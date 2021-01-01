« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:16:11 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:47:54 pm
Not really no when youve got groups of them totally ignoring Hendersons hypocrisy and seemingly the other half acting like Mendys not guilty verdict is the green light to call anyone who made a police complaint about him a liar its little wonder that the sport is still stuck in the fucking dark ages in terms of progressiveness.

But they took the knee for a year like, when mostly there was nobody in the fucking ground.

:thumbup
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:17:25 am
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Silence from the club and Jurgen speaks volumes of what they think about this move.

Probably waiting for legal to be sorted.

It will all come out eventually.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:24:16 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:12:34 am
He was told this pre-season that he wouldn't be first choice and that his minutes would be limited so I don't buy that he's left us high and dry or messed the club/manager around.  He clearly wants to play for a team where he starts every game, that's fine.

It's just the team he's chosen that's the issue.  If a lower level PL club had come in for him and he'd gone there, I doubt there'd be anyone saying he's screwed our plans.

I think that plenty of us would have still been annoyed with him that he had left us in the lurch, because his ego wouldn't allow him to accept a bit part role in the same way Milner did. But we would grudgingly have accepted it, as he probably still has England ambitions etc.

But if Henderson thinks Southgate's going to throw him a second glance kicking a ball around in a league that probably isn't even Championship level, he's in for a surprise I think.

Wishing we had held onto Milner now.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:26:51 am
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:17:25 am
Probably waiting for legal to be sorted.

It will all come out eventually.

Definitely. But I'm quite satisfied with the silence, as I do see it as a response to Jordan personally.

I hope when the official announcement comes, it is a very clipped, curt and coldly polite "we thank him for his service".
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:28:03 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:24:16 am
I think that plenty of us would have still been annoyed with him that he had left us in the lurch, because his ego wouldn't allow him to accept a bit part role in the same way Milner did. But we would grudgingly have accepted it, as he probably still has England ambitions etc.

But if Henderson thinks Southgate's going to throw him a second glance kicking a ball around in a league that probably isn't even Championship level, he's in for a surprise I think.

Wishing we had held onto Milner now.

Hes already spoken to Southgate so I am presuming hes already okayed the move. There wasnt anyway he was moving to Saudi without talking to the England manager first.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:34:03 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:28:03 am
Hes already spoken to Southgate so I am presuming hes already okayed the move. There wasnt anyway he was moving to Saudi without talking to the England manager first.

Southgate will likely pick him for the England squads during the season and then judge on his performances there (training/matches) whether he's worth taking to the Euros next summer. He likes having him around the squad (same with shite like Coady or Maguire). Henderson is professional enough to keep himself in a great condition, so it might benefit him for England, if he's not being run into the ground with us and can save his legs more.

He's willing to be back up for England. Sounds like he's seen his arse a bit about being told he's having his minutes managed with us. Ultimately it's all money though why he's left. Maybe the club could have talked him round but where happy enough for him (and Fabinho) to move on, but he wants the move because he wants the money. That's the sad thing, money usually trumps everything else in life in the end and it's never enough.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:43:30 am
My thoughts on this have been a mixture of 1) and 2) but are now firmly number 3)..
1) Thanks for everything you did in a red shirt Hendo. A great captain for us. And worked hard as a player to prove the doubters wrong, (except maybe our Yorky on here, he thought you were a bit shite :D)
2) Weird one on the Human Rights / LBGTQ side of things after all you said before. Can only think its the money, has to be that, and youve decided you can live with that. Im not going to criticise personally as Ive done gross hypocrisy before in my own life. But a serving of regret/guilt might be something youll have to deal with, then live with. What an odd/sad way to leave.
3) Not going to dwell on this one second more from a footballing (or any other) perspective now. ONLY important focus now is on those players who are still with us. Im looking forward to Jürgen getting another great team to click. See ya Jordan. Up the Reds!
