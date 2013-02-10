Based on his statement today, Id guess that hes got a verbal agreement with, probably, Inter, but is suffering from increased doubt as to whether hes doing the right thing.
As to some of the posts damning him with faint praise, Im not at all surprised. All football supporters, at all football clubs, vary quite markedly in their assessment of, and affection for, different players - it was ever thus. But the lack of appreciation for his contributions in some of those posts is just wrong - on every level.