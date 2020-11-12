30 today.
Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.
How many of them rely on pace?
VVD & Salah, pace is a big tool in their armoury. But Salah is on fire and elite. Van Dijk is the best around & at CB you'd think he'd adapt having a decline in this area.
I don't think Gini & Henderson are an issue at all. Look at Milner, you can be incredibly fit at an older age.
We need to prepare for the future and evolve. But not have a clear out.