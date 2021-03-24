« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Online Al 666

  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 24, 2021, 12:15:24 pm
Quote from: markmywords on March 24, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Again more clouded judgement IMO

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-football-richarlison-hits-back-at-carragher-after-diving-dig-20201130

when he slams other players for doing it  will naturally escape your attention


The article you have linked summed it up perfectly. Carragher labels English players as clever whilst foreign players who do the same are cheats.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online bornandbRED

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 24, 2021, 10:04:32 pm
Quote from: markmywords on March 24, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Again more clouded judgement IMO

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-football-richarlison-hits-back-at-carragher-after-diving-dig-20201130

when he slams other players for doing it  will naturally escape your attention

Can only judge what he says about Liverpool as someone who follows Liverpool every day of my life.... and I can confirm he talks out of his arse.
Offline Willy Poolman

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 01:35:59 am
Errr ... What did people think of Gini's game against Turkey?  :wave
Offline Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 08:55:48 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 24, 2021, 12:15:24 pm
The article you have linked summed it up perfectly. Carragher labels English players as clever whilst foreign players who do the same are cheats.

I think he was right to point out that Richarlison takes it a step further by faking a serious injury several times a game, rather than simply trying to win fouls. He's in a class of his own.

That bit he did on Kane's 'cleverness' sticks in the craw though when he's slaughtered Salah for doing the same.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline harleydanger

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 09:11:19 am
I love Gini spinning around in midfield and sticking his big arse out, but we're basically swapping him for Thiago and Curtis, and if someone offered you that you'd bite their hands off.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 10:21:23 am
Quote from: harleydanger on March 25, 2021, 09:11:19 am
I love Gini spinning around in midfield and sticking his big arse out, but we're basically swapping him for Thiago and Curtis, and if someone offered you that you'd bite their hands off.

I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JRed

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 10:29:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 25, 2021, 10:21:23 am
I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.
Well we are constantly playing against 12 ( 13 if you include VAR) so it should be fine.
Online Robinred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 03:16:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 25, 2021, 10:21:23 am
I agree that Thiago and Curtis offer a marginal improvement on Gini. The problem is that the match officials may eventually spot the fact that we are playing with 12 players.

🤗
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 06:24:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 25, 2021, 08:55:48 am
I think he was right to point out that Richarlison takes it a step further by faking a serious injury several times a game, rather than simply trying to win fouls. He's in a class of his own.

That bit he did on Kane's 'cleverness' sticks in the craw though when he's slaughtered Salah for doing the same.

I agree about Richarlison but then again Ashley Barnes gets pole-axed half a dozen times again from the slightest contact but is another who is branded clever.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Fromola

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
March 25, 2021, 08:08:09 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 06:24:37 pm
I agree about Richarlison but then again Ashley Barnes gets pole-axed half a dozen times again from the slightest contact but is another who is branded clever.

At least Dyche has stepped off his weekly high horse about diving now.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SMASHerano

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
The ball reaches him and you just know nothing is going to happen. Frustrating.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Great servant for us but that sort of display has pretty regularly punctuated his Liverpool career
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
Frustrating seeing us work the ball forward for him to work it back every time.

Great servant, but you just get the feeling hes lost interest.
Offline Geppvindh's

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
He was also atypically loose on the ball. A few second balls landed in the air at his feet and he goes right over them and Real get possession back. He's a big game player but tends to not show up for the away leg. He'll probably have a stormer at anfield
Online Studgotelli

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:22:19 pm
Respectfully Id be content with him leaving this summer
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
Was really annoyed to see him as captain. A player that clearly doesn't want to be here leasing the team out against Real Madrid in a champs league quarter final, not the most inspiring

Couldn't even make 5 yard passes and was for me the worst player on the pitch
Offline amir87

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
If he's been offered a new contract it should have a 'pass forward' clause.

Such a frustrating player.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 12:24:46 am
He didnt play great but it was his turn and run that opened everything up for our goal wasnt it?
Offline ...

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 12:25:42 am
Quote from: SMASHerano on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
The ball reaches him and you just know nothing is going to happen. Frustrating.

It's a given that he'll look for options and then pass it sideways or backwards. Strange, as he used to be an attacking midfielder, getting goals and assists.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 12:27:16 am
He looked absolutely knackered tonight. He has played far too much football over the last couple of years.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
