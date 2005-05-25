« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)  (Read 533971 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,054
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5280 on: September 3, 2020, 07:46:02 PM »
If the club is open to losing Gini, it may be because we're planning to tweak our formation.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,085
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5281 on: September 3, 2020, 08:05:18 PM »
We had the whole of last season to sort out his contract but couldnt. It is not more likely that we could sort this with a few weeks to spare.

FSG being business people would not want a player to walk away for nothing. It is possible that we will sell Gini and not have a  replacement. 
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,372
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5282 on: September 3, 2020, 09:51:43 PM »
I am not sure how anyone can entirely be sure over what is behind this. Whether's it's Gini wanting to leave or him wanting to stay. He had a chance to deny the possibility of leaving but didn't choose to do it. It seems that Koeman rates him highly as well, my biggest fear rather than losing Gini is that Barcelona will hum and ha, because of the Messi situation and we run the risk of losing Gini without having a replacement lined up, whoever that might be. The club needs to be able to cover all sides of this situation.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5283 on: September 3, 2020, 10:36:26 PM »
to be honest I don't quite believe stories about the length of his contract being an issue. I reckon that is something that is being leaked (by either party) as an excuse.

I'm pretty sure contract length would be sorted within a couple of months of negotiation.

If he wants to leave to take up a new challenge then I have no problem. I hope he stays for one more year but if he wants to go now then he can but only if we can sort out his replacement.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,522
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5284 on: September 3, 2020, 10:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September  3, 2020, 10:36:26 PM
to be honest I don't quite believe stories about the length of his contract being an issue. I reckon that is something that is being leaked (by either party) as an excuse.

I'm pretty sure contract length would be sorted within a couple of months of negotiation.

If he wants to leave to take up a new challenge then I have no problem. I hope he stays for one more year but if he wants to go now then he can but only if we can sort out his replacement.
Not necessarily true for a players last lucrative contract, I reckon. One year at 150k/wk is 7.5m quid!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5285 on: September 4, 2020, 09:12:03 AM »
Quote from: No666 on September  3, 2020, 07:46:02 PM
If the club is open to losing Gini, it may be because we're planning to tweak our formation.

It's possible, but how we've set up in pre-season so far would seem to indicate that it's business as usual? If we were planning to change system would Klopp have given it a run out before the season starts?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,687
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5286 on: September 4, 2020, 10:07:25 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on September  3, 2020, 10:54:53 PM
Not necessarily true for a players last lucrative contract, I reckon. One year at 150k/wk is 7.5m quid!

Yup and there could be two years between them not 1 (he's asking for 5 we're offering 3..)... He might be asking for 150 - he'll certainly be paid more than that if he moves.
The thing is its won't be just the money for us its the opportunity cost of having older players on top wages not getting picked in the first team but not being able to give that money to a new first team player.

A lot of people seem to be removing agency from the club in all this by saying 'well he's in the last year of his contract' ... the club have let him get to this point and could have changed it at any point in the last 5 yrs (I believe he's only ever signed one contract with us)

Thing is we were never going to have a situation where we had Salah, Firmino, Mane, VVD, Henderson and Wijnaldam all on 200k+ a week at 32/33 so I'm not surprised he's not getting the extension he wants and honestly I wouldn't be shocked if all the front 3 are on their last contracts with us or at least if turns out a couple of them are
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
  • Bam!
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5287 on: September 4, 2020, 10:15:04 AM »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on September  4, 2020, 09:12:03 AM
It's possible, but how we've set up in pre-season so far would seem to indicate that it's business as usual? If we were planning to change system would Klopp have given it a run out before the season starts?

It would be less of a formation change, and more like a tactical change. I think we play different when Keita is in the team, a bit more forward and able to work through the middle rather than going out wide as much as possible. With Gini out the team this is probably what we would go for, it would be a risk as it may be less controlled in a way, but sometimes that is what's needed to keep things unpredictable after 2 years of utter brilliance in this set up.

You'd hope a replacement would settle in to the role quickly though, as we would still require the control and discipline for the big matches, which we have plenty at the start of the season.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5288 on: September 10, 2020, 07:54:23 PM »
Positive talks held yesterday apparently, I really hope he signs a contract extension
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5289 on: September 11, 2020, 07:46:48 AM »
He's going to stay isn't he? The reported "positive talks" does suggest there's mutual intent to compromise and at that point, it's really just a matter of Jurgen giving him another massive post-4-0 embrace (20% hug, 80% headlock).

Followed by 24hrs later, we agree a deal with Bayern for you know who.

At that point, finally after 10 long bitter years, the "no no, Rafa wanted Xabi AND Gareth fucking Barry" fan club can officially cease to exist.

(*wishful thinking I know, especially on the last one :P)


Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
  • YNWA
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5290 on: September 11, 2020, 07:54:21 AM »
Youd be surprised if the club softens its stance on the contract they are offering given this was made months ago by all accounts and they havent done so since then.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5291 on: September 11, 2020, 08:09:58 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 11, 2020, 07:54:21 AM
Youd be surprised if the club softens its stance on the contract they are offering given this was made months ago by all accounts and they havent done so since then.
I'm not sure you grasp the concept of compromise. Things can change quickly. That's why lots of cases are settled on the court steps at lunchtime. I very much doubt the club adopted a "take it or leave it (and fuck off to Barcelona, look how that worked out for that Brazilian snake)" mentality.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2020, 08:13:42 AM by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
  • YNWA
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5292 on: September 11, 2020, 08:16:02 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 11, 2020, 08:09:58 AM
I'm not sure you grasp the concept of compromise. Things can change quickly. That's why lots of cases are settled on the court steps at lunchtime. I very much doubt the club adopted a "take it or leave it (and fuck off to Barcelona, look how that worked out for that Brazilian snake)" mentality.

I grasp the concept quite fine, ta.

I just cant see a compromise being done at this stage when it hasnt been prior. Not from the clubs part anyway - wouldnt be a great precedent for them to set to bow to pressure from someone running their contract down.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,954
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5293 on: September 11, 2020, 09:45:56 AM »
Hopefully he will sign at least a 3 year deal with a possible extension as the lad deserves it. Not sure he has ever really received the praise from those outside liverpool, even still has to prove to us that he is one of the key ingredients as how often do I leave him out of my first 11 and likewise with many more fans.

Milner is making virtually double his wages and just signed a 2 year extension at nearly 34. While its not about money even we sometimes wonder how others are getting paid more when we at least are at a par in terms of performance. Then there is new lads that come in that still make more than you on Day 1 and you must wonder how that lad who is never fit or is in the stands is on 50k more than you a week. Its a strange old game and Gini knows unless you fight for yourself he wont get anywhere near what he deserves as no accountant will stand up and say heres the fat contract you want. Sometimes the business needs to take a backseat and acknowledge hard word should reap the reward. Unfortunately in today's corporate world employees get the last thank you and many a time never do.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,611
  • The first five yards........
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5294 on: September 11, 2020, 09:52:36 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 11, 2020, 07:46:48 AM

At that point, finally after 10 long bitter years, the "no no, Rafa wanted Xabi AND Gareth fucking Barry" fan club can officially cease to exist.


I've almost forgiven Rafa for that. I wonder if he's forgiven himself though?  Career-defining error.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,687
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5295 on: September 11, 2020, 10:26:44 AM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 11, 2020, 09:45:56 AM
Hopefully he will sign at least a 3 year deal with a possible extension as the lad deserves it. Not sure he has ever really received the praise from those outside liverpool, even still has to prove to us that he is one of the key ingredients as how often do I leave him out of my first 11 and likewise with many more fans.

Milner is making virtually double his wages and just signed a 2 year extension at nearly 34. While its not about money even we sometimes wonder how others are getting paid more when we at least are at a par in terms of performance. Then there is new lads that come in that still make more than you on Day 1 and you must wonder how that lad who is never fit or is in the stands is on 50k more than you a week. Its a strange old game and Gini knows unless you fight for yourself he wont get anywhere near what he deserves as no accountant will stand up and say heres the fat contract you want. Sometimes the business needs to take a backseat and acknowledge hard word should reap the reward. Unfortunately in today's corporate world employees get the last thank you and many a time never do.

You don't get what you deserve in work or business - you get what you negotiate
The problem is he's at the stage in his career where he'll want to be paid based on how he's performed to this point not how he's likely to perform over the next 4 or so years.
It's a common problem in sports and the most successful clubs tend to let those later contracts happen on someone else's wage bill
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,954
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5296 on: September 11, 2020, 12:24:41 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 11, 2020, 10:26:44 AM
You don't get what you deserve in work or business - you get what you negotiate
The problem is he's at the stage in his career where he'll want to be paid based on how he's performed to this point not how he's likely to perform over the next 4 or so years.
It's a common problem in sports and the most successful clubs tend to let those later contracts happen on someone else's wage bill

So true as an owner will pay as little as he can. I suppose the number crunchers will decide the faith of every player and Gini can point to the overall revenue growing for the company sorry club from 300m to 550m during the past 4 years. Wages have jumped a little as well of course as now around 300m as in 2016 it was 200m. Does he have the negotiating skills to get a cut from the cake as all of his midfield peers at the club are on 20k - 60k a more a week.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
  • YNWA
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5297 on: September 11, 2020, 12:26:10 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 11, 2020, 12:24:41 PM
So true as an owner will pay as little as he can. I suppose the number crunchers will decide the faith of every player and Gini can point to the overall revenue growing for the company sorry club from 300m to 550m during the past 4 years. Wages have jumped a little as well of course as now around 300m as in 2016 it was 200m. Does he have the negotiating skills to get a cut from the cake as all of his midfield peers at the club are on 20k - 60k a more a week.

From what has seemingly been reported the wage isn't the issue, it's length of contract.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5298 on: September 11, 2020, 12:35:38 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 11, 2020, 12:26:10 PM
From what has seemingly been reported the wage isn't the issue, it's length of contract.
Amounts to the same thing though. ££££.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,393
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5299 on: September 11, 2020, 07:35:43 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 11, 2020, 07:46:48 AM
At that point, finally after 10 long bitter years, the "no no, Rafa wanted Xabi AND Gareth fucking Barry" fan club can officially cease to exist.

It sounds like you still have some feelings to work through ;D

Xabi had massively fallen out by this point with Rafa. He'd travelled to Inter away when his wife was about to give birth. Xabi wanted to play for a team that might win things, not be asset stripped.

Or you can keep on wishing a plague on the Benitez house, whatever helps you ;)
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5300 on: September 11, 2020, 08:00:50 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on September 11, 2020, 07:35:43 PM
It sounds like you still have some feelings to work through ;D

Xabi had massively fallen out by this point with Rafa. He'd travelled to Inter away when his wife was about to give birth. Xabi wanted to play for a team that might win things, not be asset stripped.

Or you can keep on wishing a plague on the Benitez house, whatever helps you ;)
Nah as Yorky said, I've almost forgiven him, a career-defining error etc. Less painful now Xabi has retired admittedly. It is/was/ok remains my only beef with Rafa. Well, that and one other thing.

Still, you watch Klopp from this morning's presser, that teasing "cat who got the cream" Glomar response and you just know he's literally salivating at the thought of lining up Thiago alongside Wijnaldum and our other jewels. Aren't we all Jurgen, aren't we all.

Whoah whoah, we've (almost there, not quite yet) got the best midfield in the world....
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5301 on: September 21, 2020, 07:41:09 AM »
Needs to stay. If he goes on a free so be it
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5302 on: September 28, 2020, 10:53:01 PM »
This guy is so solid and consistent, I can't remember the last time he had a bad game.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,285
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5303 on: September 28, 2020, 10:57:29 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 21, 2020, 07:41:09 AM
Needs to stay. If he goes on a free so be it

He is definitely staying now isnt he?
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5304 on: September 28, 2020, 11:32:49 PM »
Bloody hope so
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5305 on: September 28, 2020, 11:37:10 PM »
We can't let him leave. He's vital to #20 as the squad is presently consituted.

Letting him leave next summer on a free suits all parties.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,599
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5306 on: September 29, 2020, 01:50:50 AM »
Sensational in his role.
Logged

Offline muszka

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5307 on: September 29, 2020, 08:26:23 AM »
I'm so glad we decided no to sale Gini (there's no way he's going now) after getting Thiago. Because lo and behold we are already having small issues with injuries and Gini has played 270/270 mins in the league already.

Can we put a better midifled without him? Probably yes with everyone healthy, but with the way the season is shaping up there's a good chance he will be again our most played midfielder becasue he's just so reliable.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,011
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5308 on: September 29, 2020, 09:32:55 AM »
Imperious as usual.

Massively underrated by so many.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5309 on: September 29, 2020, 09:47:44 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 28, 2020, 11:37:10 PM
Letting him leave next summer on a free suits all parties.
Does it fuck. Reaching a compromise over a new contract (which is what both parties actually want just can't yet agree on terms) during the course of this season, is what will "suit all parties".
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5310 on: October 3, 2020, 05:00:44 AM »


Hope this man signs a new deal, much loved character in this winning machine of ours.
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,580
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5311 on: October 3, 2020, 01:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on October  3, 2020, 05:00:44 AM


Hope this man signs a new deal, much loved character in this winning machine of ours.

What a great photo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5312 on: Today at 01:56:46 AM »
Man of the match, quintessential Dutch performance.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5313 on: Today at 02:02:45 AM »
Gini's engine can only be matched by Robbo's Scottish engine.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,968
Re: Brazilian Porn Review Topic (Warning: may contain Wijnaldum)
« Reply #5314 on: Today at 02:15:10 AM »
He was brilliant today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 