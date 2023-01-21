Thank you Jordan for being the first captain this millennium to win us the Premier League. You were an outstanding an example of hard work and grit that defined our best team in generations, perhaps among the best ever.



Think it is bizarre that so many on here are willing to cut out such an important figure in our club's history because of the club he chose to go to.

I certainly do not have as purist of an mindset on the geopolitics of human rights, culture and footballer's tiny role in it. More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.



That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?



Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.