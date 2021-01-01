I certainly wouldn't discard them based on the fact they didn't win anything, though I think it has to be a factor as to determining whether they are a club 'legend'.



The fawning over Torres in more recent years has been quite nauseating and small-time to be honest when you compare it to the hatred someone like Michael Owen still receives. Yes, we hate United more than Chelsea and always will, but Torres directly joined a rival from us. Owen joined one four or five years after leaving us when he was washed up, having tried on several occasions to come back here, and when his only other option IIRC was another rival (Everton) or Tony Pulis' Stoke City (who he later joined and had a terrible time at). From a purely cold, professional standpoint, which is what made Owen the fantastic striker he was at his peak, it's difficult to blame him too much for joining them. The same applies to Torres, yet only one is forgiven.



Torres had two great seasons with us, but won nothing and didn't speak particularly kindly about us in the immediate aftermath, while Owen had seven and won four proper trophies, including playing an integral part in one of the most successful seasons we have ever had. Torres finished third in the Ballon d'Or while playing for us - a terrific achievement - and Owen won it. He really helped put us on the map again.



It's entirely arbitrary how many 'legends' you think there can be at a club like ours. I certainly wouldn't have Torres anywhere near that bracket though. He's a good few tiers down. He was fleetingly brilliant for us but, whatever metric you wish to use, you certainly need more than two excellent seasons and zero trophies to be a legend at a club like Liverpool. As for Gini, his game-time and trophies certainly put him much closer in my view. But I don't know if he's been quite enough of an integral part to be put into that bracket either. Probably one down.



I think too much emphasis has been placed on the word 'legend', I don't tend to think of players too much in those terms because it's such a high bar and no one's ever going to agree 100% with who should and shouldn't be.I guess everyone has different thresholds when it comes to players and how they remember them and that exactly how it should be, how I view and remember our players will likely be different to yours and that absolutely fine. Needless to say my views on Torres and Owen differ to yours for various reasons but that's probably not for this thread.What I do think is that this squad that Klopp has built is special and it's given me so much joy that every player that's helped us win these trophies over the past couple of years will be thought of highly. In terms of Wijnaldum, he's a terrific footballer and I disagree with you in terms of his importance to us, I think he's been integral since he arrived and is certainly one of the best midfielders we've had at the club since I've been watching us. That he's able to be vital to us in the more reserved position he plays, despite being well capable of contributing more goals and assists shows his ability and his temperament, something which isn't easy to find in a player. I'm going to miss him when he goes.