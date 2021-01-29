We will miss him - but as Jack continues to state - who aren't we going to miss from this main group if they leave? In the midfield - we have Fabinho, Henderson, and Gini. Jones knocking, and Keita (whatever). We have some sideplayers there too like Ox.



We need to rebalance the age profile in the squad. The concern is that he is so calm and press-resistant that it's going to be hard to replace that. That said - we need Jones to get more time and this is one it will happened.