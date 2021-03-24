Again more clouded judgement IMOhttps://www.sportbible.com/football/news-football-richarlison-hits-back-at-carragher-after-diving-dig-20201130when he slams other players for doing it will naturally escape your attention
The article you have linked summed it up perfectly. Carragher labels English players as clever whilst foreign players who do the same are cheats.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I love Gini spinning around in midfield and sticking his big arse out, but we're basically swapping him for Thiago and Curtis, and if someone offered you that you'd bite their hands off.
I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.
I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.
I think he was right to point out that Richarlison takes it a step further by faking a serious injury several times a game, rather than simply trying to win fouls. He's in a class of his own.That bit he did on Kane's 'cleverness' sticks in the craw though when he's slaughtered Salah for doing the same.
I agree about Richarlison but then again Ashley Barnes gets pole-axed half a dozen times again from the slightest contact but is another who is branded clever.
people like big dick nick.
The ball reaches him and you just know nothing is going to happen. Frustrating.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]