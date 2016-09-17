Am a big fan of this song myself. Positive, proud, simple and has a great driving, rhythmic quality like all the best chants/songs. We are in an era where nearly every chant you hear in English football is negative, unimaginative (9 out of 10 times bellowed out to a snide, bastardized version of the Sloop John B melody), directed at the opposition team/supporters/home town rather than being proud and supporting your own club, What I like best about Poetry In Motion is it is none of these things but full of one thing that is in woefully short supply in professional football these days - joy. Tra la fucking la.