Happy to pay tribute to Henderson the player and captain. Led us pretty tremendously over the past eight years. Reached individual heights (FWA Player of the Year) that many thought he couldnt reach and led the team back to the pinnacle of football.



Said my piece previously on the Saudi piece though. Its shameful and the mid life crisis analogy around his behaviour this summer resonated with me. Hes like a totally different bloke to what you thought, but I guess these players PR is managed very carefully by their camps and clubs.



He should have been walking out of Anfield with the roar of the Kop ringing in his ears. What a bizarre and sad situation and one I hope hell reflect back on in time