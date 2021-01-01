It's... alright? Feels like the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy. Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.
Crosby Nick never fails.
