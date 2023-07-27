I'm disappointed that he's taken this route out, no point repeating all of the reasons. That being said I think the worst thing is how much of a shithouse move it is, by all accounts, it came after a conversation with Klopp setting out that he was going to be used more sparingly etc. He could have been like James Milner who did a job for the team and contributed immensely (and also played a fucking shitload) and won every trophy in the game with Liverpool in the 4 years after his 33rd birthday.



Instead, he's gone nah I want to play or be the main man I'm fucking off. Same as his last contract when he kicked up a stink to get it and didn't even fulfil it. He was prepared to leave then - don't forget. He could've had a 15/16 year Liverpool career and retired as club captain and a legend.



That has tarnished his rep with me almost as much as the moral failings of his move. It's so bizarre. Gerrard will be back in Formby by Christmas and Henderson is gonna be marooned out there with dwindling chances of playing for England and all for what? Fucking weird decision. Makes me regret ever sticking up for the lad with a great number of Liverpool fans who still think he's shite.



Yup, that's how I feel. My guess is that Henderson reached out to Gerrard about potentially securing a spot there before he even had a discussion with Klopp. That way he could have some sort of leverage to state that if he wasn't in Klopp's plans as a guaranteed starter than he had other options. I dont buy the narrative that Henderson was planning to stick iut his contract inspite of new competition but a random lucrative offer from Saudi just happened to pop up out of nowhere.With all due respect to Henderson and his role in our successes, i cant imagine anyone knowledgeable in football that has actively watched the Premier league would have singled out Henderson out of all the midfielders in the Premier league as the one they absolutely needed and would pay 700k per week for.He made his decision, now he'll have to live with it. Sure, he gets paid obscene amounts of money, but he's moved to a 3rd rate league, out of the spotlight. Who knows how long he'll actually get paid that amount. Worst of all, he's tarnished his legacy. Being a captain of Liverpool, especially one that won trophies, would have opened plenty of doors after his football career ends. Would probably have been invited to be a pundit anytime Liverpool played matches of significance years down the line. He would have been associated, respected, applauded, and constantly remembered, by the club and supporters, decades down the line. Instead he chose to slink out through the backdoor whilst sharing a farce of a farewell video. Whether it was ego or greed, or both, good riddance.Onto the next.Shame we let Milner go, always felt different about him.