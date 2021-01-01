« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1287329 times)

Online Jm55

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 08:47:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:43:39 pm
The question often gets asked why no PL footballer has yet come out as gay. It's really not hard to see why is it.

Not really no when youve got groups of them totally ignoring Hendersons hypocrisy and seemingly the other half acting like Mendys not guilty verdict is the green light to call anyone who made a police complaint about him a liar its little wonder that the sport is still stuck in the fucking dark ages in terms of progressiveness.

But they took the knee for a year like, when mostly there was nobody in the fucking ground.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 08:50:10 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:36:12 pm
He couldn't have sounded more bored if he tried.
I thought he just came over a bit wooden on camera. Probably reading from a script too.

It just left me feeling rather sad.  :-\
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 08:37:29 pm
Guess I am in the minority but Henderson has been a fantastic captain and leader. Gutted he is going. All the best skip
Yep same here. Not interested in being judgmental. Best of luck to him, as to all our players who move on.

Now we move on with a new captain.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 08:51:28 pm »
I would never wish ill on anyone so good luck to him but just a sad end to a lovely story
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 08:37:29 pm
Guess I am in the minority but Henderson has been a fantastic captain and leader. Gutted he is going. All the best skip

I honestly don't know what people read here half the time! What makes you think you are in a minority that think that? Im sure most here think hes been a great captain.
Online rob1966

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 08:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:52:43 pm
I honestly don't know what people read here half the time! What makes you think you are in a minority that think that? Im sure most here think hes been a great captain.

Yep, he's been great, won everything and should have been remembered for that.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 08:54:40 pm »
He could have at least tried to sound like it wasnt prepared by a PR specialist. Like a year 6 kid reading in front of assembly for the first time.
Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
An incredibly disappointing ending to his time here. I'm not really surprised I guess, doubt anyone in the team sees it as an issue, same with most footballers, but still hard to take when someone goes out of their way to try and be an ally to LGBT+ people only to show they don't really care.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:02:13 pm
Hoping the club do something on Saturday during Liverpool Pride

 Fuck load of pride flags out. Virgil in rainbow laces making a proper statement for inclusion and a proper condemnation of the Saudi regime
Van Dijk doesn't really care either. When asked about bowing to Qatar and not wearing the One Love armband it was about how he's just therr to play football, wouldn't take a yellow card etc.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 08:56:32 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:54:40 pm
He could have at least tried to sound like it wasnt prepared by a PR specialist. Like a year 6 kid reading in front of assembly for the first time.

Yep, not authentic at all. Id have expected him to be more authentic and articulate his words much better.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 08:59:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:02:13 pm
Hoping the club do something on Saturday during Liverpool Pride

 Fuck load of pride flags out. Virgil in rainbow laces making a proper statement for inclusion and a proper condemnation of the Saudi regime

It's like people never fucking learn.

(I agree with you fwiw it would be nice if they did something)
Online Raid

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm »
Happy to pay tribute to Henderson the player and captain. Led us pretty tremendously over the past eight years. Reached individual heights (FWA Player of the Year) that many thought he couldnt reach and led the team back to the pinnacle of football.

Said my piece previously on the Saudi piece though. Its shameful and the mid life crisis analogy around his behaviour this summer resonated with me. Hes like a totally different bloke to what you thought, but I guess these players PR is managed very carefully by their camps and clubs.

He should have been walking out of Anfield with the roar of the Kop ringing in his ears. What a bizarre and sad situation and one I hope hell reflect back on in time
Online bornandbRED

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Think thisll be the first of many of our players going to Saudi we could end up in a position where most of Jurgens key title winning generation end up there.
Online Mozology

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14852 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
Can't be angry at him.

Was phenomenal against Barcelona 2nd leg

Doesn't get a red against City and we win the league in 2014.

He should be leaving with at least 4 titles, 2 or 3 Champions Leagues and a few domestic cups

His pass to Salah in the 5-0 win was up there with Kaka to Crespo.

All the best Captain  :wave
Offline No666

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14853 on: Today at 09:04:20 pm »
He was lucky to be here, and to be already installed as Captain, during the Klopp era. I'm old enough to have seen many world class footballers and and many compelling personalities as captains of the club, Henderson was neither but what won my respect was his off-field advocacy. Now it appears that was performative, and the sincerity of his views was as thin as a five pound note. When Klopp goes, I'll probably jack it in.
Online Armand9

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14854 on: Today at 09:04:59 pm »
im too old for this shit, in a world where every other word seems related to or about tolerance, the less i see of it

United with Pride, the LGBT group affiliated with Newcastle Utd asked for tolerance about their position on the take over (welcomed with open arms, lest we forget) after the fact and continued public criticism of their stance. I guess Jordan agrees with them, and he could argue he hasn't flouted his principles at all as he keeps step with them. It's at least one LGBT group that he's in agreement with, it would seem.

public scrutiny is a funny thing, something i believe most of us would rather not have of our lives and yet we're able to do that very thing of other's lives, i am absolutely certain everyone on this forum fall well short of the 'standard' we collectively demand of others and by comparison Hendo would appear a near saint to many with bunched panties at this time

he made a choice i would not, but fuck that shit, im not writing off his time with us because i dont like his choices when not with us

it's a hypocritical choice, sure, but everyone on here is guilty of that and in a more profound way than we'd like to think - if you own a mobile phone, best be sure it's almost certainly fueled by batteries that people in real slave labour make possible, you gonna keep that phone? maybe you didn't know that fact before, it's there for you now to fact check, no excuses anymore. It's all right here, i've made it easy for you, or maybe uneasy, who knows https://bylinetimes.com/2020/06/19/from-stone-to-phone-modern-day-cobalt-slavery-in-congo/

i dont think anyone of you will toss your phone having fact checked it and realised the horrendous life people are put through so you (and I) have this trinket.

glass houses and all that

so he made a choice you dont like (nor do i, for that matter), we all do it every fucking day
Online CornerFlag

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14855 on: Today at 09:08:24 pm »
Man's pissed me off that much I've changed my avatar for only the second time on this board.

Genuinely, fuck all this money in this game, and in sport in general actually. People fucking dying of all sorts, people getting murdered for being gay and it's just fucking bling and "oh, I'm a multi-millionaire but I need to provide for my family."  Yeah well live off Universal Credit you bunch of tossers.

Fuck him. And Gerrard. And Fowler. And Firmino.  In a way, fuck this club in general. https://www.lfcacademyksa.com/
