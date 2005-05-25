Not necessarily true for a players last lucrative contract, I reckon. One year at 150k/wk is 7.5m quid!
Yup and there could be two years between them not 1 (he's asking for 5 we're offering 3..)... He might be asking for 150 - he'll certainly be paid more than that if he moves.
The thing is its won't be just the money for us its the opportunity cost of having older players on top wages not getting picked in the first team but not being able to give that money to a new first team player.
A lot of people seem to be removing agency from the club in all this by saying 'well he's in the last year of his contract' ... the club have let him get to this point and could have changed it at any point in the last 5 yrs (I believe he's only ever signed one contract with us)
Thing is we were never going to have a situation where we had Salah, Firmino, Mane, VVD, Henderson and Wijnaldam all on 200k+ a week at 32/33 so I'm not surprised he's not getting the extension he wants and honestly I wouldn't be shocked if all the front 3 are on their last contracts with us or at least if turns out a couple of them are