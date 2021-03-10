You can freeze any moment in any game and say a player should've done this or that.
I remember that moment, and I, too, wondered why he didn't attempt to make a pass to Salah. I'm not doing the usual thing people do of saying that that would have meant a certain goal, because I know very well that it might well not have. Lots of things still had to go right. But it would at least have been an attempt at a telling forward pass to feet, whether it would have completed or not. Something we have conspicuously been lacking a lot in recent times.
You're right, it's easy to freeze frame any moment and say X should do Y, and it's usually just armchair witterings because we aren't there at ground level with all the sensory and proprioceptive data that the players have and which they are better than us at interpreting in a split second in order to make a decision which we, in the comfort of our homes, rewatching umpteen times, can then deign to 'disagree with'.
So normally I would never say such a thing, but all I can say is that in that same moment, the same throught crossed my mind as well...for whatever that's worth.
EDIT: Just to confirm that I didn't 'scream at the TV' or anything like that. Possibly I raised an eyebrow...