My thoughts on this have been a mixture of 1) and 2) but are now firmly number 3)
..
1) Thanks for everything you did in a red shirt Hendo. A great captain for us. And worked hard as a player to prove the doubters wrong, (except maybe our Yorky on here, he thought you were a bit shite
)
2) Weird one on the Human Rights / LBGTQ side of things after all you said before. Can only think its the money, has to be that, and youve decided you can live with that. Im not going to criticise personally as Ive done gross hypocrisy before in my own life. But a serving of regret/guilt might be something youll have to deal with, then live with. What an odd/sad way to leave.
3) Not going to dwell on this one second more from a footballing (or any other) perspective now. ONLY important focus now is on those players who are still with us. Im looking forward to Jürgen getting another great team to click. See ya Jordan. Up the Reds!