30 today.



Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.



How many of them rely on pace?VVD & Salah, pace is a big tool in their armoury. But Salah is on fire and elite. Van Dijk is the best around & at CB you'd think he'd adapt having a decline in this area.I don't think Gini & Henderson are an issue at all. Look at Milner, you can be incredibly fit at an older age.We need to prepare for the future and evolve. But not have a clear out.