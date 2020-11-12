« previous next »
Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)

Offline farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5360 on: November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5361 on: November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on November 12, 2020, 01:17:35 AM
Gini is 30 today? Didn't know... He was born the day I married my wife. :)

Happy anniversary!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5362 on: November 12, 2020, 10:58:30 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 11:38:38 AM
30 today.

Wijnaldum and Henderson 30, Firmino and VVD 29, Mane and Salah 28. All clearly on the decline now. Time for a clear out.

How many of them rely on pace?

VVD & Salah, pace is a big tool in their armoury.  But Salah is on fire and elite.  Van Dijk is the best around & at CB you'd think he'd adapt having a decline in this area.

I don't think Gini & Henderson are an issue at all.  Look at Milner, you can be incredibly fit at an older age.

We need to prepare for the future and evolve.  But not have a clear out.
Offline abhred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5363 on: November 12, 2020, 03:54:11 PM »
Watch him be our best central defender.
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 PM
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5364 on: November 12, 2020, 05:19:30 PM »
Love the man. I still think he's criminally underrated by many.
Offline farawayred

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5365 on: November 13, 2020, 06:13:46 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 12, 2020, 10:52:13 AM
Happy anniversary!
Thanks, mate!

As for Gini, it may not be long before we see him and Hendo fill in as CBs. Hopefully, not paired.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline tornado

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5366 on: November 16, 2020, 02:23:42 AM »
Scored a brace for Holland today...could start as central defender for us on Sunday...says it all! What a player
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 08:44:31 AM »
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 08:44:57 AM »
Sign!
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 08:50:37 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:44:31 AM
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool have tabled a new three-year £105,000-a-week contract for the Holland international. And they're prepared to give Wijnaldum a huge pay rise from his current salary.

https://www.calciomercato.com/news/inter-nel-mirino-c-e-wijnaldum-54928

Thats fuck all. Relatively.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 08:52:21 AM »
Please let that be true, and please sign Gini. Then we can rest assured that Liverpool will continue to dominate for the next three years at least.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
