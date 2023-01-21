I get it if he was unhappy at the prospect of being a utility player.
But being a utility player at Liverpool is still miles superior to rocking up in a farmers league in a horrendous blood soaked country. Absolute pisstaker.
He angled for a long contract just three years ago, which had multiple years to go. He can't have expected at any point then or during the contract that in 2024 or 2025 he'd be a key player. This is purely a money/contract, not a 'how many starts am I gonna get' decision
More, I cannot fathom how so few of you have nuance to consider that it may be a situation of cultural exchange.
That is, wouldn't it be great for a young Saudi fan of Al-Ettifaq to also be exposed to LGBTQ+ allies? Would you consider that Jordan believes he can make an impact in this way?
Genuinely laughable. How do you anticipate Henderson would get any message across?
He's not even likely to be resident in KSA, so he isn't exactly painting the picture of a guy seeking to share culture. Just take a look at his goodbye message too, absolutely no mention of country or club or even culture full stop - 'enlightening' KSA doesn't appear to be an explicit or implicit goal of his.
If you believe he's going to public extol 'allie-ship' over there, I think you're extremely naive! Please do be sure to post about it if he does, and show me up for getting it wrong, but I really won't expect anything.
Purity tests leave only the pure - which include no one but whomever the fascist in charge picks. Hope you all know how to not make enemies of your allies.
there's wisdom in this sentiment, but I know for sure that theocrats aren't my allies, nor are people who seek to associate themselves with them (aka 'whomever the fascist in charge picks' - which applies to the saudi state in this example)