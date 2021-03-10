no i play football and i know the difference between a tv screen and real life - the pass was on



I think when you look at the live action, which I have just done again, the pass forward isn't the no-brainer that it appears from the still photograph. By the time Gini has got to the ball Upamecano is in a pretty good position to deal with Mo. It would have been a one-on-one and therefore the pass, though not defence-splitting as the photo suggests, might still have been sensible. But you can see why Gini declines it and decides on another option.But it's interesting that the "screaming" poster who first posted the photo avoids commenting on two other aspects of that same move. The first is that Gini nutmegged two of their midfielders in two seconds to get Liverpool on the front foot. It's astonishing to me that he missed that. There are few other midfielders I can think of who would have emerged out of that ruck with the ball. The second is that the move ended with a very presentable chance to score anyway. The overload on the right saw Alexander-Arnold move unimpeded into the box with the ball and three Liverpool attackers in good positions for the cross (including Thiago at the front post). The defender, of course, got a toe in to clear the ball for a corner.