« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 599604 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,723
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:10:56 pm
Maybe so!

Klopp called Wijnaldum Liverpool's most consistent player this season. I would agree, along with Mo probably.
Maybe a little too consistent.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:26:11 pm
Is being our most consistent player really a big compliment this season? It's another way of saying he's been the most robust. Which I accept isn't a trait to be taken lightly, but no player would want that to be the first thing you think about when describing what they bring to the team.

A fat bird with a great sense of humour.









Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,454
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 06:59:41 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:58:00 pm
A fat bird with a great sense of humour.

I think they prefer the term 'bubbly'
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,513
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:26:46 pm
Maybe a little too consistent.

Do you think Jurgen meant "consistently poor"? It's possible I suppose.

But if that were the case why would the gaffer get it so wrong?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,764
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:59:41 pm
I think they prefer the term 'bubbly'

A bubbly midfielder?
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Red since '64
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm »
Based on his statement today, Id guess that hes got a verbal agreement with, probably, Inter, but is suffering from increased doubt as to whether hes doing the right thing.

As to some of the posts damning him with faint praise, Im not at all surprised. All football supporters, at all football clubs, vary quite markedly in their assessment of, and affection for, different players - it was ever thus. But the lack of appreciation for his contributions in some of those posts is just wrong - on every level.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • Red since '64
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 07:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:00:18 pm
Do you think Jurgen meant "consistently poor"? It's possible I suppose.

But if that were the case why would the gaffer get it so wrong?

It clearly isnt that, else he wouldnt have been an ever present. But I guess youre treading gently.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,513
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 07:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:27:43 pm
It clearly isnt that, else he wouldnt have been an ever present. But I guess youre treading gently.

Quite so Robin.

In fact when the story of the season comes to be written - in better times! - one of the heroes will be the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum. Fighting for the club right to the end.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 07:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:39:37 pm
Quite so Robin.

In fact when the story of the season comes to be written - in better times! - one of the heroes will be the ever-present Gini Wijnaldum. Fighting for the club right to the end.

The "heroes" list concerning this season, will be very creative and even then wouldn't require the plural form
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 