jillc

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:54:24 pm
Well, that team that won it in Istanbul had a couple of less than world class players...

Seriously though, he's been a good player for us, but we really need some younger players in midfield.
He always relied a lot on his great engine, but it seems to be gone. I don't he will age well.

I would say his lack on engine this season is due to how much he's been played this season though. He's almost been ever present this season and that's a lot of games for any player. Our biggest disappointment has been the fact that Keita has not proved to be the answer. I know he has a lot of admirers ((I liked him in the Bundesliga) but its just not worked out for him. I suspect he and Gini will be on their way out.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
I would say his lack on engine this season is due to how much he's been played this season though. He's almost been ever present this season and that's a lot of games for any player. Our biggest disappointment has been the fact that Keita has not proved to be the answer. I know he has a lot of admirers ((I liked him in the Bundesliga) but its just not worked out for him. I suspect he and Gini will be on their way out.

Doesn't seem that energy is a problem when he's wearing orange.

He has been a top player for us though,just not this season.
jillc

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 05:03:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:02:06 pm
Doesn't seem that energy is a problem when he's wearing orange.

He has been a top player for us though,just not this season.

As I said, he's played more forward for the Netherlands, but Klopp doesn't use him for that here.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Should've gotten the 15 mil for him in the summer. Been consistently poor this season.
JackWard33

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 05:07:14 pm »
He doesnt offer much productivity but thats known and for a long time his role in the team wasnt to progress the ball but what he did offer was defensive stability - thats been completely absent this season and again when we lost the ball especially in the second half he was invisible.
Bizarre he continues to play for 90 minutes when players that are more willing or more able to effect the game either dont play or get subbed
jillc

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:07:14 pm
He doesnt offer much productivity but thats known and for a long time his role in the team wasnt to progress the ball but what he did offer was defensive stability - thats been completely absent this season and again when we lost the ball especially in the second half he was invisible.
Bizarre he continues to play for 90 minutes when players that are more willing or more able to effect the game either dont play or get subbed

Keita has not done enough Jack to get picked on a regular basis though, that's the biggest problem. I'll be honest I was really thinking he'd make a difference here, but it just hasn't happened for him. I don't know how much longer we can keep waiting for it to change. He just picks up too many injuries overall.
Circa1892

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm
Should've gotten the 15 mil for him in the summer. Been consistently poor this season.

Normally wouldnt disagree - but given Keita and Ox and these days Hendo are often injured, Thiago had a lot of injuries and has been new, Jones is relatively new and unproven, Milner is in his late 30s and Fabinhos mostly been needed in defence you can see why hes been kept around...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:03:58 pm
As I said, he's played more forward for the Netherlands, but Klopp doesn't use him for that here.


How does that alter the effort he puts in ?
Al 666

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 06:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm
Without knowing more about those passes its a pointless stat.

It isn't though. People have accused him of not being available for passes and hiding. For someone to make 97 passes as a CM then they are not hiding.
Sat1

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm »
Hes not staying, and should be phased out.
jillc

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 06:23:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm

How does that alter the effort he puts in ?

It doesn't, I'm just saying he has a different role for Liverpool.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?
a treeless whopper

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?

The other midfielders are not very good?
JackWard33

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?

Hope.
jillc

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?

Because no one else has put themselves forward as a replacement, others get the chance but don't do enough evidently.
farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm
The other midfielders are not very good?
Or play for the other team in the Physio league.
Oskar

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?

He rates him highly and feels he can always depend on him.

On the balance of his time at the club, Wijnaldum has been brilliant for us. If these upcoming 5 games are going to be his last for us, its a shame that he wont get the recognition and send off from a full Anfield that he deserves. Hes been a pivotal part of one of the most successful periods in our recent history and has made huge contributions to what weve achieved under Klopp, so I think theres a mutual respect and admiration between them.
didi shamone

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
Why do people think that Jurgen Klopp keeps picking Wijnaldum? I'm genuinely interested in possible answers. He's obviously a dedicated trainer and consistently - if boringly - fit and ready to go. But why is he the number the one choice?

I can understand why he plays as we have few options. Why hes number one at the moment I have no idea. Why he took off a vastly superior midfield partner today is really baffling especially seeing as Thiago has been rested recently. Unless he has terrible fitness levels.
67CherryRed

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
Gini's going to be one of those players who is only appreciated after he's gone.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 12:17:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:43:44 pm
The other midfielders are not very good?
What other options have been available? Jones is still too green to be relied on consistently, Henderson is either injured or in defence, Ox has weetabix for knees and Keita isnt trusted.

But if we imagined we hadnt had the injuries at centre back weve had, then Henderson and Fabinho would be automatic starters leaving one place. Would that have gone to Wijnaldum or to the new midfield signing?

Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 10:41:21 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:17:17 am
What other options have been available? Jones is still too green to be relied on consistently, Henderson is either injured or in defence, Ox has weetabix for knees and Keita isnt trusted.

But if we imagined we hadnt had the injuries at centre back weve had, then Henderson and Fabinho would be automatic starters leaving one place. Would that have gone to Wijnaldum or to the new midfield signing?

What I don't get is why Thiago was dropped for a few games recently after Wijnaldum was rested for one game at Arsenal (after the set of internationals and before Madrid) in which we played our best football of the year.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 10:52:45 am »
Thanks for the replies. The winner, I think, is Oskar:

Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 10:54:35 pm
He rates him highly and feels he can always depend on him.

That doesn't close the debate of course. Klopp might be wrong. But I think it does oblige anyone launching an all-out attack on Wijnaldum to say something about Klopp's curious fondness for the player too.
Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 11:01:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:45 am
Thanks for the replies. The winner, I think, is Oskar:

That doesn't close the debate of course. Klopp might be wrong. But I think it does oblige anyone launching an all-out attack on Wijnaldum to say something about Klopp's curious fondness for the player too.

He might be fond of Gini and trust him, but if he rated him that highly why not make sure he was offered whatever deal he wanted (instead of pushing hard to get Thiago of the same age on mega wages)?

If Gini was deemed that important he wouldn't have been left to run his contract down after not being offered what he wanted. It's not like he really wants to leave.
a treeless whopper

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
He has been incredible for us and having the crowd back will be a good way for many of the players to get shown appreciation for what they have done, he will of course be one of the most fondly remembered.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 11:10:43 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:01:17 am
He might be fond of Gini and trust him, but if he rated him that highly why not make sure he was offered whatever deal he wanted (instead of pushing hard to get Thiago of the same age on mega wages)?

If Gini was deemed that important he wouldn't have been left to run his contract down after not being offered what he wanted. It's not like he really wants to leave.

I find this the most boring question on RAWK. The main reason why it's boring is that no one knows the exact circumstances of what has happened. Consequently there's a torrent of speculation based on pure ignorance. Who, in their right mind, would find that interesting?

Whereas my question, factually based and undeniably true as it is, is very interesting. Why does Klopp almost always play Gini? 
JackWard33

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:45 am
Thanks for the replies. The winner, I think, is Oskar:

That doesn't close the debate of course. Klopp might be wrong. But I think it does oblige anyone launching an all-out attack on Wijnaldum to say something about Klopp's curious fondness for the player too.

Im not sure its beholden on fans to explain managers choices. Were not the manager and we also dont have access to the information and off the pitch stuff they do
We can only judge on performances and Ive no idea what an all out attack is but Wijnaldams performances havent been acceptable. You can tag on because hes knackered ... or and hell be remembered as a top player  or clearly the manager still trusts him .... if you like but it doesnt change the level of his performance
RedSince86

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 11:25:08 am »
What a servant who was a big cog in Klopp's machine getting LFC back where we belong.

Consistent performer, never injured and a scorer of clutch goals, NUFC last day for CL qualification, Roma away, Barca come to mind.
