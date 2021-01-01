im too old for this shit, in a world where every other word seems related to or about tolerance, the less i see of it
United with Pride, the LGBT group affiliated with Newcastle Utd asked for tolerance about their position on the take over (welcomed with open arms, lest we forget) after the fact and continued public criticism of their stance. I guess Jordan agrees with them, and he could argue he hasn't flouted his principles at all as he keeps step with them. It's at least one LGBT group that he's in agreement with, it would seem.
public scrutiny is a funny thing, something i believe most of us would rather not have of our lives and yet we're able to do that very thing of other's lives, i am absolutely certain everyone on this forum fall well short of the 'standard' we collectively demand of others and by comparison Hendo would appear a near saint to many with bunched panties at this time
he made a choice i would not, but fuck that shit, im not writing off his time with us because i dont like his choices when not with us
it's a hypocritical choice, sure, but everyone on here is guilty of that and in a more profound way than we'd like to think - if you own a mobile phone, best be sure it's almost certainly fueled by batteries that people in real slave labour make possible, you gonna keep that phone? maybe you didn't know that fact before, it's there for you now to fact check, no excuses anymore. It's all right here, i've made it easy for you, or maybe uneasy, who knows https://bylinetimes.com/2020/06/19/from-stone-to-phone-modern-day-cobalt-slavery-in-congo/
i dont think anyone of you will toss your phone having fact checked it and realised the horrendous life people are put through so you (and I) have this trinket.
glass houses and all that
so he made a choice you dont like (nor do i, for that matter), we all do it every fucking day