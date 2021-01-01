« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 609745 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 02:24:01 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:41:31 pm
Not Henderson mate? I think most of us have all had doubts about his ability at some point down the years but it's hard to doubt his contribution to this team as a driving force in terms of his leadership.

Should have included Henderson.

In the long run this current squad has more players likely to be classed as a club legend than all the other squads from the last 20-30 years put together.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:59:12 pm
Fucked his legend status by saying he was going to sign a new deal to keep fans on side then fucking off to Madrid.

The United move just confirmed it.

Yeah quite sad really as he was a product of the academy and won a fair few trinkets. Almost been wiped out of our collective memories now due to his actions after.

Think he does still genuinely support us but no doubt hes a bit of an oddball overall.
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm »
Don't see how anyone could have an emotional connection with Torres, Coutinho or Mascherano given how they left

Great players but I don't see them as Reds

Mcmanaman and Owen too (although Macca was before my time but reading about it that's how I feel)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:24 pm by Bakez0151 »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,459
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:28:31 pm
Coutinho will be better remembered than Sadio?  :D

Coutinho will be remembered by the fans forever - as the player whose sale funded the transfers of Alisson and Virgil :D

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:39:08 pm

Think he does still genuinely support us but no doubt hes a bit of an oddball overall.

Think Owen has some weird disconnect between supporting the club and his behaviour towards it.  I don't think he ever fully understood how or why he pissed fans off; he's fond of the club but never saw any real issue with leaving to further his career.

Compare him to Torres, who says when he was younger he thought it was all about the trophies - but now his career is over he realises it was all about the experiences, and that his best experiences as a player were in Liverpool Red.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,085
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:57:26 pm
Compare him to Torres, who says when he was younger he thought it was all about the trophies - but now his career is over he realises it was all about the experiences, and that his best experiences as a player were in Liverpool Red.
I mean, I don't really think that should count for much. Basically he was shite at Chelsea so doesn't have good memories there
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,459
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:10:10 pm
I mean, I don't really think that should count for much. Basically he was shite at Chelsea so doesn't have good memories there

He won his trophies at Chelsea, which is what he thought he wanted at the time, and what he left us for.

But he knew he was largely a passenger by that point; and again, compare him to Owen, who earned his nickname "medal thief" at United, and was quite okay with it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 03:25:32 pm »
Torres isn't a legend, he was a fling. Same with Suarez really. Dunno what Coutinho would be classed as, fuck buddy for a bit? Not sure he even gets in the top 50 ever.

Gini however should go down as a great, no doubt. The Semi Final goals, the big performances, we got the best 5 years of his life and made him as a player. We got his peak/made his peak. He's been a huge part of the best Liverpool team I've known in my life. If he leaves in the summer then he should go with all of our love and best wishes.

Don't forget that smile, either.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.
Think some of this is that Torres or Mascherano aren't being asked their opinion every week on BT/SKY/BBC to drive up viewers/clicks. Can't say I really listen to much punditry now but seemed very similar with Keane and Neville expect with their mate in charge it's probably a bit less now.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:29 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 03:34:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:22:48 pm
being a great player does not equate to being a club legend

being a great goalscorer does not equate to being a club legend

legend status is more than that otherwise defenders, goalkeepers and a lot of midfielders wouldn't be recognised as club legends

what you mean to the team and more importantly what the team means to you

what you mean to the fans and more importantly what the fans mean to you

your work rate

your respect for the club

your off-pitch behaviour

your dignity

your loyalty

your soul

if they cut you in half there must to be a liverpool badge running right through you

your pride for playing for the club

your pride at going through the gates

your pride at looking at that 'this is anfield' everytime you run onto the pitch

your respect for the club's history

your sweat, your tears, your blood and your passion

THAT means a legend to me

trophies and goals are the icing on the cake

Absolutely spot on.

Torres was clearly world class and scored for fun. But a legend he is not.
Suarez too.
Both amazing talents but they lacked a lot of what what on your list. (Notably, trophies).

Robbie Fowler clearly IS a legend. He has EVERYTHING on the list. Including tropies.
But even if Robbie had won nothing, i still think he'd be a legend. Maybe it was just because he was the guy i wanted to be growing up, going to school in the early 90s, Robbie was our golascoring hero in a team that, quite frankly, didn't give us much else to shout about.

But then he remained in that team, through the Evans and into the Houllier era, and played a MASSIVE part in 2001... and of course, his return under Rafa was one of the most shocking yet brilliant things...

Anyway, I know there is no debate about Robbie's status. Just eulogising! But mainly to show HOW FAR ABOVE the likes of Torres and Suarez , Robbie should rank (not as a player, as an LFC legend).

Anyway, back on point.

Gini.

He has been the absolute lynchpin of our midfield during the run of success we have enjoyed. Of course he should be deemed a legend. Criminally underrated, if you ask me.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,615
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 03:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:28:51 pm
Think some of this is that Torres or Mascherano aren't being asked their opinion every week on BT/SKY/BBC to drive up viewers/clicks. Can't say I really listen to much punditry now but seemed very similar with Keane and Neville expect with their mate in charge it's probably a bit less now.

Yup - that and local lads are held to a higher standard. Torres wrote one article and all was forgiven.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:28:51 pm
Think some of this is that Torres or Mascherano aren't being asked their opinion every week on BT/SKY/BBC to drive up viewers/clicks. Can't say I really listen to much punditry now but seemed very similar with Keane and Neville expect with their mate in charge it's probably a bit less now.

I'm not sure why it matters to be honest.

If your 'job' is to slag off your former team, create certain narratives, in doing so potentially increase 'pressure' on the team and manager and lead a pretty xenophobic narrative on certain Liverpool players then frankly you're a fucking bellend and should be treated accordingly. I'd like to think if you ask Torres/Masch/Reina/Kuyt/whoever their opinion every week they wouldnt eventually start churning out shite like 'Salah has dived again' or 'Mane doesnt go down because he doesnt want Salah to get penalties'
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.

Heathen! Heretic! Hieronymous!

etc...

Sanctity666 will be by with tar and feathers, shortly...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,610
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Its sad that foreign players like Torres and Mascherano, who left under a cloud, seem to get the club more than players who were at the club from a young age like Owen, Carragher, Murphy and McManaman but here we are. Maybe the ability to see things from the outside is actually a factor in seeing how special the club is.

I think they're just arseholes to be honest. Robbie and Stevie are spot on.

Players either get it or they don't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 04:35:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:03:05 pm
I'm not sure why it matters to be honest.

If your 'job' is to slag off your former team, create certain narratives, in doing so potentially increase 'pressure' on the team and manager and lead a pretty xenophobic narrative on certain Liverpool players then frankly you're a fucking bellend and should be treated accordingly. I'd like to think if you ask Torres/Masch/Reina/Kuyt/whoever their opinion every week they wouldnt eventually start churning out shite like 'Salah has dived again' or 'Mane doesnt go down because he doesnt want Salah to get penalties'
Being foreign didn't stop Hamann turning in to that. Unless they're offered a pundit job we'll never know, which is good, I don't want them to do it and happier with hearing them be nice very 6 months or when we're doing well. Just think the way being a pundit works now is that you get by on being controversial and generating clicks/views and so ex-players are more likely to turn in to that no matter their background.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 02:56:04 pm
Don't see how anyone could have an emotional connection with Torres, Coutinho or Mascherano given how they left

Great players but I don't see them as Reds

Mcmanaman and Owen too (although Macca was before my time but reading about it that's how I feel)

Pretty much the same. But I never held any expectation of Torres, Coutinho or Mascherano to be reds. They were here to win trophies and be competitive, and we failed to uphold our end of the bargain so they left which was fair enough honestly. (Applies more to Torres and Mascherano than Coutinho).


Owen especially was such a betrayal because he was supposed to know better.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,741
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:35:07 pm
Being foreign didn't stop Hamann turning in to that. Unless they're offered a pundit job we'll never know, which is good, I don't want them to do it and happier with hearing them be nice very 6 months or when we're doing well. Just think the way being a pundit works now is that you get by on being controversial and generating clicks/views and so ex-players are more likely to turn in to that no matter their background.

I pretty much think this. It's all part of the game being a pundit, whether you are an ex-Liverpool player, ex-United player or ex-someone else. I don't think you get to be a pundit in this day and age and just speak your own views. I suspect it'll always be influenced by what the TV companies want to hear. Or at least an amplified version of what you want to say.

In that context don't take much of it to heart if I'm honest. Doesn't really cloud what I think though I understand it's part of the 'game' nowadays. A part of the game that probably isn't aimed at the likes of me. Understand that some do take these things to heart and I suppose any player who goes into punditry needs to do so with their eyes open and how this exaggerated version of their opinions may tarnish their reputation somewhat.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:35:07 pm
Being foreign didn't stop Hamann turning in to that. Unless they're offered a pundit job we'll never know, which is good, I don't want them to do it and happier with hearing them be nice very 6 months or when we're doing well. Just think the way being a pundit works now is that you get by on being controversial and generating clicks/views and so ex-players are more likely to turn in to that no matter their background.

Hugely diverting the thread now, but each one of those players (Hamann, Owen, Murphy, Carragher and McManaman) have all been pretty questionable morally before they became regular pundits.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:35:07 pm
Being foreign didn't stop Hamann turning in to that. Unless they're offered a pundit job we'll never know, which is good, I don't want them to do it and happier with hearing them be nice very 6 months or when we're doing well. Just think the way being a pundit works now is that you get by on being controversial and generating clicks/views and so ex-players are more likely to turn in to that no matter their background.

Is right

Many people are seen as LFC legends due to not getting full time pundit gigs

Or because they may not have been good enough to warrant a bid from barca/chelsea/real madrid when they were 26/7.

I just try and focus on the good times and Gini has provided plenty down the yrs, essentially whatever he says in punditry, after his career is over shouldn't cloud that
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 06:04:25 pm »
Id like to think most of our players wouldnt push the same tired narratives about the club on TV as we see with Carra/Murphy/Didi and friends.

Fowler and Gerrard would never utter a bad word about the club.. even Redknapp is very conservative in his criticism. Hyppia has made a few solid appearances.

Apples and Pears compared to Carra and Murphy who come across as absolute snides. To this day I have no idea who Carra actually supports. I dont think he does either. Unfortunately some people are just unsavoury gobshites. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:07 pm by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,459
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:39:19 pm
Pretty much the same. But I never held any expectation of Torres, Coutinho or Mascherano to be reds. They were here to win trophies and be competitive, and we failed to uphold our end of the bargain so they left which was fair enough honestly. (Applies more to Torres and Mascherano than Coutinho).


Owen especially was such a betrayal because he was supposed to know better.

Well I certainly don't consider Torres a legend, not by the standards of teams past, or our current squad.  We've had some legendary players in that 30 years without a title, but how many of them can claim a legacy?  My main point about Torres was that he expressed remorse and regret over leaving.  Perhaps he looks back on his time with rose tinted specs.

I will say, every time I consider the phrase "Coutinho left Liverpool to win trophies" I smile.

But anyway, Gini - he's great! :D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,432
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:24:20 pm
I certainly wouldn't discard them based on the fact they didn't win anything, though I think it has to be a factor as to determining whether they are a club 'legend'.

The fawning over Torres in more recent years has been quite nauseating and small-time to be honest when you compare it to the hatred someone like Michael Owen still receives. Yes, we hate United more than Chelsea and always will, but Torres directly joined a rival from us. Owen joined one four or five years after leaving us when he was washed up, having tried on several occasions to come back here, and when his only other option IIRC was another rival (Everton) or Tony Pulis' Stoke City (who he later joined and had a terrible time at). From a purely cold, professional standpoint, which is what made Owen the fantastic striker he was at his peak, it's difficult to blame him too much for joining them. The same applies to Torres, yet only one is forgiven.

Torres had two great seasons with us, but won nothing and didn't speak particularly kindly about us in the immediate aftermath, while Owen had seven and won four proper trophies, including playing an integral part in one of the most successful seasons we have ever had. Torres finished third in the Ballon d'Or while playing for us - a terrific achievement - and Owen won it. He really helped put us on the map again.

It's entirely arbitrary how many 'legends' you think there can be at a club like ours. I certainly wouldn't have Torres anywhere near that bracket though. He's a good few tiers down. He was fleetingly brilliant for us but, whatever metric you wish to use, you certainly need more than two excellent seasons and zero trophies to be a legend at a club like Liverpool. As for Gini, his game-time and trophies certainly put him much closer in my view. But I don't know if he's been quite enough of an integral part to be put into that bracket either. Probably one down.

I think too much emphasis has been placed on the word 'legend', I don't tend to think of players too much in those terms because it's such a high bar and no one's ever going to agree 100% with who should and shouldn't be.

I guess everyone has different thresholds when it comes to players and how they remember them and that exactly how it should be, how I view and remember our players will likely be different to yours and that absolutely fine. Needless to say my views on Torres and Owen differ to yours for various reasons but that's probably not for this thread.

What I do think is that this squad that Klopp has built is special and it's given me so much joy that every player that's helped us win these trophies over the past couple of years will be thought of highly. In terms of Wijnaldum, he's a terrific footballer and I disagree with you in terms of his importance to us, I think he's been integral since he arrived and is certainly one of the best midfielders we've had at the club since I've been watching us. That he's able to be vital to us in the more reserved position he plays, despite being well capable of contributing more goals and assists shows his ability and his temperament, something which isn't easy to find in a player. I'm going to miss him when he goes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:23:49 pm
I think too much emphasis has been placed on the word 'legend', I don't tend to think of players too much in those terms because it's such a high bar and no one's ever going to agree 100% with who should and shouldn't be.


We all dream of a team of Dundee...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 