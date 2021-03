yep.



The comment you quoted was about a totally different player I think, cos it certainly wasn’t about Gini!



Anyway, he’ll be a miss for sure.



If the issue was length of contract though - I am actually ok with the decision, giving him a long term deal at this stage of his career would maybe not be so wise. We’re likely getting bitten a bit as it is due to covid robbing the team of a year of so many players as it is, so that may have been in their thoughts too with giving a 30 year old a long term deal.



It certainly was about Gini which caused Hazell to retort. A lazy, hazy comment that makes it patently obvious the poster has no clue what Gini's role in the team is, emphasis on team. He's a member of the engine department within it. Forsaking his more attacking instincts for the good of the team. I don't give a flying fuck if he hasn't delivered an assist in the last two years. The two he scored against Barca and the number of trophies we've won in that period tells you all you need to know about Gini's place in our hearts. We will miss him next season for a while. He deserves his move and our thanks for all he's done on and off the field.