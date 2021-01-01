« previous next »
Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)

Online Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,705
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm
If John hadn't died, I'm almost certainly they'd have reformed in the 90s and absolutely wiped the floor with a lot of the crap that was doing the rounds back then.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline courty61

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
  Never Buy The S*n
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 02:58:47 pm
Sounds a hell of a lot better than Free as a Bird or Real Love, just I personally think they are better songs.

Wonder if they ever thought of cleaning up John's voice on those 2 tracks with this modern technology?
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online CortexVortex

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  I'm so glad that Jürgen is a Red
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 03:00:45 pm
I have to admit that I wasn't expecting much for some reason but I really like it. Great song!
Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,143
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm
I echo all the positivity about the new song, loved the short fild last night also.
Great stuff, makes me very nostalgic and lucky to have lived through an amazing era, albeit I was very very young..
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,394
  Truthiness
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 04:18:18 pm
It's lovely and sad at the same time. I wasn't ready for the emotional punch of Paul counting in John's opening line.

Up the Beatles. Up the Reds

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,095
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 04:26:41 pm
It's... alright?  Feels like the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,484
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 06:00:11 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:26:41 pm
It's... alright?  Feels like the production is doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

It's better than alright. It fits the Beatles.

Agreed that the production helps - but wasn't that the point?
Offline Boston always unofficial

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm
I was listening to Craig Charles this morning,thought the song was a bit meh,i'm not really a Beatles fan :o but they do have some nice pop tunes,this one wasn't.Right then where's the Gaza thread!! :)
Online Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,484
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.

but again - isn't that the point?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,635
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm
Sounds like a Crowded House B-side. I'm glad people like it but c'mon, if it was released under another name no one would care.
I've never heard a bad Crowded House B-side, so yeah, I'm in.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,214
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
My mum once swore blind to me that the crowded house song weather with you was a cover of a Beatles song. I know the betakes, I grew up with them.

When I pointed out that this was nonsense she didnt talk to me for a day.  Ah well.

The song is  crap though sadly.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,705
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:14:45 am
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy.

Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,004
  Poultry in Motion
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:28:37 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:14:45 am
It sounds like a decent B-side track. I'm surprised at the number of people swooning over it, but then it IS the Beatles. It's not bad by any means, although it is rather melancholy.

Out of the "new" songs, I still prefer Real Love.

It was never going to be A Day In The Life of as it. But its a chance to hear another song. And yes, the production my have to carry bits because its not like they had a ton of Lennons vocal to work with or ask him to add a bit more.

Its obviously not going to be better than their best songs. It might be a grower or it might fade a way a bit but its still nice to have it to listen to.
