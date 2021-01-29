« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

liverbloke

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 29, 2021, 08:09:44 AM
such balance control and class

give him the ball and he just dances with it

and he seems more aggressive too - or that could just be me
Geezer08

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 29, 2021, 08:14:42 AM
He was fantastic in the 6 position. Freeing Thiago was a good move and using Gini mobility better in that position.
Medellin

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 29, 2021, 04:55:45 PM
If he wants to stay..get it sorted.
Replacing him would cost a lot more than his contract.

https://streamwo.com/d65e2101
royhendo

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 AM
Hes offski pop though isnt he?
McrRed

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 09:05:02 AM
Quote from: royhendo on January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 AM
Hes offski pop though isnt he?
Sad but true. Phenomenal player, and ever-present but I guess the thinking is that they can keep Thiago and Fabinho fit with a sprinkling of Curtis. None of them can do what Gini does though...ok maybe Fabs can
Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 11:33:18 AM
Quote from: royhendo on January 31, 2021, 08:53:01 AM
Hes offski pop though isnt he?

Unfortunately I think this is the case and we will really miss him
newterp

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 01:45:41 PM
We will miss him - but as Jack continues to state - who aren't we going to miss from this main group if they leave? In the midfield - we have Fabinho, Henderson, and Gini.  Jones knocking, and Keita (whatever). We have some sideplayers there too like Ox.

We need to rebalance the age profile in the squad. The concern is that he is so calm and press-resistant that it's going to be hard to replace that. That said - we need Jones to get more time and this is one it will happened.
Robinred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 08:37:58 PM
The whole team was magnificent today, but Ginis contribution cant be underestimated. Hes much better suited to the 6 role than anyone else other than Fab, in my opinion. Hendo does the job very well, but is better employed elsewhere.

His combination of versatility, bulletproof-ness and consistent, virtually error free performances time after time make him invaluable. For the umpteenth time in this thread, I hope an agreement on a new contract can be achieved. As the song goes, You don't know what youve got til its gone.
AndyMuller

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
January 31, 2021, 08:51:15 PM
I dont think we will miss him as much as people think we will in here but hes a very good player.
xbugawugax

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 1, 2021, 05:09:29 AM
is he really gone though?

what must be going in his mind if he thinks that moving to a certain club in spain is good football or lifestyle sense?

BarryCrocker

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 1, 2021, 05:30:54 AM
Quote from: xbugawugax on February  1, 2021, 05:09:29 AM
is he really gone though?

what must be going in his mind if he thinks that moving to a certain club in spain is good football or lifestyle sense?

Going to be great working your arse off for 100-150k per week when the bloke just in front of you in midfield is pulling in 2.6m per week.
rowan_d

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 1, 2021, 07:01:28 AM
Has he ever had a run of games as the furthest forward midfielder for us?

Feel like whenever he gets anywhere near the penalty spot he scores, but it doesn't happen so often for us as it did with Newcastle and does with Holland. Obviously done okay with him a bit deeper over the last few seasons :P
liverbloke

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 1, 2021, 08:02:01 AM
made up to see him score - and what a move by the team

would like him to stay so be nice to him you lot  :wave
Raid

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 1, 2021, 10:36:50 AM
It'll be a sad day if he does decide to go. First one of this glorious bunch to move on really too.
Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 9, 2021, 06:33:54 PM
Unfortunately it really looks like he's going to leave in the summer and we're running him into the ground before he does.
I'd love to be able to offer him a contract for the next three years, but you'd imagine that would be at the expense of Milner as we wouldn't be able to justify the wages for both.
Craig 🤔

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 9, 2021, 06:36:37 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on February  9, 2021, 06:33:54 PM
Unfortunately it really looks like he's going to leave in the summer and we're running him into the ground before he does.
I'd love to be able to offer him a contract for the next three years, but you'd imagine that would be at the expense of Milner as we wouldn't be able to justify the wages for both.

I'd be very surprised if Milner doesn't move on a free anyway, if Leeds want him that is.
Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
February 9, 2021, 06:39:08 PM
If that were the case and Milner wants one last go at Leeds, then I don't think anyone (including Klopp) can begrudge him that. Hopefully we can reinvest those wages in an increase for Gini (if thats what he wants) and perhaps a younger new signing on a considerably lower wage.
b_joseph

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 10:47:21 PM
Barcelona on vacation might be better than living there...I'm just sayin'
Ratboy3G

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Yesterday at 11:53:35 PM
Really gonna miss him when he goes 😩
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Today at 12:09:25 AM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:53:35 PM
Really gonna miss him when he goes 😩

Quite a few people seem to miss him when he plays.
