happens all the time either for or against a player. He misses too many chances when his chance conversion rate is basically what youd expect. Hes a brilliant passer when his ball progression stats arent actually very impressive. Sometimes an opinion is flat out contradicted by the stats and given our subjectivity and how hard it is to accurately understand and represent whats going on in a game of football this wariness about stats, and this narrative that we should set what we see over against what the stats say, is a little odd.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6303 on: Yesterday at 10:55:15 am »
My own attitude to stats in football is that they are a useful additional tool, to be used certainly, but to be used with some scepticism. Those who resort to them in preference to their own subjective feelings are usually boring to listen to and unreliable in their analysis.

It's a bit like economics. Once upon a time, when the discipline was born, it was a branch of moral philosophy. Now some of its adherents claim it as a science. (I'm simplifying, but you know what I mean). As soon as economics became a branch of science it became the final court of appeal for politicians and commentators to describe 'reality'. "We can settle this moral argument by looking at the stats". It's delusional of course. And economists, despite grand claims about their scientific status, have always made lousy prophets. They are notoriously bad about predicting the future. One year the Nobel prize for economics was shared between a Keynesian and a follower of Milton Friedman. As a piece of satire on economics that was a brilliant decision! They both used the stats in completely different ways to describe what might have been alternative universes. Yet the Nobel committee said they were both right!

It's the same with stats in football. I remember Gary Neville being given a prize as the best passer at the World Cup once. He'd had a dreadful tournament and England had flopped again, being unable - as usual - to keep hold of the ball. But apparently the stats said Neville competed most passes, so he got the prize. I know that football stats have got more sophisticated since those days, but like economics they are still far from being a science. What you decide to quantify will always be a subjective decision. Likewise with how you quantify. 'Ball progression' is a good example of what I'm talking about. The success of a particular 'ball progression' depends on how you view the game, perceive the level of difficulty involved, assess the final destination of the ball, examine the damage it has done to the opposing side etc. The notion that a neutral metric can answer these questions is obviously wrong. You have to see the game and make the call yourself. At the weekend Gini was given some shitty old passes in the first third of the field. By courage and skill he kept getting out of the mess, carrying the ball at speed away from the oppo, and depositing it on Mane's foot in the final third. But you had to watch the game, admittedly with some intelligence, to know what was going on. The abacus wouldn't tell you.

None of this means stats shouldn't be used. I'm sure Jurgen Klopp uses them. But I bet he doesn't pick a team, or settle an argument by getting the 'abacus' out. That's what I object to on here. I especially object to it when the abacus-owner 'proves' a point which directly contradicts my "extraordinarily subjective" appreciation of the game I've just watched.

Long live the "extraordinarily subjective". We all have it, whether we use stats or not. It's what makes the game so interesting.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6304 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:45:21 am
Does this go for the Club as well?

I hope so. I'd be worried sick if they weren't watching the game.

As for the abacus, see my comment above.

But answer me this. If the club are using the abacus and Gini plays every week, what's going on?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6305 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:59:45 am
But answer me this. If the club are using the abacus and Gini plays every week, what's going on?

I mean it could suggest we've got a multitude of injuries and a lack of options because of that.

If Henderson was fit would Wijnaldum start every week?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6306 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:24:34 am
I mean it could suggest we've got a multitude of injuries and a lack of options because of that.

If Henderson was fit would Wijnaldum start every week?

We do have options, but Klopp for whatever reason has decided not to use them.

I don't know the answer to your question about Henderson though. My guess is that Gini might occasionally get a rest if Hendo was fit, but that he would still play the lion's share of matches - as he always has. I even think that Jurgen believes that the reasons for Liverpool misfiring this season have very little to do with Wijnaldum.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6307 on: Yesterday at 06:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:59:45 am
I hope so. I'd be worried sick if they weren't watching the game.

As for the abacus, see my comment above.

But answer me this. If the club are using the abacus and Gini plays every week, what's going on?

The club that isn't offering him a new contract and is letting him go for nothing, that club?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6308 on: Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:35 pm
The club that isn't offering him a new contract and is letting him go for nothing, that club?

I'm not sure you fully understand the significance of the club letting him go for nothing. It's a sign of how much they value the player, not how cheaply they rate him.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6309 on: Yesterday at 08:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:35 pm
The club that isn't offering him a new contract and is letting him go for nothing, that club?
They have offered him a new contract. He just wants better terms.

I think its evident Klopp rates him much higher than some of his abacus-clicking colleagues within the club hierarchy, but thats been the stalemate since last summer.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6310 on: Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
I'm not sure you fully understand the significance of the club letting him go for nothing. It's a sign of how much they value the player, not how cheaply they rate him.

How much they value the player but refusing to offer him terms that would get him to stay?  Uhh, sure...

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:53:36 pm
They have offered him a new contract. He just wants better terms.

I think its evident Klopp rates him much higher than some of his abacus-clicking colleagues within the club hierarchy, but thats been the stalemate since last summer.

Does Jurgen Klopp work for the Club or not?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 02:41:09 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:59:45 am
But answer me this. If the club are using the abacus and Gini plays every week, what's going on?

This is the question IMO that you never see addressed by the posters who cite stats to criticise our team selections, and not just regarding Wijnaldum.
