Hopefully he will sign at least a 3 year deal with a possible extension as the lad deserves it. Not sure he has ever really received the praise from those outside liverpool, even still has to prove to us that he is one of the key ingredients as how often do I leave him out of my first 11 and likewise with many more fans.



Milner is making virtually double his wages and just signed a 2 year extension at nearly 34. While its not about money even we sometimes wonder how others are getting paid more when we at least are at a par in terms of performance. Then there is new lads that come in that still make more than you on Day 1 and you must wonder how that lad who is never fit or is in the stands is on 50k more than you a week. Its a strange old game and Gini knows unless you fight for yourself he wont get anywhere near what he deserves as no accountant will stand up and say heres the fat contract you want. Sometimes the business needs to take a backseat and acknowledge hard word should reap the reward. Unfortunately in today's corporate world employees get the last thank you and many a time never do.