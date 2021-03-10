« previous next »
Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 605066 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5920 on: March 10, 2021, 10:12:27 pm »
Gini seems to really need that midfield balance as well. He's missed Fabinho in there (and/or Henderson)
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline arbiarbi

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5921 on: March 11, 2021, 07:22:31 pm »
He played well but how on the world he did not see Salah here ???



Salah was not happy after that situation... That is why we can't score a goals in the league... We played with Fabinho in the wrong position, and our creativity in midfield was soooo limited. I think we will be much much stronger when our midfield will be Keita(Hendo), Fabinho and Thiago..
Offline keyop

  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5922 on: March 12, 2021, 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: arbiarbi on March 11, 2021, 07:22:31 pm
He played well but how on the world he did not see Salah here ???

Salah was not happy after that situation... That is why we can't score a goals in the league... We played with Fabinho in the wrong position, and our creativity in midfield was soooo limited. I think we will be much much stronger when our midfield will be Keita(Hendo), Fabinho and Thiago..
You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.

I don't recall the exact moment, but the picture you've posted looks like Gini is being pressed by two players and is shielding the ball to keep possession. There's also a 3rd Leipzig player running towards him, and he might also have an eye on Trent and that big space on the right flank. Strikers make runs all the time, but sometimes those won't always be spotted by our midfield - especially a player like Salah who is lightning quick, and in a system where we use attacking fullbacks so much.

What you've concluded is that Gini should've been able to shield the ball from 2 players and play a pass to Salah whilst looking in the other direction. You've also concluded that Fabinho was played in the wrong position, even though he put in a superb performance and was at the heart of everything good we did, and then said 'That is why we can't score goals in the league', after a game in which we scored 2 and missed loads of great chances.
Offline Knight

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5923 on: March 12, 2021, 10:44:11 am »
Aside from the specific situation Ginis inability/refusal to make progressive passes is a problem.
Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5924 on: March 12, 2021, 11:06:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 12, 2021, 10:44:11 am
Aside from the specific situation Ginis inability/refusal to make progressive passes is a problem.
Almost three seasons without an assist in PL now. I guess it says something about how much he contributes with other things, but it is pretty remarkable.
Offline Knight

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5925 on: March 12, 2021, 11:36:30 am »
It was totally fine when the team functioned properly. It wasnt his job to create. But recently, against the low blocks weve been playing and with the normal strangulation of teams not working and without any threat from set pieces its stuck out like a sore thumb. I think it actually shows why we chose to bring in Thiago. If this season hadnt been ruined by injuries you can be pretty sure that Gini would have been on the bench in a lot of our home games against the bottom 10 
Online liverbloke

  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5926 on: March 12, 2021, 12:23:32 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 12, 2021, 10:35:23 am
You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.

I don't recall the exact moment, but the picture you've posted looks like Gini is being pressed by two players and is shielding the ball to keep possession. There's also a 3rd Leipzig player running towards him, and he might also have an eye on Trent and that big space on the right flank. Strikers make runs all the time, but sometimes those won't always be spotted by our midfield - especially a player like Salah who is lightning quick, and in a system where we use attacking fullbacks so much.

What you've concluded is that Gini should've been able to shield the ball from 2 players and play a pass to Salah whilst looking in the other direction. You've also concluded that Fabinho was played in the wrong position, even though he put in a superb performance and was at the heart of everything good we did, and then said 'That is why we can't score goals in the league', after a game in which we scored 2 and missed loads of great chances.

nah, i watched the game live and i was screaming for him to pass to mo - gini just did his usual 360 turn to keep possession not thinking about the more attacking option

he doesn't seem to be a risk-taker which is odd because he has fantastic ball control and talent
Offline keyop

  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5927 on: March 12, 2021, 12:44:40 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 12, 2021, 12:23:32 pm
nah, i watched the game live and i was screaming for him to pass to mo - gini just did his usual 360 turn to keep possession not thinking about the more attacking option

he doesn't seem to be a risk-taker which is odd because he has fantastic ball control and talent
We didn't need risks taking or to play more attacking when we were 2-0 up, and if Klopp had instructed him to play like that then I'm sure he would.

You're watching on TV with a full view of the pitch, and can see the game unfolding. Gini is at ground level, has 2-3 opposition players around him and is taking the ball away from the opposition. I've screamed many times at the TV when a player doesn't do what I expected, but it doesn't mean they've made a mistake or are somehow less of a player.

He's not in the team to be a risk taker or an assist provider. That is what Trent, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson and the 3 strikers do. He is in the team to be the reliable metronome that keeps possession, shields the ball under pressure, presses players, plays simple passes to overlapping full backs, and allow players like to Thiago to thrive. If he started taking risks and conceding possession then there'd  be plenty on here complaining he's giving the ball away. He has a clear role in the team and he has been in the first 11 week in, week out for 5 seasons - that tells us all we need to know about whether or not he's doing what Klopp wants.
Online liverbloke

  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5928 on: March 12, 2021, 01:01:56 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 12, 2021, 12:44:40 pm
We didn't need risks taking or to play more attacking when we were 2-0 up, and if Klopp had instructed him to play like that then I'm sure he would.

You're watching on TV with a full view of the pitch, and can see the game unfolding. Gini is at ground level, has 2-3 opposition players around him and is taking the ball away from the opposition. I've screamed many times at the TV when a player doesn't do what I expected, but it doesn't mean they've made a mistake or are somehow less of a player.

He's not in the team to be a risk taker or an assist provider. That is what Trent, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson and the 3 strikers do. He is in the team to be the reliable metronome that keeps possession, shields the ball under pressure, presses players, plays simple passes to overlapping full backs, and allow players like to Thiago to thrive. If he started taking risks and conceding possession then there'd  be plenty on here complaining he's giving the ball away. He has a clear role in the team and he has been in the first 11 week in, week out for 5 seasons - that tells us all we need to know about whether or not he's doing what Klopp wants.

no i play football and i know the difference between a tv screen and real life - the pass was on

and how 'risky' is it to pass the ball forward in their half?

i think you misread my calling him not a 'risk-taker' as that should be the only part of his game - i understand whta he does and what he has been told to do but as a footballer he should have made that pass (one in a game) and he chose not to

mo was furious - his teammate

we're not equating risk-taking as being in a vulnerable position to lose possession - we're talking about it taking place in the opponents half with most of your own team behind you
 
Offline dirks digglers

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5929 on: March 12, 2021, 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 12, 2021, 01:01:56 pm
no i play football and i know the difference between a tv screen and real life - the pass was on

and how 'risky' is it to pass the ball forward in their half?

i think you misread my calling him not a 'risk-taker' as that should be the only part of his game - i understand whta he does and what he has been told to do but as a footballer he should have made that pass (one in a game) and he chose not to

mo was furious - his teammate

we're not equating risk-taking as being in a vulnerable position to lose possession - we're talking about it taking place in the opponents half with most of your own team behind you

Its funny you pointing this out because I rarely scream at the tv for a pass to be made and I did for this one. Recognised it immediately. Not a criticism of Gini, love the guy, but plenty of other players would have seen and played that pass.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5930 on: March 12, 2021, 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 12, 2021, 01:01:56 pm
no i play football and i know the difference between a tv screen and real life - the pass was on

I think when you look at the live action, which I have just done again, the pass forward isn't the no-brainer that it appears from the still photograph. By the time Gini has got to the ball Upamecano is in a pretty good position to deal with Mo. It would have been a one-on-one and therefore the pass, though not defence-splitting as the photo suggests, might still have been sensible. But you can see why Gini declines it and decides on another option.

But it's interesting that the "screaming" poster who first posted the photo avoids commenting on two other aspects of that same move. The first is that Gini nutmegged two of their midfielders in two seconds to get Liverpool on the front foot. It's astonishing to me that he missed that. There are few other midfielders I can think of who would have emerged out of that ruck with the ball. The second is that the move ended with a very presentable chance to score anyway. The overload on the right saw Alexander-Arnold move unimpeded into the box with the ball and three Liverpool attackers in good positions for the cross (including Thiago at the front post). The defender, of course, got a toe in to clear the ball for a corner.

   
Online liverbloke

  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5931 on: March 12, 2021, 01:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 12, 2021, 01:52:39 pm
I think when you look at the live action, which I have just done again, the pass forward isn't the no-brainer that it appears from the still photograph. By the time Gini has got to the ball Upamecano is in a pretty good position to deal with Mo. It would have been a one-on-one and therefore the pass, though not defence-splitting as the photo suggests, might still have been sensible. But you can see why Gini declines it and decides on another option.

But it's interesting that the "screaming" poster who first posted the photo avoids commenting on two other aspects of that same move. The first is that Gini nutmegged two of their midfielders in two seconds to get Liverpool on the front foot. It's astonishing to me that he missed that. There are few other midfielders I can think of who would have emerged out of that ruck with the ball. The second is that the move ended with a very presentable chance to score anyway. The overload on the right saw Alexander-Arnold move unimpeded into the box with the ball and three Liverpool attackers in good positions for the cross (including Thiago at the front post). The defender, of course, got a toe in to clear the ball for a corner.

   

the person who was on the grassy knoll (mo) who was in the best position possible to interpret the pass was unhappy that gini didn't play the ball - i think that says it all

but you're right gini is a top footballer and his aggression and battling attitude has been brilliant this season - but he just needs to pass forward more  :wave
Offline Yorkykopite

  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5932 on: March 12, 2021, 02:06:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 12, 2021, 01:57:42 pm
the person who was on the grassy knoll (mo) who was in the best position possible to interpret the pass was unhappy that gini didn't play the ball - i think that says it all

but you're right gini is a top footballer and his aggression and battling attitude has been brilliant this season - but he just needs to pass forward more  :wave


How many times have you seen the person on the grassy knoll, in any football match, complain that they didn't receive the pass? It generally happens when a teammate takes a shot and fails to score. There's always, always, another bloke with his arms wide open and shouting. It's practically a law of football. Sometimes they're right. Sometimes they're wrong. And very often they are laughably wrong. We can see that because we're not on the grassy knoll. We have the privileged view.

Mo was wrong. Not desperately wrong, but he didn't seem to see what Gini saw. And we could see.

Still, what about those fucking nutmegs?

Offline Coolie High

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5933 on: March 12, 2021, 03:11:47 pm »
I think Keita would have played that pass... But they are different players.
Offline Ghost Town

  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5934 on: March 12, 2021, 03:30:25 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 12, 2021, 10:35:23 am
You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.
I remember that moment, and I, too, wondered why he didn't attempt to make a pass to Salah. I'm not doing the usual thing people do of saying that that would have meant a certain goal, because I know very well that it might well not have. Lots of things still had to go right. But it would at least have been an attempt at a telling forward pass to feet, whether it would have completed or not. Something we have conspicuously been lacking a lot in recent times.

You're right, it's easy to freeze frame any moment and say X should do Y, and it's usually just armchair witterings because we aren't there at ground level with all the sensory and proprioceptive data that the players have and which they are better than us at interpreting in a split second in order to make a decision which we, in the comfort of our homes, rewatching umpteen times, can then deign to 'disagree with'.

So normally I would never say such a thing, but all I can say is that in that same moment, the same throught crossed my mind as well...for whatever that's worth. 

EDIT: Just to confirm that I didn't 'scream at the TV' or anything like that. Possibly I raised an eyebrow...
« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 03:33:44 pm by Ghost Town »
Offline jepovic

  • Meh sd
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5935 on: March 12, 2021, 03:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 12, 2021, 02:06:50 pm
How many times have you seen the person on the grassy knoll, in any football match, complain that they didn't receive the pass? It generally happens when a teammate takes a shot and fails to score. There's always, always, another bloke with his arms wide open and shouting. It's practically a law of football. Sometimes they're right. Sometimes they're wrong. And very often they are laughably wrong. We can see that because we're not on the grassy knoll. We have the privileged view.

Mo was wrong. Not desperately wrong, but he didn't seem to see what Gini saw. And we could see.

Still, what about those fucking nutmegs?
Individual situations can always be discussed, but 3 years without assists says something about how Gini plays. He is a very cautious passer. Very high pass percentages, very low assists for a midfielder. I feel like you should get half a dozen assists just playing sideways in a team with Mo and Mane...

The nutmegs are great, but they also remind us that there is more to Gini than we get to see. We have had plenty of games, not so much yesterday but in lots of games this season, where we have needed a lot more bravery in our passing.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5936 on: March 12, 2021, 03:44:30 pm »
That picture above sums up why I get so pissed off with him, especially when our midfield is struggling. Its not just that he didnt play the pass, he could have at least carried it forward into the space, but he went straight backwards and killed the attack.

Having said that, it was his best performance of the season and he looks much better with Fabinho behind him. Same as Thiago really.
« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 03:46:23 pm by Clint Eastwood »
Offline Yorkykopite

  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5937 on: March 12, 2021, 04:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 12, 2021, 03:44:30 pm
That picture above sums up why I get so pissed off with him, especially when our midfield is struggling. Its not just that he didnt play the pass, he could have at least carried it forward into the space, but he went straight backwards and killed the attack.

But he didn't "kill the attack". Ten seconds later we almost scored.
Offline tubby pls.

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5938 on: March 12, 2021, 04:15:47 pm »
Gini has just never been a risky/progressive passer for us, and that's fine, there's others in the team that can fill that role.  He wins and keeps possession.
Offline Original

  • Sound
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5939 on: March 15, 2021, 12:21:13 pm »
Has he signed a contract? Hearing some bits
Online aw1991

  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5940 on: March 15, 2021, 12:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Original on March 15, 2021, 12:21:13 pm
Has he signed a contract? Hearing some bits
Conflicting reports that a deal with Barca is either done or now off. Not a whole lot new really.
Offline dutchkop

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5941 on: March 15, 2021, 01:23:27 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 15, 2021, 12:48:54 pm
Conflicting reports that a deal with Barca is either done or now off. Not a whole lot new really.

Agreed Conflicting reports.. Barca seem to be happy with Moriba and Frenkie de Jong in Midfield and probably want to spend more money on a central striker and maybe Messi replacement. Plus they have to sell first -

Coutinho is one that has to go to help them pay off the money they owe us and what they can spend in the summer.Speculation about whether Coutinho playing more games for Barca triggers another 5M payment to Liverpool. I thought that we had collected all the addons except if Barca won the CL with Coutinho in the team?

But what do us fans and press really know - until it is announced by club, player and agent - it is all speculation

Gini's salary (& agent fees) maybe a bit expensive for Barca - There are a lot of other clubs that like the fact that he is on a free. it means they can spend 20M transfer fee on his salary to give him and agent what they want a big pay day. 

I still think Gini will go to Barcelona if they offer him a contract - the ball is in Barca's court at the moment

Offline keyop

  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5942 on: March 15, 2021, 03:13:52 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on March 15, 2021, 01:23:27 pm
Agreed Conflicting reports.. Barca seem to be happy with Moriba and Frenkie de Jong in Midfield and probably want to spend more money on a central striker and maybe Messi replacement. Plus they have to sell first -

Coutinho is one that has to go to help them pay off the money they owe us and what they can spend in the summer.Speculation about whether Coutinho playing more games for Barca triggers another 5M payment to Liverpool. I thought that we had collected all the addons except if Barca won the CL with Coutinho in the team?

But what do us fans and press really know - until it is announced by club, player and agent - it is all speculation

Gini's salary (& agent fees) maybe a bit expensive for Barca - There are a lot of other clubs that like the fact that he is on a free. it means they can spend 20M transfer fee on his salary to give him and agent what they want a big pay day. 

I still think Gini will go to Barcelona if they offer him a contract - the ball is in Barca's court at the moment
As a fellow Dutchman (I assume) - what do you think about possibly letting him go?

Personally I'd sign him up for a few more years, but I know the fanbase is split. He seems to play a more attacking role for Holland and a more conservative one for us (both equally well), but some seem to think he should perform both roles for us at times, which I think is unrealistic.

Overall, his output is 114 goals in 554 league games (and 21 from 70 for Holland) which is pretty good for a midfielder. He was very productive at Feyenoord/PSV and also at Newcastle, so we know he can play that role if Klopp wanted him to (as he proved against Barcelona). He seems very much a player that performs the role his manager asks him to do, rather than an inherently risk-averse footballer as some seem to believe.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5943 on: March 15, 2021, 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Original on March 15, 2021, 12:21:13 pm
Has he signed a contract? Hearing some bits

I for one hope he has/does, I think he'll be a big miss if he goes.
Offline Ginieus

  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Sunday Times reporting he has chosen to leave  :(
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
He'll be a big loss.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 09:52:31 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 09:18:27 am
Sunday Times reporting he has chosen to leave  :(

It was to be expected. The good thing is that we have signed his replacement in the starting XI a year in advance ...
Online Chris~

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:52:31 am
It was to be expected. The good thing is that we have signed his replacement in the starting XI a year in advance ...
Nah we signed Grujic years ago for this situation
Online Hazell

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 10:12:06 am »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 09:18:27 am
Sunday Times reporting he has chosen to leave  :(

It's a piece by Duncan Castles so it's most likely he doesn't really know any more than we do. Still think he'll leave, just that I wouldn't classify this as news :P
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 10:12:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:52:31 am
It was to be expected. The good thing is that we have signed his replacement in the starting XI a year in advance ...

I had no idea that Tsimikas could play in midfield
