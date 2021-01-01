Hes already spoken to Southgate so I am presuming hes already okayed the move. There wasnt anyway he was moving to Saudi without talking to the England manager first.



Southgate will likely pick him for the England squads during the season and then judge on his performances there (training/matches) whether he's worth taking to the Euros next summer. He likes having him around the squad (same with shite like Coady or Maguire). Henderson is professional enough to keep himself in a great condition, so it might benefit him for England, if he's not being run into the ground with us and can save his legs more.He's willing to be back up for England. Sounds like he's seen his arse a bit about being told he's having his minutes managed with us. Ultimately it's all money though why he's left. Maybe the club could have talked him round but where happy enough for him (and Fabinho) to move on, but he wants the move because he wants the money. That's the sad thing, money usually trumps everything else in life in the end and it's never enough.