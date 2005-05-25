« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 548960 times)

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 12:26:57 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:52:19 AM
You cant make a.player sign the extensioj. Talka have been ongoing for a while. The notion that we waites until now is nonsense and blaming the club is equally as bad.
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini). We know the club is doing its best - however with the Covid situation we have been a lot more careful in what we are offering players and which players we are trying to buy. This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out. Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)

I think the powers that be are doing  their best - we will have to see if their best is good enough to keep Gini at the club.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 12:28:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:51:01 AM
Compared to other players he is underpaid. He has the right to earn as much aa possible

agreed - I think we were/are close on salary - the biggest issue has been length  of contract - I believe that Gini and  representatives want a 4 year deal
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,270
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 12:31:24 PM »
Quote
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini)

Right so you cant' say we haven't offered him anything or haven't tried, we have no idea what his actual demands are, nor what we're offering him. It's way too easy to blame the club.

Quote
This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out.

In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. We've rinsed clubs in the past for average players at best [Solanke,Ibe], it didn't work out this time, but in most cases than not, it works out for us.

Quote
Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)


Just because we didn't sign a replacement for Lovren doesn't mean we didn't try to find one. We know that Klopp doesn't buy for the sake of buying. It's not the first time he's gone into a season with a similar scenario [once upon a time Lucas was the 4th choice CB]

I'm not a fan of Adrian, but you're not going to find a top class backup 1, those types of keepers are number 1's for other clubs. Every backup keeper has some major flaw in him and any backup keeper is a significant drop off to Becker as he is undoubtedly world class.




Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 01:04:15 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:31:24 PM
Right so you cant' say we haven't offered him anything or haven't tried, we have no idea what his actual demands are, nor what we're offering him. It's way too easy to blame the club.

In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. We've rinsed clubs in the past for average players at best [Solanke,Ibe], it didn't work out this time, but in most cases than not, it works out for us.


Just because we didn't sign a replacement for Lovren doesn't mean we didn't try to find one. We know that Klopp doesn't buy for the sake of buying. It's not the first time he's gone into a season with a similar scenario [once upon a time Lucas was the 4th choice CB]

I'm not a fan of Adrian, but you're not going to find a top class backup 1, those types of keepers are number 1's for other clubs. Every backup keeper has some major flaw in him and any backup keeper is a significant drop off to Becker as he is undoubtedly world class.

I said we need to meet his demands (or get close to what he is after) or he will leave and I think unless we are very lucky he will sign for another club on a free and big bonus - we have had him on 75K a week  (we could have given him a better deal with an extension a lot earlier) - which is a lot of money but half what James Milner earns (140-150k a week) and we signed Thiago on huge money in the summer. Yes the club is doing what they want to do - I never said the club is not trying (I just think not hard enough or we would have resolved this a lot earlier). We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.  He is our most reliable from a fitness point of view, performance and nearly always selected by Klopp and should have a contract that truely reflects his value to the team, manager, club he is probably on 75K aweek. Thiago 192k, Hendo/Milner 140K , Ox/Keita 120k, Fabinho 100k, Shaq 80k a week.  Lallana was on 100k a week and play next to nothing the last 2 years.   https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/

WRT Lovren and CB - we took a bigger gamble than normal - so far we are doing  ok (results wise). But we know that we needed a lot of strength and depth for this season (we bought Konstantinos Tsimikas  to cover for  Robbo at LB) and Jota and Thiago - I think if we had sold Harry Wilson and/or Grujic we may have seen another CB .  We know that Joe and Matip are injury prone so this was a bigger risk than normal .

wrt Wilson and Grujic - I think we were too greedy and dismissed decent offers for the players - yes they may not have been what Edwards and club thought were max  deals like Solanke, Ibe etc. But they were decent amounts for squad players we were never going to keep (in a depressed market - COVID)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:08:53 PM by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,270
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 01:14:12 PM »
Quote
I said we need to meet his demands (or get close to what he is after) or he will leave and I think unless we are very lucky he will sign for another club on a free and big bonus -

We don't know what those demands are and we don't know what we are offering. So it's a pointless debate. He could be asking for longer term contract and we aren't willing to do that. We have a number of players in the same age group, and that could be another reason. Ultimately we don't know. The figure of 75k was reported by an Italian source. There's no validity to it until a more reliable source proves otherwise.

[quoote] We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.[/quote]

Again you can't force a player to sign a contract. Who says we haven't approached him in a manner saying to sign a contract and then have him leave next summer for a fee?

Quote
WRT Lovren and CB - we took a bigger gamble than normal - so far we are doing  ok (results wise). But we know that we needed a lot of strength and depth for this season (we bought Konstantinos Tsimikas  to cover for  Robbo at LB) and Jota and Thiago - I think if we had sold Harry Wilson and/or Grujic we may have seen another CB .  We know that Joe and Matip are injury prone so this was a bigger risk than normal .

Again we may have had players in mind for a Lovren replacement but couldn't get it done. If the player isn't a right fit, we aren't' signing them. We were able to do it in other positions, but clearly we couldn't find a solution in the market for a 4th choice CB.

Quote
wrt Wilson and Grujic - I think we were too greedy and dismissed decent offers for the players - yes they may not have been what Edwards and club thought were max  deals like Solanke, Ibe etc. But they were decent amounts for squad players we were never going to keep (in a depressed market - COVID)

There were plenty of clubs spending a big amount of money on dross players even in a depressed market.

Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 01:42:49 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:14:12 PM
We don't know what those demands are and we don't know what we are offering. So it's a pointless debate. He could be asking for longer term contract and we aren't willing to do that. We have a number of players in the same age group, and that could be another reason. Ultimately we don't know. The figure of 75k was reported by an Italian source. There's no validity to it until a more reliable source proves otherwise.

 We should sign Gini and maybe break the mould or see him go for a free in Jan & play out his contract.
 

   Again you can't force a player to sign a contract. Who says we haven't approached him in a manner saying to sign a contract and then have him leave next summer for a fee?  [/quote]  Dutch football press and even some of the better Liverpool journos James Pearce were saying Liverpool wanted him in the summer and then in September there were further negotiations which were rejected by Gini and again in Oct. I think the club knows how far they need to go to get  it over the line. We will see 

[/quote]Again we may have had players in mind for a Lovren replacement but couldn't get it done. If the player isn't a right fit, we aren't' signing them. We were able to do it in other positions, but clearly we couldn't find a solution in the market for a 4th choice CB.

There were plenty of clubs spending a big amount of money on dross players even in a depressed market.    [/quote]

wrt comment on Salaries - there are quite a few websites that publish (not  100% known salaries - but as close to the known salary as possible) but as close as possible - some contracts are in public and shared - Liverpool and other clubs publish their accounts.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/
transfermarkt  has market capital value of player
https://salarysport.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-f.c./

interesting in that Spotrac and Salarysport and google  all have similar salaries.  Gini was offered 40% increase and I believe a 3 year contract and not the 4th year he was looking for & maybe not as high as he thought he was worth. The challenge is when you are down to your last 18 months the negotiation leverage moves to the player and agent.  Like I said I think he will leave next summer to Barcelona unless something  changes in Gini's favour between now and next summer  - I could see the same scenario as Willian at Chelsea - with it all coming down to the wire


sorry I messed up the quotes .. still need to know how it all works from an editing POV
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:45:16 PM by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 02:20:13 PM »
I believe the stumbling block may be the length of contract more than anything else (being on 140 or 150 does not really makes a big difference if put against an extra years guaranteed wages). And the club would not want the set a precedent with longer contracts for over 30 as we have a lot of players approaching that age. Quite understandable, it is just a shame that might mean Gini leaves. As pointed out is he ever present and ready to go.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 03:16:56 PM »
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 02:20:13 PM
I believe the stumbling block may be the length of contract more than anything else (being on 140 or 150 does not really makes a big difference if put against an extra years guaranteed wages).
Its been reported as such for more than 6 months now.

Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 02:20:13 PM
And the club would not want the set a precedent with longer contracts for over 30 as we have a lot of players approaching that age. Quite understandable, it is just a shame that might mean Gini leaves. As pointed out is he ever present and ready to go.
Never understood this precedent argument. The decision to offer any player a contract renewal is done on a case by case basis. That shouldnt change whether the dispute is regarding salary, bonuses or contract lengths. Weve just renewed Milners contract fo example as hes an exception and it can be argued his versatility provides added value. So is Wijnaldum IMO. As for the front 3 approaching 30, different circumstances not least because all of them are on significantly higher wages than Gini even after the offered uplift, which is moderate relatively speaking.

By all accounts he really wants to stay and so does Klopp. If a compromise cant be reached, then its up to one part to concede if they still want that outcome. In this case, personally I think it should be the club to back down, not just out of loyalty and recognition of what he brings, but also because both the financial and football implications are not positive whichever way you look at it. As for precedent, woe betide any player or agent who goes in after and says but you gave this to Wijnaldum. The reply is obvious.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:23:16 PM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 03:50:46 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:16:56 PM
Its been reported as such for more than 6 months now.
Never understood this precedent argument. The decision to offer any player a contract renewal is done on a case by case basis. That shouldnt change whether the dispute is regarding salary, bonuses or contract lengths. Weve just renewed Milners contract fo example as hes an exception and it can be argued his versatility provides added value. So is Wijnaldum IMO. As for the front 3 approaching 30, different circumstances not least because all of them are on significantly higher wages than Gini even after the offered uplift, which is moderate relatively speaking.

By all accounts he really wants to stay and so does Klopp. If a compromise cant be reached, then its up to one part to concede if they still want that outcome. In this case, personally I think it should be the club to back down, not just out of loyalty and recognition of what he brings, but also because both the financial and football implications are not positive whichever way you look at it. As for precedent, woe betide any player or agent who goes in after and says but you gave this to Wijnaldum. The reply is obvious.

well said

I think we could be lucky in that Barcelona is such a feck up at the moment, will Messi stay, will Koeman keep the job and will any good players go to Barcelona - look at real Madrid . they have not really replaced Ronaldo - Hazard is not top quality & struggling at Real . Interesting to see how if we are top 2 and in CL till near the end, that  a compromise can be reached. Personally I think Gini wants a decent contract and an option of 4th year could be a compromise.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 03:57:02 PM »
Sorry but he most definitely should be on more than £75k a week for his squad status
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 04:08:56 PM »
Either he'll stay or he'll go; we don't know what the details of the issue are. What's the point in arguing and going around in circles about it?

He's written himself into LFC folklore either way, helped redefine the role of midield, shown what otherwise empty terms like 'glued to the ball' and 'every blade of grass' really mean, what they really look like. Without him the midfield would have to be adjusted but maybe it's time for that anyway. There's always life after every player.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 04:19:47 PM »
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.

the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,270
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 04:27:27 PM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

Agreed, attacking players especially
Logged

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 04:37:33 PM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

It's not only that. He's performing very well and that should be reason enough to think he can do it for another 2-3 years. Players shouldn't be moved on only because of their age.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 04:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:08:56 PM
Either he'll stay or he'll go; we don't know what the details of the issue are. What's the point in arguing and going around in circles about it?

He's written himself into LFC folklore either way, helped redefine the role of midield, shown what otherwise empty terms like 'glued to the ball' and 'every blade of grass' really mean, what they really look like. Without him the midfield would have to be adjusted but maybe it's time for that anyway. There's always life after every player.


if  we all agreed on everything  - we would not be football fans - nor would there be fan message boards.

wrt not knowing the details or issues - we know mostly what the main issues are - length of contract (Liverpool did not want to offer 4 years and were offering  less they are getting closer), size of weekly wage  - Liverpool are not offering what he wants. which is normal negotiation.  we will see  going forward.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,821
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 04:48:50 PM »
Lads just accept the fact Gini is leaving in the summer and wish him well. Why the fuck he wants to go to Barca now and with Red Ron about to be sacked by then I don't know.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
I guess we just enjoy him for this season and the last few he has given us and celebrate him when he leaves. 
I'm sure Edwards has his replacement already in the pipeline if not already at the club.

I could not  disagree more..

Gini is worth a lot more than 75K a week - he should  be on 120-130k a week at least - maybe we can offer a sliding scale with bonuses for appearances and trophies. 
3 years with a 4th year option is a no brainer considering  his performance levels , availability (the lad is never injured ) and selected the most by Klopp

42, 50, 47 , 47  and already 14 matches this season. 200 in 5 sseasons,  total compared to a lot of other players over the same time  vs ..Hendo Gini is 10% above Jordan  Henderson 161 in 5 seasons or 187 in 6 seasons.   is a lot ahead of James Milner  226 games in 6 seasons .    Unfortunately the replacements have not been fit - Ox, Keita and Thiago and Fabinho is needed as CB. the only replacement that may not cost us money is Curtis Jones. But I think considering Milner is getting on and 3 of our replacements are injury prone I would splash the cash
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:54:44 PM by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 05:08:23 PM »
And to think we were harbouring thoughts of letting him go.

His reliability is absolutely massive for us, especially at the level his consistently performs.

We couldn't have known that our injuries would have been this bad, but he's really showing his value.

Just give him the contact he wants - he could play at a top level for another 3-4 years with his skillset.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 05:12:37 PM »
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 06:01:40 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite

A Legend
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 PM »
Got to keep him.

Him and Henderson (and Milner) to mentor Jones, and rotate in that midfield. He's got plenty of years left in him at the top level.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 04:19:47 PM
to be honest if I was at the club I wouldn't be giving away a 4 year deal to a 30 year old player.
What about a 3-year extension to a 33 year old on 140k a week?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:19 PM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 11:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite
Hopefully Koeman will stay at Barcelona long enough to get us the Coutinho money but not long enough to sign Wijnaldum.

I expect there'll be a queue of interested teams a mile long come January but playing at Barcelona under his former national team manager seems like the most enticing.
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 10:51:17 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:51:45 PM
What about a 3-year extension to a 33 year old on 140k a week?

If the club are going to do that then why not a 4 year for Gini.  Dont agree with either though.  I'd go 2 with an option for a 3rd with Gini.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,749
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5465 on: Today at 11:06:22 AM »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM
the myth of players turning to shit once they hit 30 years should be over now...

he is in his prime now and next 3-4 years.

athletes now are able to play until 35 if they take care of themselves.

Look at Milner, CR, Ramos... Ibra and many more...

None of the 3 players you've listed are as good as they were in their mid 20s
Age curves are still age curves.
It obviously differs from individual to individual and there are true outliers (Vardy) but at both ends of the scale (Rooney)

The wage bill is opportunity cost writ large because there's always a finite amount as a result a great way to transition from being a great team to being a mediocre one is to pay top players for past success at a time when they're post peak

This isn't about Wijnaldam alone - the problem the club faces is that it has 6 first team players  (the front 3, Henderson, Wijnadlam and VVD) all hitting 30+ at similar times and all nearing the end of deals at similar times (ish) .... all of them would be "due" (in market terms) a future contract at a really high level there's zero chance we'll keep them all through this next round of contracts over the next 18 months

It's still a flaw in sport generally and football that players are paid highly towards the end of their careers when they're less productive
I suspect a good litmus test for how well run a club is is if it's fans constantly feel you've let a player go slightly too early
 
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 11:35:44 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:06:22 AM
None of the 3 players you've listed are as good as they were in their mid 20s
Age curves are still age curves.
It obviously differs from individual to individual and there are true outliers (Vardy) but at both ends of the scale (Rooney)

The wage bill is opportunity cost writ large because there's always a finite amount as a result a great way to transition from being a great team to being a mediocre one is to pay top players for past success at a time when they're post peak

This isn't about Wijnaldam alone - the problem the club faces is that it has 6 first team players  (the front 3, Henderson, Wijnadlam and VVD) all hitting 30+ at similar times and all nearing the end of deals at similar times (ish) .... all of them would be "due" (in market terms) a future contract at a really high level there's zero chance we'll keep them all through this next round of contracts over the next 18 months

It's still a flaw in sport generally and football that players are paid highly towards the end of their careers when they're less productive
I suspect a good litmus test for how well run a club is is if it's fans constantly feel you've let a player go slightly too early
  the cool thing about all this is that we still have Klopp and his coaching team.

I can see a few of our 30+ stars getting decent contract extensions.  Like Milner extension -Klopp knows what the players bring to this squad - the fact that Jota has performed from teh start is due to good scouting, coaching and the level of the players around him.

I can see Gini, VVD, Hendo all earning  the right to contract extensions. However you may be right in that we may lose one  of these - so far it looks like that could be Gini. Personally I think Barca do not really have the best place to go to in Spain. Plus Gini has loads of Dutch contacts that will feed him the latest in Italy and Germany. I rate his chances of staying 30-50% at the moment - considering our injury situation and the fact that Gini is still one of our top performers and first choice on the team sheet. 

to be honest i would rather release/sell Ox or  even Keita than let Gini go - if it was up to me. /With all my eggs in the Thiago/Hendo/Curtis Jones and  Gini as our CM choices.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:04 AM by dutchkop »
Logged

Online abhred

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,465
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 12:38:01 PM »
We need to sign him up, 100%. He'll be the Milner for the second half of Klopp's reign. Leadership, professionalism, fitness, and versatility.
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 PM
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 12:54:05 PM »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:35:44 AM
  the cool thing about all this is that we still have Klopp and his coaching team.


.... considering our injury situation and the fact that Gini is still one of our top performers and first choice on the team sheet....

to be honest i would rather release/sell Ox or  even Keita than let Gini go - if it was up to me. /With all my eggs in the Thiago/Hendo/Curtis Jones and  Gini as our CM choices.

Being "cold" here, (I like Keita, Ox and Shaq as players and characters), I can really see the point of holding on to Gini. He is constantly fit and available, versatile, intelligent and a leader in the dressing room. I do understand his legs will go at some point but not his brain and I think, much as with Milner, he could be managed in a few seasons time. It's the injuries that have changed my view. It never seems to end for the above mentioned trio. So if it's either or, I would stick with Gini.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5469 on: Today at 12:59:00 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:12:37 PM
People going on about why he wants to go to Barca (or generally leave Liverpool). Maybe he just wants to experience living and playing in another city, another country? It doesn't have to be about money, or even silverware. He's been in England for a large chunk of his adult life. Perhaps he just fancies a change.

Of course I hope he chooses to remain, but if not then good luck to him. He'll always remain a favourite

Thats a very fair point. If he chooses to leave itll be his loss, although wed miss him too. But maybe he and his family do want to experience something new and if he goes I hope he doesnt get too much flak for it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 