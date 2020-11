Irritating thing about (probably) losing him in the summer is he still has many good years ahead of him. It wouldn't surprise me if he played into his late 30s given his fitness. We may and probably will look back on his career and realise we had his golden years, but he still has so much to offer. Even if we could keep him for just one more year after this it'd be great, especially with the prospect of a farewell in front of empty stands.