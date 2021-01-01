I'm disappointed that he's taken this route out, no point repeating all of the reasons. That being said I think the worst thing is how much of a shithouse move it is, by all accounts, it came after a conversation with Klopp setting out that he was going to be used more sparingly etc. He could have been like James Milner who did a job for the team and contributed immensely (and also played a fucking shitload) and won every trophy in the game with Liverpool in the 4 years after his 33rd birthday.



Instead, he's gone nah I want to play or be the main man I'm fucking off. Same as his last contract when he kicked up a stink to get it and didn't even fulfil it. He was prepared to leave then - don't forget. He could've had a 15/16 year Liverpool career and retired as club captain and a legend.



That has tarnished his rep with me almost as much as the moral failings of his move. It's so bizarre. Gerrard will be back in Formby by Christmas and Henderson is gonna be marooned out there with dwindling chances of playing for England and all for what? Fucking weird decision. Makes me regret ever sticking up for the lad with a great number of Liverpool fans who still think he's shite.