You cant make a.player sign the extensioj. Talka have been ongoing for a while. The notion that we waites until now is nonsense and blaming the club is equally as bad.



Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini). We know the club is doing its best - however with the Covid situation we have been a lot more careful in what we are offering players and which players we are trying to buy. This summer the club did make a few blunders -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson, - we wanted top dollar and missed out. Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)I think the powers that be are doing their best - we will have to see if their best is good enough to keep Gini at the club.