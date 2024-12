Good stuff. Is that Peel road in Boot Hill? Just read an Internet piece on Teddy and it says that he claimed the early Beatles songs were written by the more orthoidox Tin Pan Allley songwriting troupe. Clearly utter bollocks and more likely if he did say it he'd have just been taking the pics as I'm sure he was mates with them back then both here and in Hamburg



Yes, Bootle mate. Mum said he was mates with the Beatles. Donít know aboot that writing thing but yeah think itís a loada shite. I know George Martin wanted people to help them write or something and them to do a few covers cos he didnít think they were quite there yet but Paul said they didnít wanna go down that route (having writers and being a cover band)