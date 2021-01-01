being a great player does not equate to being a club legend



being a great goalscorer does not equate to being a club legend



legend status is more than that otherwise defenders, goalkeepers and a lot of midfielders wouldn't be recognised as club legends



what you mean to the team and more importantly what the team means to you



what you mean to the fans and more importantly what the fans mean to you



your work rate



your respect for the club



your off-pitch behaviour



your dignity



your loyalty



your soul



if they cut you in half there must to be a liverpool badge running right through you



your pride for playing for the club



your pride at going through the gates



your pride at looking at that 'this is anfield' everytime you run onto the pitch



your respect for the club's history



your sweat, your tears, your blood and your passion



THAT means a legend to me



trophies and goals are the icing on the cake



Absolutely spot on.Torres was clearly world class and scored for fun. But a legend he is not.Suarez too.Both amazing talents but they lacked a lot of what what on your list. (Notably, trophies).Robbie Fowler clearly IS a legend. He has EVERYTHING on the list. Including tropies.But even if Robbie had won nothing, i still think he'd be a legend. Maybe it was just because he was the guy i wanted to be growing up, going to school in the early 90s, Robbie was our golascoring hero in a team that, quite frankly, didn't give us much else to shout about.But then he remained in that team, through the Evans and into the Houllier era, and played a MASSIVE part in 2001... and of course, his return under Rafa was one of the most shocking yet brilliant things...Anyway, I know there is no debate about Robbie's status. Just eulogising! But mainly to show HOW FAR ABOVE the likes of Torres and Suarez , Robbie should rank (not as a player, as an LFC legend).Anyway, back on point.Gini.He has been the absolute lynchpin of our midfield during the run of success we have enjoyed. Of course he should be deemed a legend. Criminally underrated, if you ask me.