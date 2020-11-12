« previous next »
November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM
Quote from: farawayred on November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)

Happy anniversary!
November 12, 2020, 10:58:30 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.

How many of them rely on pace?

VVD & Salah, pace is a big tool in their armoury.  But Salah is on fire and elite.  Van Dijk is the best around & at CB you'd think he'd adapt having a decline in this area.

I don't think Gini & Henderson are an issue at all.  Look at Milner, you can be incredibly fit at an older age.

We need to prepare for the future and evolve.  But not have a clear out.
November 12, 2020, 03:54:11 PM
Watch him be our best central defender.
November 12, 2020, 05:19:30 PM
Love the man. I still think he's criminally underrated by many.
November 13, 2020, 06:13:46 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM
Happy anniversary!
Thanks, mate!

As for Gini, it may not be long before we see him and Hendo fill in as CBs. Hopefully, not paired.
November 16, 2020, 02:23:42 AM
Scored a brace for Holland today...could start as central defender for us on Sunday...says it all! What a player
November 18, 2020, 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928
November 18, 2020, 08:44:57 AM
Sign!
November 18, 2020, 08:50:37 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2020, 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928

Thats fuck all. Relatively.
November 18, 2020, 08:52:21 AM
Please let that be true, and please sign Gini. Then we can rest assured that Liverpool will continue to dominate for the next three years at least.
November 18, 2020, 09:02:11 AM
With Henderson and Milner he's the most reliable of our midfielders both in terms of consistency and on field performance.

He'll be sadly missed if he goes.
November 18, 2020, 09:05:26 AM
November 18, 2020, 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.
November 18, 2020, 01:25:28 PM
Quote from: SMASHerano on November 18, 2020, 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.

Yep, availability is the most under-rated asset in football. He's a vital cog in many ways, but his durability is right at the top his attributes.
November 18, 2020, 01:34:46 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2020, 09:05:26 AM
40% increase.

All that illustrates is how he should have sacked his agent. Would his new wage even surpass Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain? He is more dependable than both.
November 18, 2020, 01:37:39 PM
Quote from: SMASHerano on November 18, 2020, 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.

Welp, that's that jinxed then.
November 18, 2020, 09:39:55 PM
Scored the winner tonight for Holland
November 18, 2020, 10:10:39 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 08:50:37 AM
Thats fuck all. Relatively.

It's a pay increase and remember Liverpool offer big bonus incentives to make up for the lower basic compared to other top clubs.
November 18, 2020, 10:21:03 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2020, 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928
I've no idea whether they are correct or not. I hope that if it is correct he accepts because he's ace. But how would an Italian news outlet know the exact details of Liverpool's offer to Gini?
November 18, 2020, 10:23:48 PM
Quote from: Fordy on November 18, 2020, 10:10:39 PM
It's a pay increase and remember Liverpool offer big bonus incentives to make up for the lower basic compared to other top clubs.

Not to mention another 3 years playing at the greatest club in the world for the greatest manager in the world!
November 18, 2020, 10:28:25 PM
My favourite player for us since he signed, spotted him when he was at Newcastle and have loved him since. Even named my new rescue kitten Gini in his honour. Really really want him to sign a new deal so Im hoping the Italians are right!
November 18, 2020, 10:58:47 PM
Goal machine for the Dutch isnt he.
November 19, 2020, 12:41:22 AM
Hopefully his new contract will stipulate whether its Gini or Gio and then Macmannaman can fuck off
November 19, 2020, 02:53:23 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 12:41:22 AM
Hopefully his new contract will stipulate whether its Gini or Gio and then Macmannaman can fuck off

Gigi is what he calls him, the annoying tit that he is
November 19, 2020, 05:21:28 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 19, 2020, 02:53:23 AM
Gigi is what he calls him, the annoying tit that he is
Ah, ok. Someone deffo says Gio. Well, there's a load of numpties to choose from
November 19, 2020, 10:46:55 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 19, 2020, 05:21:28 AM
Ah, ok. Someone deffo says Gio. Well, there's a load of numpties to choose from


Macca calls him both Gio and Gigi. How fucking hard is it to remember Gini. He's gone to the bother of remembering two incorrect names rather than one correct one.
November 19, 2020, 03:15:47 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 08:50:37 AM
Thats fuck all. Relatively.

Arent a lot of our players contracts loaded with incentives? So they look relatively small at first glance but with all the winning/scoring weve been doing over the last few years, its quite a bit higher per player?

Could be me talking complete rubbish here.
November 19, 2020, 03:24:12 PM
Quote from: kavah on November 18, 2020, 10:58:47 PM
Goal machine for the Dutch isnt he.

13 in his last 20 internationals. Same as Kane for England.
November 19, 2020, 03:25:28 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on November 19, 2020, 03:15:47 PM
Arent a lot of our players contracts loaded with incentives? So they look relatively small at first glance but with all the winning/scoring weve been doing over the last few years, its quite a bit higher per player?

Could be me talking complete rubbish here.

They were at one point. Not so sure if the top players are anymore, they probably did enough to push for high fixed contracts during last renewals.
November 19, 2020, 06:11:45 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 19, 2020, 10:46:55 AM

Macca calls him both Gio and Gigi. How fucking hard is it to remember Gini. He's gone to the bother of remembering two incorrect names rather than one correct one.
Well its is Steve McMenamen

(C) Big Ron
November 19, 2020, 11:36:52 PM
Give the man a rise! Will cost a lot to replace him with a new signing.

November 20, 2020, 06:56:56 AM
Quote from: Ginieus on November 19, 2020, 11:36:52 PM
Give the man a rise! Will cost a lot to replace him with a new signing.

Think the hold-up is we're offering 3 years and he supposedly wants 4 years. At the end of the day its about £5m to his retirement fund for someone who may not earn very much (comparatively) from the age of 35.
Today at 09:10:23 PM
What a performance, may not get man of the match, but he ruled that midfield tonight.
Today at 09:11:03 PM
no way he should be allowed to leave.
Today at 09:15:03 PM
Get the contract in front of him and get it signed. Quite aside from how damn good he is, the lad is always fit and ready to play which is absolutely invaluable to us.
Today at 09:17:42 PM
I love this man.
