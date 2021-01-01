Little bit harsh there Meady lad!



I think it's much better than that. Technically I think Jackson's work is spot on. But I think there's a spiritual honesty about it as well, as there was - clearly - for Get Back. No one, NO ONE, has to hype the Beatles. It's not needed. They carry the load themselves through their music and their personalities. Peter J has taken some familiar material and cut it really well with the new stuff. As when John 'appeared' with Paul at Glasto this year, the effect is stunning.



Like some other posters above I'm now convinced that the Beatles would have had a reunion and gone on tour again if John (and George) had lived longer lives. I always used to poo-poo that idea.



I get the idea, it just seemed really poorly executed. And the singing with John on his tour worked great. But wasnt sold on The weird old AI mid journey John looking into the sky. Ringo and Paul quite clearly not in the same room together. The 60s Beatles cut out with a spoon and plonked next to wrinkly old Paul. It just felt pretty poorly put together for the expertise of Peter Jackson. There was a fantastic montage of a beginning to end Beatles footage in the Anthology - I think set to In My Life. Something like just like that would have been great.If youre looking for another controversial opinion, Im glad the Beatles split when they did and never had the chance to reform (obviously wish John wasnt taken) - their legacy is untainted and unmatched. Could have gone bad with synths in the 80s.