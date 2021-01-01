Torres isn't a legend, he was a fling. Same with Suarez really. Dunno what Coutinho would be classed as, fuck buddy for a bit? Not sure he even gets in the top 50 ever.
Gini however should go down as a great, no doubt. The Semi Final goals, the big performances, we got the best 5 years of his life and made him as a player. We got his peak/made his peak. He's been a huge part of the best Liverpool team I've known in my life. If he leaves in the summer then he should go with all of our love and best wishes.
Don't forget that smile, either.