« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)  (Read 13934 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,037
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #240 on: February 19, 2022, 09:23:40 pm »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IFtOd7siwiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IFtOd7siwiI</a>
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,765
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: THE BEATLES - 8 Days/Week & GET BACK (page 2 onwards)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm »
Watched it all the way through 3 times now and it was just as amazing watching it the 3rd time as the 1st.
Missed quite a lot of subtle things the first and 2nd times.
Absolutely the best fly on the wall Music Doc I have ever seen.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 