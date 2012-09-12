He had been brilliant most of the season until like Hendo they both hit a brick wall around Christmas but have both bounced back in the last month. Its sad to see our fans in the post match thread and on social media rave about a 10 minute cameo from Naby when the game was dead with no tempo when our whole midfield were superb and that was when the game was in the balance and the tempo was high. Gini is such a consistent and tactically superb footballer and the combination with Thiago was great tonight. Its a shame we probably wont get to see that combination next season.