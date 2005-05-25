the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...
he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.
athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.
Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...
None of the 3 players you've listed are as good as they were in their mid 20s
Age curves are still age curves.
It obviously differs from individual to individual and there are true outliers (Vardy) but at both ends of the scale (Rooney)
The wage bill is opportunity cost writ large because there's always a finite amount as a result a great way to transition from being a great team to being a mediocre one is to pay top players for past success at a time when they're post peak
This isn't about Wijnaldam alone - the problem the club faces is that it has 6 first team players (the front 3, Henderson, Wijnadlam and VVD) all hitting 30+ at similar times and all nearing the end of deals at similar times (ish) .... all of them would be "due" (in market terms) a future contract at a really high level there's zero chance we'll keep them all through this next round of contracts over the next 18 months
It's still a flaw in sport generally and football that players are paid highly towards the end of their careers when they're less productive
I suspect a good litmus test for how well run a club is is if it's fans constantly feel you've let a player go slightly too early