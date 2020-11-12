« previous next »
Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5360 on: November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5361 on: November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM
Quote from: farawayred on November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)

Happy anniversary!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

JordanTremenderson

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5362 on: November 12, 2020, 10:58:30 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.

How many of them rely on pace?

VVD & Salah, pace is a big tool in their armoury.  But Salah is on fire and elite.  Van Dijk is the best around & at CB you'd think he'd adapt having a decline in this area.

I don't think Gini & Henderson are an issue at all.  Look at Milner, you can be incredibly fit at an older age.

We need to prepare for the future and evolve.  But not have a clear out.
abhred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5363 on: November 12, 2020, 03:54:11 PM
Watch him be our best central defender.
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 PM
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Wild Romany Boy

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5364 on: November 12, 2020, 05:19:30 PM
Love the man. I still think he's criminally underrated by many.
farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5365 on: November 13, 2020, 06:13:46 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM
Happy anniversary!
Thanks, mate!

As for Gini, it may not be long before we see him and Hendo fill in as CBs. Hopefully, not paired.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

tornado

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5366 on: November 16, 2020, 02:23:42 AM
Scored a brace for Holland today...could start as central defender for us on Sunday...says it all! What a player
BarryCrocker

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5367 on: Today at 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

AndyMuller

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5368 on: Today at 08:44:57 AM
Sign!
a treeless whopper

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5369 on: Today at 08:50:37 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928

Thats fuck all. Relatively.
Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5370 on: Today at 08:52:21 AM
Please let that be true, and please sign Gini. Then we can rest assured that Liverpool will continue to dominate for the next three years at least.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5371 on: Today at 09:02:11 AM
With Henderson and Milner he's the most reliable of our midfielders both in terms of consistency and on field performance.

He'll be sadly missed if he goes.
BarryCrocker

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5372 on: Today at 09:05:26 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:50:37 AM
Thats fuck all. Relatively.

40% increase.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

SMASHerano

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5373 on: Today at 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5374 on: Today at 01:25:28 PM
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.

Yep, availability is the most under-rated asset in football. He's a vital cog in many ways, but his durability is right at the top his attributes.
a treeless whopper

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5375 on: Today at 01:34:46 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:05:26 AM
40% increase.

All that illustrates is how he should have sacked his agent. Would his new wage even surpass Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain? He is more dependable than both.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5376 on: Today at 01:37:39 PM
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 01:18:00 PM
One more thing I love about him is that he isn't injury-prone (touch wood). Hope he signs a contract.

Welp, that's that jinxed then.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5377 on: Today at 09:39:55 PM
Scored the winner tonight for Holland
Fordy

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5378 on: Today at 10:10:39 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:50:37 AM
Thats fuck all. Relatively.

It's a pay increase and remember Liverpool offer big bonus incentives to make up for the lower basic compared to other top clubs.
irc65

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5379 on: Today at 10:21:03 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928
I've no idea whether they are correct or not. I hope that if it is correct he accepts because he's ace. But how would an Italian news outlet know the exact details of Liverpool's offer to Gini?
God's Left Peg

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5380 on: Today at 10:23:48 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:10:39 PM
It's a pay increase and remember Liverpool offer big bonus incentives to make up for the lower basic compared to other top clubs.

Not to mention another 3 years playing at the greatest club in the world for the greatest manager in the world!
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

a little break

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
Reply #5381 on: Today at 10:28:25 PM
My favourite player for us since he signed, spotted him when he was at Newcastle and have loved him since. Even named my new rescue kitten Gini in his honour. Really really want him to sign a new deal so Im hoping the Italians are right!
