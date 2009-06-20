LET IT BE  AT LAST



Michael Lindsay-Hoggs Original 1970 Film About The Beatles, Meticulously Restored by Peter Jacksons Team at Park Road Post Production to Launch Exclusively on Disney+ May 8, 2024



Today, Disney+ announced that Let It Be, director Michael Lindsay-Hoggs original 1970 film about The Beatles, will launch exclusively on Disney+ May 8, 2024. This is the first time the film is available in over 50 years.



First released in May 1970 amidst the swirl of The Beatles breakup, Let It Be now takes its rightful place in the bands history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and in the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jacksons multiple Emmy Award®-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back. Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursomes warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history.



Let It Be contains footage not featured in the Get Back docuseries, bringing viewers into the studio and onto Apple Corps London rooftop in January 1969 as The Beatles, joined by Billy Preston, write and record their GRAMMY Award®-winning album Let It Be, with its Academy Award®-winning title song, and perform live for the final time as a group. With the release of The Beatles: Get Back, fan clamour for the original Let It Be film reached a fever pitch. With Lindsay-Hoggs full support, Apple Corps asked Peter Jacksons Park Road Post Production to dive into a meticulous restoration of the film from the original 16mm negative, which included lovingly remastering the sound using the same MAL de-mix technology that was applied to the Get Back docuseries.



Im absolutely thrilled that Michaels movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades, says Peter Jackson. "I was so lucky to have access to Michaels outtakes for 'Get Back, and Ive always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story. Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary  the movie they released in 1970. I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed after five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be. Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back, and its only right that his original movie has the last word...looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.