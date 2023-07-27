« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1292769 times)

Online stewy17

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15000 on: Today at 10:48:10 am »
I'm disappointed that he's taken this route out, no point repeating all of the reasons. That being said I think the worst thing is how much of a shithouse move it is, by all accounts, it came after a conversation with Klopp setting out that he was going to be used more sparingly etc. He could have been like James Milner who did a job for the team and contributed immensely (and also played a fucking shitload) and won every trophy in the game with Liverpool in the 4 years after his 33rd birthday.

Instead, he's gone nah I want to play or be the main man I'm fucking off. Same as his last contract when he kicked up a stink to get it and didn't even fulfil it. He was prepared to leave then - don't forget. He could've had a 15/16 year Liverpool career and retired as club captain and a legend.

That has tarnished his rep with me almost as much as the moral failings of his move. It's so bizarre. Gerrard will be back in Formby by Christmas and Henderson is gonna be marooned out there with dwindling chances of playing for England and all for what? Fucking weird decision. Makes me regret ever sticking up for the lad with a great number of Liverpool fans who still think he's shite.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15001 on: Today at 10:50:53 am »
Id wait to let the story unfold over time. Particularly interested to hear the thoughts of Jurgen.

The only thing that is 100% clear is that Hendo has ditched us for a massive payday.
Online dutchkop

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15002 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:48:10 am
I'm disappointed that he's taken this route out, no point repeating all of the reasons. That being said I think the worst thing is how much of a shithouse move it is, by all accounts, it came after a conversation with Klopp setting out that he was going to be used more sparingly etc. He could have been like James Milner who did a job for the team and contributed immensely (and also played a fucking shitload) and won every trophy in the game with Liverpool in the 4 years after his 33rd birthday.

Instead, he's gone nah I want to play or be the main man I'm fucking off. Same as his last contract when he kicked up a stink to get it and didn't even fulfil it. He was prepared to leave then - don't forget. He could've had a 15/16 year Liverpool career and retired as club captain and a legend.

That has tarnished his rep with me almost as much as the moral failings of his move. It's so bizarre. Gerrard will be back in Formby by Christmas and Henderson is gonna be marooned out there with dwindling chances of playing for England and all for what? Fucking weird decision. Makes me regret ever sticking up for the lad with a great number of Liverpool fans who still think he's shite.
you shared a lot of things that went through my mind.
Money, role and ego really change things and make people do really stupid things
Offline Doc Red

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15003 on: Today at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:48:10 am
I'm disappointed that he's taken this route out, no point repeating all of the reasons. That being said I think the worst thing is how much of a shithouse move it is, by all accounts, it came after a conversation with Klopp setting out that he was going to be used more sparingly etc. He could have been like James Milner who did a job for the team and contributed immensely (and also played a fucking shitload) and won every trophy in the game with Liverpool in the 4 years after his 33rd birthday.

Instead, he's gone nah I want to play or be the main man I'm fucking off. Same as his last contract when he kicked up a stink to get it and didn't even fulfil it. He was prepared to leave then - don't forget. He could've had a 15/16 year Liverpool career and retired as club captain and a legend.

That has tarnished his rep with me almost as much as the moral failings of his move. It's so bizarre. Gerrard will be back in Formby by Christmas and Henderson is gonna be marooned out there with dwindling chances of playing for England and all for what? Fucking weird decision. Makes me regret ever sticking up for the lad with a great number of Liverpool fans who still think he's shite.

Yup, that's how I feel. My guess is that Henderson reached out to Gerrard about potentially securing a spot there before he even had a discussion with Klopp. That way he could have some sort of leverage to state that if he wasn't in Klopp's plans as a guaranteed starter than he had other options. I dont buy the narrative that Henderson was planning to stick iut his contract inspite of new competition but a random lucrative offer from Saudi just happened to pop up out of nowhere.

With all due respect to Henderson and his role in our successes, i cant imagine anyone knowledgeable in football that has actively watched the Premier league would have singled out Henderson out of all the midfielders in the Premier league as the one they absolutely needed and would pay 700k per week for.

He made his decision,  now he'll have to live with it. Sure, he gets paid obscene amounts of money, but he's moved to a 3rd rate league, out of the spotlight. Who knows how long he'll  actually get paid that amount. Worst of all, he's tarnished his legacy. Being a captain of Liverpool, especially one that won trophies, would have opened plenty of doors after his football career ends. Would probably have been invited to be a pundit anytime Liverpool played matches of significance years down the line. He would have been associated, respected, applauded, and constantly remembered, by the club and supporters,  decades down the line. Instead he chose to slink out through the backdoor whilst sharing a farce of a farewell video. Whether it was ego or greed, or both, good riddance.

Onto the next.
Shame we let Milner go, always felt different about him.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 11:32:36 am »
I think people exaggerate how this will limit Hendersons opportunities in the future. It probably wont.

Why? There are loads of people/players/influencers connected to Saudi-Arabia.

Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema, Gerrard, Fowler to name a few.

Is Fowlers reputation over in Liverpool circles?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
Offline Doc Red

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 11:37:44 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:32:36 am
I think people exaggerate how this will limit Hendersons opportunities in the future. It probably wont.

Why? There are loads of people/players/influencers connected to Saudi-Arabia.

Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema, Gerrard, Fowler.

I wasn't meaning it in the sense that he moved to Saudi, but the way he went about it. Hard to represent a club if you've left the way you have. He wasn't just sneaking out the back door,  he was trying to leave on a  free, apparently.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 11:38:39 am »
Offline Raaphael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
Hasnt Gerrard, Owen, McManaman all represented Liverpool in some way after their exits? Gerrard flirted with Chelsea and wanted to leave the club twice.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:38:59 am
Hasnt Gerrard, Owen, McManaman all represented Liverpool in some way after their exits? Gerrard wanted to leave the club twice.

Why di people bring up Gerrard ? Did he end up staying? Was he using his potential shift elsewhere as part of a contract negotiation ? No and no. He ended up staying.
Macca's fault was simply leaving on a free. A decision that he has explained, and a decision that was actually ahead of the curve, nowadays leaving on a free is an accepted freedom players have. Owen's reputation took almost 2 decades to repear, and there are still many that don't respect him.

So yes, I'm convinced that his decision will have an effect on his reputation, both by the club and the supporters. And i don't think in the long term it would have been worth it for him. He worked hard to earn what he did, shame to throw it away like that.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Now Trent has posted a heartfelt goodbye on Twitter. Seems odd the club are still quiet.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 11:49:56 am »
I think Hendersons reputation will be fine in the long run.
Online Red Beret

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 11:51:29 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 11:45:41 am
Now Trent has posted a heartfelt goodbye on Twitter. Seems odd the club are still quiet.

Damned by silence.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 11:51:52 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:38:59 am
Hasnt Gerrard, Owen, McManaman all represented Liverpool in some way after their exits? Gerrard flirted with Chelsea and wanted to leave the club twice.

I think you are right in some respects, thing is most football fans are very fickle, plus they don't get a say on who represents the club or becomes a pundit, so I am sure he will in some form drag himself on TV if he wants and 'represent' Liverpool. He, like others though, will be routinely disliked. They don't care though one little bit of course, most their lives revolve inside a bubble of a multi-millionaire lifestyle and never come into contact with anyone else but 'yes' men and people who will lick their arse.

There is also a big difference I feel from people like you mentioned, they left and flirted with others, but they never came close to what Henderson has done. He has trashed his legacy and spat in the face of many fan groups. He may well 'represent' the club as others do but for me he will be held in far more disdain than some others.
Online Eddie

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15014 on: Today at 11:54:10 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:32:36 am
I think people exaggerate how this will limit Hendersons opportunities in the future. It probably wont.

Why? There are loads of people/players/influencers connected to Saudi-Arabia.

Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema, Gerrard, Fowler to name a few.


 

Is Fowlers reputation over in Liverpool circles?

For me - absolutely - All those Liverpool players are.
I adored Bobby and had his 'no look' goal as my RAWK avatar. On finding out he was going to Saudi, I've changed it for Big Ronnie Yeats - A captain from our past under Shanks, who never let anyone down. Can't really condone anyone moving to a country that treats human beings so heinously, it's like there is absolutely no value on human life out there if you're not part of a ruling class. Murdering people and chopping up journalists is much more important and bigger than than this club and football - No amount of blood money can excuse that. So yes, Gerrard, Fowler, Hendo, Fab, Bobby and anyone else that goes there to work when they are rich enough not to have to, need calling out on it and i hope they are never part of our club in any future capacity.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15015 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
The support he has given to the likes of Trent is immeasurable. In time, I hope people are not only coloured by his(Henderson's) departure.
Online Caston

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15016 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »


Should be properly announced soon.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15017 on: Today at 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:03:13 pm
The support he has given to the likes of Trent is immeasurable. In time, I hope people are not only coloured by his(Henderson's) departure.

I'm pretty sure when Trent finishes his career Hendo won't even make the top five of people who gave him most support after close family, youth coaches, Klopp and other family and friends.

Saying that though that's not the point anyway, he may of supported him and others tons, sure he did and had some great influence on them, it's completely inconsequential to why he is a complete fucking idiot for making this decision and the groups of fans that he has let down more than anyone else in my memory.

The pathetic, half arsed departure video really has not helped either.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15018 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 11:54:10 am
For me - absolutely - All those Liverpool players are.
I adored Bobby and had his 'no look' goal as my RAWK avatar. On finding out he was going to Saudi, I've changed it for Big Ronnie Yeats - A captain from our past under Shanks, who never let anyone down. Can't really condone anyone moving to a country that treats human beings so heinously, it's like there is absolutely no value on human life out there if you're not part of a ruling class. Murdering people and chopping up journalists is much more important and bigger than than this club and football - No amount of blood money can excuse that. So yes, Gerrard, Fowler, Hendo, Fab, Bobby and anyone else that goes there to work when they are rich enough not to have to, need calling out on it and i hope they are never part of our club in any future capacity.

But most people wont care enough to hold any grudges. Owen, maybe-since he went to Man Utd. But most fans have no reference to a club in Saudi. There will be some resentment now, but in 5 years it probably will quiet down.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15019 on: Today at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:06:02 pm


Should be properly announced soon.

Fuck me, state of that, why don't they just throw in Hendo with a ken dodd tickling stick.

Looks like a backing template for a Capon sketch. 
Offline Raaphael

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15020 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Wheres the «This is ettifaq» sign?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15021 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:13:58 pm
Fuck me, state of that, why don't they just throw in Hendo with a ken dodd tickling stick.

Looks like a backing template for a Capon sketch. 

Oh no, maybe Capons been sportswashed too! Gone to Saudi for the big bucks.

#nosausages
Online dirkster

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15022 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:06:02 pm


Should be properly announced soon.
What the actual fuck. Are they taking the piss.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15023 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm »
Our web link thats just been put up on Twitter confirming it doesnt work. Sums up a farce of a move.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15024 on: Today at 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 12:11:11 pm
But most people wont care enough to hold any grudges. Owen, maybe-since he went to Man Utd. But most fans have no reference to a club in Saudi. There will be some resentment now, but in 5 years it probably will quiet down.

Not sure why you think what Owen did was even close to similar. What Owen did was a shit move but purely footballing business. Henderson has shat on LGBT groups and used them and others for his own gain which we now know was pure PR. He has also decided to shill and be PR for a country that executes for fun and persecutes so many other groups.

I mean I dislike the mancs as much as most, but they aren't even on the same planet as that comparison. It will die down but people are not goldfish.
Online Bincey

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15025 on: Today at 12:19:25 pm »
Interesting how our statement doesn't wish him luck for the future.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-completes-transfer-al-ettifaq
Online RedSamba

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15026 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
At least there is no documentary. Thanks for everything. Next!  :wave
Online oojason

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15027 on: Today at 12:21:10 pm »

'Jordan Henderson completes transfer to Al-Ettifaq':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-completes-transfer-al-ettifaq


Online stewy17

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15028 on: Today at 12:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:06:02 pm


Should be properly announced soon.

Honestly fuck off with the Liverpool imagery. Fuck right off.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15029 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm »
Don't like how he's left and that's somewhat tainted the bit of leeway I gave him for his last big paycheque. We'll move on.

Anyway, the lad is a certified legend and one of the best captains we've had. Better captain than Gerrard, imo.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #15030 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Wished it had been shorter but no comment from Klopp or anyone from the squad officially. No 'Best of luck in the future' comment.

A sign off that could have been for a youth player or irrelevant player leaving the club.

Good riddance. Our Midfield just got a whole lot better without him crab passing us to death. 
