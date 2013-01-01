« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

You cant make a.player sign the extensioj. Talka have been ongoing for a while. The notion that we waites until now is nonsense and blaming the club is equally as bad.
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini). We know the club is doing its best - however with the Covid situation we have been a lot more careful in what we are offering players and which players we are trying to buy. This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out. Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)

I think the powers that be are doing  their best - we will have to see if their best is good enough to keep Gini at the club.
Compared to other players he is underpaid. He has the right to earn as much aa possible

agreed - I think we were/are close on salary - the biggest issue has been length  of contract - I believe that Gini and  representatives want a 4 year deal
Yes you cannot force a player to sign (we know talks have gone of for awhile - normally you sign  the players you want to keep 2 years before their contracts expire). However we knew how good he is for the club, one our most played players (hardly ever injured) and he wanted a long decent contract to finish off his career  for a while (from what I have read we only pay him 75K a week (Milner is on 140K a week and does not play as often as Gini)

Right so you cant' say we haven't offered him anything or haven't tried, we have no idea what his actual demands are, nor what we're offering him. It's way too easy to blame the club.

This summer the club did make a few blunders  -- erred on going safe - not taking decent money for Grujic and Harry Wilson,   - we wanted top dollar and missed out.

In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. We've rinsed clubs in the past for average players at best [Solanke,Ibe], it didn't work out this time, but in most cases than not, it works out for us.

Plus I have mentioned in other threads and for a while our CB and Keeper depth  was an issue -not replacing Lovren with quality and I think we still should get an upgrade on Adrian (which is not  easy knowing we have Alisson as no 1.)


Just because we didn't sign a replacement for Lovren doesn't mean we didn't try to find one. We know that Klopp doesn't buy for the sake of buying. It's not the first time he's gone into a season with a similar scenario [once upon a time Lucas was the 4th choice CB]

I'm not a fan of Adrian, but you're not going to find a top class backup 1, those types of keepers are number 1's for other clubs. Every backup keeper has some major flaw in him and any backup keeper is a significant drop off to Becker as he is undoubtedly world class.




