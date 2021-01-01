I have no time (nor energy ) for any hatred towards him, rather just a 'Thank you' for all he did with us.



The video made me a little sad actually. I know how it has ended will change many people's opinions on him, but it cannot be denied that he did an awful lot for us on and off the field.



I felt he (along with Milner) set standards (on and off the pitch) of what is required as a Liverpool player.

He was a strong captain. At no stage have we ever had any off field lack of discipline that other clubs have had.

On the pitch he set the standards as well, right from standing up to Diego Costa, to talking players through games.

He was also captain when we won every single trophy.

He is leaving at a time when he was going to get vastly diminished time on the pitch.

Thanks for it all.



We move forward without him.