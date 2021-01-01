Well, that team that won it in Istanbul had a couple of less than world class players...



Seriously though, he's been a good player for us, but we really need some younger players in midfield.

He always relied a lot on his great engine, but it seems to be gone. I don't he will age well.



I would say his lack on engine this season is due to how much he's been played this season though. He's almost been ever present this season and that's a lot of games for any player. Our biggest disappointment has been the fact that Keita has not proved to be the answer. I know he has a lot of admirers ((I liked him in the Bundesliga) but its just not worked out for him. I suspect he and Gini will be on their way out.