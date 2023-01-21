« previous next »
Offline Phineus

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14920 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm
10pm in the UK and still not a word on the official site.

Its so weird this. No idea what the delay could be.
Offline Samie

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14921 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm »
It's done, otherwise Hendo would not be allowed to train with his new team mates under FIFA rules.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14922 on: Yesterday at 11:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
No,but his captors are treating him well and he's in good spirits.
Hopefully not chained to a radiator like Terry Waite.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14923 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
I have always seen this as a good football decision for us. He has been an amazing captain but I am glad we took the offer, time waits for no person and there comes a point the team moves on.

In terms of the morality, I dont feel that strongly because I dont agree with holding footballers up as some moral hero.

But regardless of all that, this has been one of the weirdest transfers ever, both in which it came about, the person involved and the way the communication has taken place.
The thing is, we didn't. He positioned himself as such and used the LGBTQ+ community to do so. Hence the anger.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14924 on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
I have always seen this as a good football decision for us. He has been an amazing captain but I am glad we took the offer, time waits for no person and there comes a point the team moves on.

In terms of the morality, I dont feel that strongly because I dont agree with holding footballers up as some moral hero.

But regardless of all that, this has been one of the weirdest transfers ever, both in which it came about, the person involved and the way the communication has taken place.
Nobody would be doing that if he hadn't gone out of his way to paint himself as an ally. It's disingenuous to pretend people just starting holding him up naively out of nowhere, lol.
Offline oojason

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14925 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm »

When I'm Elmo: 'Thanks for all the memories Hendo, but as someone who feels betrayed by your moral u-turn, off you pop'...





https://twitter.com/WhenImElmo2/status/1684310600275329026 (1 minute video)
Offline harryc

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14926 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm »
Silence from the club and Jurgen speaks volumes of what they think about this move.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14927 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:03:51 pm
Nobody would be doing that if he hadn't gone out of his way to paint himself as an ally. It's disingenuous to pretend people just starting holding him up naively out of nowhere, lol.

Yes, but all he has proven is he is as hypocritical as a lot of people. There are not loads of people who back up everything they say with their actions all the time.

Thats not an out for him of course and its right that his actions lead to criticism. But he was never special.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14928 on: Yesterday at 11:23:09 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Silence from the club and Jurgen speaks volumes of what they think about this move.

Im sure they will say something when the move is actually complete!

Henderson and his agent/lackeys have jumped the gun here, whole thing has been bizarre, from the clips of him filming at Anfield to the training video today. 
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14929 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
Is someone pointing a gun to his head in that video

Jesus Christ

Its like youre doing a presentation and youve got fuck all idea what to say so just read the script word for word.

There was literally no emotion in that video. Read everything off a script and nothing from the heart.
Offline Sharado

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14930 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Silence from the club and Jurgen speaks volumes of what they think about this move.

Can't stress that enough. Can't quite believe it's ended like this to be honest.
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14931 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm »
Loved him as a player and captain, but he along with anybody else going to the Saudi league basically no longer exist for me.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14932 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm
The thing is, we didn't. He positioned himself as such and used the LGBTQ+ community to do so. Hence the anger.
correct. I'm too numb about to to be angry to be honest - more depressed.  I think of myself as pretty effing cynical, but this is doing my head in.
Offline HARD AS HELL

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14933 on: Yesterday at 11:47:14 pm »
I think people are being a little harsh on Henderson.

As a father and hopefully one day a grandfather I'd like nothing more than my kids and grandchildren to be taken care of financially for the rest of their lives.

Never having to do a days work, never having to get out of bed, never having to work for anything meaningful and never understanding the worth of anything.

Then spiralling into substance abuse, debauchery and hedonism just so they could feel something, just so they could feel alive.

It's just football. He's just a player. He's sold his soul though and no amount of money can put that right.
Offline SamLad

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14934 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Silence from the club and Jurgen speaks volumes of what they think about this move.
get the impression they can't figure out how to express their thoughts without pissing off a LOT of ppl, so maybe they'll just let it slide and wait for the news cycle to consume it.  I guess we'll soon see.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14935 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm »
Farewell captain
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14936 on: Today at 12:06:43 am »
Shame really, he really was deserving of a last match at Anfield and a proper send off from the fans into either retirement or lower level football. He chose the money which meant he did not get that (albeit he is getting the lower level football). It was the time to go however and, although he could have contributed, his first team place had gone.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14937 on: Today at 12:11:06 am »
Hey, maybe old Fergie was right. There's something strange about the way he moves.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14938 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
I have always seen this as a good football decision for us. He has been an amazing captain but I am glad we took the offer, time waits for no person and there comes a point the team moves on.

In terms of the morality, I dont feel that strongly because I dont agree with holding footballers up as some moral hero.

But regardless of all that, this has been one of the weirdest transfers ever, both in which it came about, the person involved and the way the communication has taken place.

This resonates with me. I think he's been a great servant and best of luck to him. His time as a player in our side was done though and I'm happy we've moved on from a footballing perspective.
Offline only6times

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14939 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
Is someone pointing a gun to his head in that video

Jesus Christ
Can't See Our Lord doing that.
Offline only6times

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14940 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
not really, we've got a fee for him and shifted his wages, people were moaning he was past it last season and his legs are gone, can't have it both ways
More to do with the timing, especially when Fabinho goes too. I think even Jurgen will struggle to get Four midfielders to gel quickly.



Offline mattD

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14941 on: Today at 12:56:30 am »
I get it if he was unhappy at the prospect of being a utility player.

But being a utility player at Liverpool is still miles superior to rocking up in a farmers league in a horrendous blood soaked country. Absolute pisstaker.
Offline MiddleMan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14942 on: Today at 01:01:11 am »
Thank you Jordan for being the first captain this millennium to win us the Premier League. You were an outstanding an example of hard work and grit that defined our best team in generations, perhaps among the best ever.

Think it is bizarre that so many on here are willing to cut out such an important figure in our club's history because of the club he chose to go to.
I certainly do not have as purist of an mindset on the geopolitics of human rights, culture and footballer's tiny role in it. More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.

That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?

Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.
Offline classycarra

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14943 on: Today at 01:08:38 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:56:30 am
I get it if he was unhappy at the prospect of being a utility player.

But being a utility player at Liverpool is still miles superior to rocking up in a farmers league in a horrendous blood soaked country. Absolute pisstaker.
He angled for a long contract just three years ago, which had multiple years to go. He can't have expected at any point then or during the contract that in 2024 or 2025 he'd be a key player. This is purely a money/contract, not a 'how many starts am I gonna get' decision
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.

That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?
Genuinely laughable. How do you anticipate Henderson would get any message across?

He's not even likely to be resident in KSA, so he isn't exactly painting the picture of a guy seeking to share culture. Just take a look at his goodbye message too, absolutely no mention of country or club or even culture full stop - 'enlightening' KSA doesn't appear to be an explicit or implicit goal of his.

If you believe he's going to public extol 'allie-ship' over there, I think you're extremely naive! Please do be sure to post about it if he does, and show me up for getting it wrong, but I really won't expect anything.
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.
there's wisdom in this sentiment, but I know for sure that theocrats aren't my allies, nor are people who seek to associate themselves with them (aka 'whomever the fascist in charge picks' - which applies to the saudi state in this example)
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14944 on: Today at 01:17:52 am »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
Thank you Jordan for being the first captain this millennium to win us the Premier League. You were an outstanding an example of hard work and grit that defined our best team in generations, perhaps among the best ever.

Think it is bizarre that so many on here are willing to cut out such an important figure in our club's history because of the club he chose to go to.
I certainly do not have as purist of an mindset on the geopolitics of human rights, culture and footballer's tiny role in it. More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.

That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?

Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.

even if he wanted to, he wouldnt be allowed to.

Its not a cultural exchange, its pure greed taking him there to become a sportswasher.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14945 on: Today at 01:25:49 am »
Now earns more than LBJ.

Let that settle in.
Online Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14946 on: Today at 01:38:25 am »
Let himself down and more importantly let the club down.

As a fanbase, I think it is probably time to move on.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14947 on: Today at 01:48:13 am »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
I certainly do not have as purist of an mindset on the geopolitics of human rights, culture and footballer's tiny role in it. More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.

That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?
He's being paid to be a public figure for the country that's prosecuting LGBTQ+ people, and to say whatever they tell him to. That doesn't involve contradicting a government that had a foreign reporter murdered and dismembered for criticising them, and saying women should have rights and secularism should be allowed.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:38:25 am
Let himself down and more importantly let the club down.

As a fanbase, I think it is probably time to move on.
Exactly. It's in the past, let's stick this in the ex-players thread and concentrate on the players who are here.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14948 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:38:25 am
Let himself down and more importantly let the club down.

As a fanbase, I think it is probably time to move on.
The moment theyve left Im not arsed about them. Unless maybe theyve retired like Carra

All the videos, etc. no time for them who ever they are for

Let himself down indeed, I suppose I cant say it wouldnt affect me if someone waved £700k a week in front of me until it actually happens. But Id like to think Id stick to my beliefs ..
Online Al 666

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14949 on: Today at 02:12:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:56:46 am
The moment theyve left Im not arsed about them. Unless maybe theyve retired like Carra

All the videos, etc. no time for them who ever they are for

Let himself down indeed, I suppose I cant say it wouldnt affect me if someone waved £700k a week in front of me until it actually happens. But Id like to think Id stick to my beliefs ..

My feelings exactly.

Henderson has given up the chance to play for Liverpool Football Club. More pertinently he has given up the captaincy of Liverpool FC. They were both his decisions.

I think we should thank him for his service, albeit through gritted teeth, and move on. Let's concentrate on the players desperate to play for us and above all desperate to Captain the side.

The king is dead, long live the king.
Offline MiddleMan

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14950 on: Today at 03:45:29 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:08:38 am
He angled for a long contract just three years ago, which had multiple years to go. He can't have expected at any point then or during the contract that in 2024 or 2025 he'd be a key player. This is purely a money/contract, not a 'how many starts am I gonna get' decisionGenuinely laughable. How do you anticipate Henderson would get any message across?

He's not even likely to be resident in KSA, so he isn't exactly painting the picture of a guy seeking to share culture. Just take a look at his goodbye message too, absolutely no mention of country or club or even culture full stop - 'enlightening' KSA doesn't appear to be an explicit or implicit goal of his.

If you believe he's going to public extol 'allie-ship' over there, I think you're extremely naive! Please do be sure to post about it if he does, and show me up for getting it wrong, but I really won't expect anything.there's wisdom in this sentiment, but I know for sure that theocrats aren't my allies, nor are people who seek to associate themselves with them (aka 'whomever the fascist in charge picks' - which applies to the saudi state in this example)

I dont think he'll be publicly extolling LGBTQ values. I do think there is value in public figures who are allies. You think the entirety of the nation is unable to know his background? To have seen his Twitter feed? To perhaps fall in love with a leftist club like Liverpool because of his playing in a local team? Make it to a games, gain more cultural enlightenment?

These things are complicated. I'm not disagreeing with the critique of Saudis intentions; just that marring Jordan as a heretic is very knee jerky.
Online Dizzyfinn

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14951 on: Today at 04:19:58 am »
I wish him nothing but happiness. He has been an exceptional servant to this club, a successful and inspirational captain and a real example of what hard work, dedication and single-mindedness can get you in life.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14952 on: Today at 04:20:34 am »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.
It is not a cultural exchange, it's a greedy person selling his previously pristine public image to a barbaric regime for sportswashing purposes.
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?
Of course that would be great but of course it absolutely will not happen. He will not be touted in KSA in this way. It doesn't matter what he believes at this point, he will have no leeway to push any agenda other than the one he is given.
Quote from: MiddleMan on Today at 01:01:11 am
Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.
I've read this several times and genuinely have no idea what the fuck it means. It's borderline gibberish.
