Well, that team that won it in Istanbul had a couple of less than world class players...Seriously though, he's been a good player for us, but we really need some younger players in midfield. He always relied a lot on his great engine, but it seems to be gone. I don't he will age well.
I would say his lack on engine this season is due to how much he's been played this season though. He's almost been ever present this season and that's a lot of games for any player. Our biggest disappointment has been the fact that Keita has not proved to be the answer. I know he has a lot of admirers ((I liked him in the Bundesliga) but its just not worked out for him. I suspect he and Gini will be on their way out.
Doesn't seem that energy is a problem when he's wearing orange.He has been a top player for us though,just not this season.
He doesnt offer much productivity but thats known and for a long time his role in the team wasnt to progress the ball but what he did offer was defensive stability - thats been completely absent this season and again when we lost the ball especially in the second half he was invisible. Bizarre he continues to play for 90 minutes when players that are more willing or more able to effect the game either dont play or get subbed
Should've gotten the 15 mil for him in the summer. Been consistently poor this season.
As I said, he's played more forward for the Netherlands, but Klopp doesn't use him for that here.
Without knowing more about those passes its a pointless stat.
How does that alter the effort he puts in ?
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?
The other midfielders are not very good?
What other options have been available? Jones is still too green to be relied on consistently, Henderson is either injured or in defence, Ox has weetabix for knees and Keita isnt trusted. But if we imagined we hadnt had the injuries at centre back weve had, then Henderson and Fabinho would be automatic starters leaving one place. Would that have gone to Wijnaldum or to the new midfield signing?
He rates him highly and feels he can always depend on him.
Thanks for the replies. The winner, I think, is Oskar:That doesn't close the debate of course. Klopp might be wrong. But I think it does oblige anyone launching an all-out attack on Wijnaldum to say something about Klopp's curious fondness for the player too.
He might be fond of Gini and trust him, but if he rated him that highly why not make sure he was offered whatever deal he wanted (instead of pushing hard to get Thiago of the same age on mega wages)?If Gini was deemed that important he wouldn't have been left to run his contract down after not being offered what he wanted. It's not like he really wants to leave.
Thanks for the replies. The winner, I think, is Oskar:That doesn't close the debate of course. Klopp might be wrong. But I think it does oblige anyone launching an all-out attack on Wijnaldum to say something about Klopp's curious fondness for the player too.
Page created in 0.792 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.74]