Offline ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 07:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:13:34 pm
Or if you say, "Well that's got nothing to do with football, though, has it?"

Then it becomes lies about murder.

Slippery fucking slope.

I admit I pulled a strong card there.

If you're not offended by the captain of Liverpool Football Club boarding that boat though your mirror is a bigger enemy than I'll ever be
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:11:27 pm
It's whataboutery.

There's worse terms for it.

Boiling the issue down to a single concept. It's shit. Sorry to be all about Shit today but I call it as I see it

It has fuck all to do with politics

Dismembering Khasgoggi isn't politics

And my god. Using actual music. Holy music. How can you be OK with this

Either your memory is fucked or you're deaf but my father is both and still hates this - excuse me for having morals:
 

If you read that and reason That's Just Politics you're a dangerous fucker

You excuse someone who murders to music I don't have words for you

Oh look. I found the accurate term. The rest is so obvious I see it as karma

If you're a fucked up hurt person enough to support this shit you need to reinvent yourself. You can find loving arms here.

Just stop getting in bed with murderers.

New page just trying to get this shit on topic

No Henderson news.

He's going.

Vent your losses.

I'm fucking heartbroken. I remember when he joined. Idiots making fun of his run. I backed him

King Kenny using him. I really fucking loved him

And he grew and grew into that captain role. All them trophies. The LIFTING DESTINY dance

He was our heart and fucking soul and he just turned into.. I don't wanna know, I shut my eyes to it.

He became someone to admire

And he improved and leveled up and even got on board with our true right values

And to see this boy... Gone bad..

It hurts.

It's different from Gerrard as I'm older than him

I watched him. I loved him like a son. I always wanted him to do good.

And there's no news. He's gone.

There's fuck all to say actually. This hurt me. I've lost someone I spent so many years rooting for against all criticisms. Even told some auld fella in the Main Stand in 2014 to wind his neck in calling Hendo a c---

Little did I know!

If you can be vague about this I dunno if this is the club for you.

We are posting out of hurt. Disgrace hurts. If you don't get that I don't think this is the place for you.

It fucking hurts to have heroes

It's the hardest thing in the world
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:09 pm by ToneLa »
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,483
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 07:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:44:54 pm
What has the countries laws got to do with Henderson though? He didn't write them, did he?
>snip<

I think you're missing the point though Billy. There's two things to consider.
Hendo can say -
1/ I can now see what you're doing here, your attracting high profile people to your country as part of this sports-washing phenomenon I keep hearing about which covers up for the atrocities of the regime & laws by offering us huge money which I actually don't need to set me up for life, I have enough now.
2/ I'm an advocate of LGBTQ and I took my England colleagues with me on the journey last year, so please don't insult me thinking that I'd be part of your hideous project.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
Will Henderson now turn into Eddie Im only here to play football and am not qualified to talk about anything else  Howe?
Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:03:04 pm
He's willingly moving to a country that beheads gay people after being a spokesman for LGBT people.
snip

See... had you not gone for the passive-aggressive high-horsey tone, and not peppered it with selectivity and general belligerent cuntery, then I may have rummaged up enough fucks to engage you in a hearty debate. But alas, it appears you've managed to reach adulthood convinced that your life experiences render your world views sacrosanct. For that reason, I best fuck off and take my radical illogical opinions with me. I'll leave you to look cool in front of the others. Dickhead
 

When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:27:47 pm
>snip<

I think you're missing the point though Billy. There's two things to consider.
Hendo can say -
1/ I can now see what you're doing here, your attracting high profile people to your country as part of this sports-washing phenomenon I keep hearing about which covers up for the atrocities of the regime & laws by offering us huge money which I actually don't need to set me up for life, I have enough now.
2/ I'm an advocate of LGBTQ and I took my England colleagues with me on the journey last year, so please don't insult me thinking that I'd be part of your hideous project.

John would you not concede that there are far more people in far more powerful positions who could take that stance but don't?

And that if we're really going to spit our dummies out here, then we ought to spit them in the direction of those folk as opposed to a footballer?

Edit: Also John, is it not fair to say that Henderson has probably done more for LGBTQ than half the people in here who are bemoaning him?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:12 pm by Billy The Kid »
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:32:09 pm
See... had you not gone for the passive-aggressive high-horsey tone, and not peppered it with selectivity and general belligerent cuntery, then I may have rummaged up enough fucks to engage you in a hearty debate. But alas, it appears you've managed to reach adulthood convinced that your life experiences render your world views sacrosanct. For that reason, I best fuck off and take my radical illogical opinions with me. I'll leave you to look cool in front of the others. Dickhead
 

I'm not a dickhead. PM me for more.

- nursed my mother through cancer to her death in 2014.
- brother in law killed in a story that made the Echo where I had to stand against their narrative interviewing her killer. My words are published standing up for the life of my niece being affected.
- was on universal credit. Was pointless but I mustered up the courage to go on the Vicky Derbyshire show and speak up about the evils of it. Got an apology off the DWP minister of the time not that it changed owt
- pandemic til 2022: I was minding my father as he succumbed to dementia. The specifics of that are sensitive but when a social worker calls you an angel you tend to just chill. I have trauma now.

I dunno man. I'm a dickhead? I lead an international team for a product you've heard of and tell the bosses I won't stay if there's Saudi money.

I have a partner I love, friends, colleagues, and even a teensy bit of inside info of this club.

I have a bootleg channel for the La's which I have bizarrely been touched by and now produce for local bands free.

If I'm a dickhead, I fear for others.

PM me. If it's me you have a problem with me I can do it all day. Costs me nothing

I don't expect you to get in touch. Anyone can, if you'd rather play the man than the ball.

I've got literally nothing to hide. Nothing.

Dickhead? Yeah, well. Beats murderer.

Beats sold out fucking blert blowing celebrities at the altar of money.

Love. I mean that too. Costs me nothing. I hope one day you'll see.

Passive aggressive? Mate, I am not passive  ;D

I've done decent things. PM me them as this isn't about my dirty laundry. But if you want to play that card I hope to fuck you don't have sons.

Here I am with all the cards on the table. Sigh.

I love this site. Enough good people see it.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:33 pm by ToneLa »
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 07:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:37 pm

Edit: Also John, is it not fair to say that Henderson has probably done more for LGBTQ than half the people in here who are bemoaning him?

What exactly has Jordan Henderson done for the LGBTQ community? Other than write some (clearly utterly hollow) platitudes in his match notes, and worn some rainbow laces?
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:37 pm

Edit: Also John, is it not fair to say that Henderson has probably done more for LGBTQ than half the people in here who are bemoaning him?

The LGBTQ org he represented spoke out so I'd personally say - don't roll your eyes at the back - this is a disingenuous question

They rolled it back

I trust em

Shrug

Your history of apathy precedes you.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:50:46 pm by ToneLa »
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,483
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:37 pm
John would you not concede that there are far more people in far more powerful positions who could take that stance but don't?
And that if we're really going to spit our dummies out here, then we ought to spit them in the direction of those folk as opposed to a footballer?
Yep, there's a significant amount of things wrong in this world Billy, across a broad range of issues & subjects including sport & politics. But we're here on RAWK talking about our captain. A lad born in Sunderland captaining Liverpool FC moving to a country that murders people for a matter Jordan stood up against.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:37 pm
Edit: Also John, is it not fair to say that Henderson has probably done more for LGBTQ than half the people in here who are bemoaning him?
That is truly laughable Billy, you'll receive more appropriate replies from others than from me though.
Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 07:55:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:38:52 pm
I'm not a dickhead. PM me for more.

PM you? Nah. Get fucked mate. Go PM my ball sack

Like everyone else here, my posts are written as mere offerings of opinion. No more and no less. 

It was you who pounced on my post, blew it out of context, and threw a hissy fit to entertain your fan club

So spare me the sob-stories and the lame face-saving shite mate. You might fool your fan boys but you don't fool me 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 08:00:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:54:55 pm
Yep, there's a significant amount of things wrong in this world Billy, across a broad range of issues & subjects including sport & politics. But we're here on RAWK talking about our captain. A lad born in Sunderland captaining Liverpool FC moving to a country that murders people for a matter Jordan stood up against.That is truly laughable Billy, you'll receive more appropriate replies from others than from me though.

John for the record, I fully see where you're coming from. I don't disagree with the merits of what you're saying. I actually fully appreciate your perspective on it

Where I'm slightly stand-offish is the notion that its incumbent upon sportsmen and sportswomen to "fight" and "protest" against these laws at every turn

I just don't think its a fair expectancy. That's all
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 08:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:55:21 pm
PM you? Nah. Get fucked mate. Go PM my ball sack

Like everyone else here, my posts are written as mere offerings of opinion. No more and no less. 

It was you who pounced on my post, blew it out of context, and threw a hissy fit to entertain your fan club

So spare me the sob-stories and the lame face-saving shite mate. You might fool your fan boys but you don't fool me

What fanboys? Fantasy.  Why are my opinions less valid, because I don't hide shit?

I'd rather you respond to John C than me.

You wanna talk Hendo?

I'll answer you again
(Play the ball and not the man.)

Want some help? CNN:

Read carefully I've changed nothing

Quote
Once again, our existence and the concept of allyship towards us is feeble in comparison to a vast pay check. The ability to say the right words when they are easy and abandon them when money talks or times get tough is exactly why the term ally is outdated and ineffective.

Do better. Be a champion of equality, of our rights and inclusion. Champions fight when times are tough, they earn that title with determination. Actions speak far louder than some kind words, 3LionsPride added.

Kop Outs, a group for LGBT+ Liverpool fans, also criticized the potential move.

Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table? the organization said on Twitter. 

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/20/sport/jordan-henderson-saudi-arabia-lgbt-criticism-intl-spt/index.html

I don't respect CNN but even a fucked clock...

Quote from: Billy The Boy


Where I'm slightly stand-offish is the notion that its incumbent upon sportsmen and sportswomen to "fight" and "protest" against these laws at every turn

I just don't think its a fair expectancy. That's all

Why? Genuine question. (They always are.)

I'll listen.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:59 pm by ToneLa »
Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:00:40 pm
John for the record, I fully see where you're coming from. I don't disagree with the merits of what you're saying. I actually fully appreciate your perspective on it

Where I'm slightly stand-offish is the notion that its incumbent upon sportsmen and sportswomen to "fight" and "protest" against these laws at every turn

I just don't think its a fair expectancy. That's all

It's imcumbent upon everyone, but especially those who enjoy a position of privelege and can afford (financially or otherwise) to do so. Sportsperson, or not.

And it's not an unreasonable expectation of someone who has previously presented themselves (publicly and unprompted) as an advocate for that same cause. If I made a point of positioning myself as an advocate for greater gun control laws then went and signed up to be a ambassador for an NRA lobby group for big money, people would rightfully call me a hypocritical c*nt, regardless of whether I go around shooting people myself.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,483
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:00:40 pm
John for the record, I fully see where you're coming from. I don't disagree with the merits of what you're saying. I actually fully appreciate your perspective on it
Where I'm slightly stand-offish is the notion that its incumbent upon sportsmen and sportswomen to "fight" and "protest" against these laws at every turn
I don't want to go round in circles mate, but what you've said is exactly what Jordan chose to do. Nobody asked or persuaded him to. And as I said before, he took his England colleagues on his rainbow laces journey at a World Cup
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12478279/rainbow-laces-campaign-ready-to-build-on-visible-allyship-shown-by-stars-like-harry-kane-and-jordan-henderson-says-stonewall
There's nothing else I can say in disgust about Jordan deciding to cease his contract with us as club captain to endorse and profit from the issue he campaigned against.
Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,116
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 08:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:55:21 pm
Like everyone else here, my posts are written as mere offerings of opinion. No more and no less. 
My response to you (which you skipped) wasn't my opinion. It was Henderson's.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,116
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 08:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:00:40 pm
Where I'm slightly stand-offish is the notion that its incumbent upon sportsmen and sportswomen to "fight" and "protest" against these laws at every turn
Again:

"But I do believe when you see something that is clearly wrong and makes another human being feel excluded you should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. You also have a responsibility to educate yourself better around the challenges they experience."

"We know this because they tell us. So we should listen, support them and work to make it better."

"But change comes about when people make brave decisions and thats why what we saw with Josh Cavallo in Australia was so inspirational."

"Thats how we progress. By showing that level of solidarity and by drawing a line."

"Ive said already I dont feel worthy of being classed as an ally on this subject, but I am incredibly proud to be regarded as one."
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:05:08 pm
I'll answer you again
(Play the ball and not the man.)

I tell you what, go back and re-read your original response to me, and when doing so, see if you can muster up enough self-awareness to spot where you over-played the dickhead card. Forget the actual points you were trying to make, just skim the words you chose to use, own your behaviour, and ask yourself why the fuck would anyone want to engage with you. When you're done, see if you can spot the irony in you telling me to play the ball and not the man. If it doesn't become apparent to you, or you don't have a "yeah I see where he's coming from now" moment, then just jog the fuck on and bore someone else with your prickery 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:15:57 pm
My response to you (which you skipped) wasn't my opinion. It was Henderson's.

Sorry for answering this, he did go into a diatribe at me.

I won't interfere unless he quotes me (which tbf he did).
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,151
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 08:23:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:18:54 pm
Then it becomes lies about murder.

Slippery fucking slope.

I admit I pulled a strong card there.

If you're not offended by the captain of Liverpool Football Club boarding that boat though your mirror is a bigger enemy than I'll ever be

And you're not wrong with that assessment.

Personally, I think the backlash from LGBTQ groups shows how severe a misstep this is from Henderson. He was a valued voice for that community and now he's taken the King's Shilling.

 I only hope it was just a coincidence that this supposed LFC mad owner of Al-Ettifaq just really wanted Gerrard's mate to join them and that breaking that link wasn't part of the plan. Because otherwise it's damned sinister that the Saudi League would deliberately target an LGBTQ advocate for the sole purpose of discrediting that advocacy.

The only thing he could do now that might salvage his reputation would be to publicly condemn the Saudis' treatment of LGBTQ rights and claim he did all this to crank the publicity up to embarrass the Saudis.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 08:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:19:09 pm
I tell you what, go back and re-read your original response to me, and when doing so, see if you can muster up enough self-awareness to spot where you over-played the dickhead card. Forget the actual points you were trying to make, just skim the words you chose to use, own your behaviour, and ask yourself why the fuck would anyone want to engage with you. When you're done, see if you can spot the irony in you telling me to play the ball and not the man. If it doesn't become apparent to you, or you don't have a "yeah I see where he's coming from now" moment, then just jog the fuck on and bore someone else with your prickery

Oh here you are.

Yeah. Wouldn't change a word.

Quote
and ask yourself why the fuck would anyone want to engage with you. 

Others have? Reality? You might want to pretend I'm Nigel Frottage but the sensitivity is all on your page. This is why I said PM - not like some spider but you're railing at someone decent why?

I engaged with a dog just now. The owner laughed and hugged me.

Quote
If it doesn't become apparent to you, or you don't have a "yeah I see where he's coming from now" moment, then just jog the fuck on and bore someone else with your prickery 

I hope you actually reply to the other people here but I put some really good material and you won't engage with it.

It's amazing I am worse to you than Henderson. Think about it William.

I'm posting well today. I not posting to 'get to you'. I am posting from the heart

If you don't know what that is you'll be told.

You don't like it? I don't care.

I do what's ethical. It isn't about you or me and you, it's a fucking forum: anyone can read it

Your petty personal vendettas have no place in a serious discussion about Saudi Arabia and the way football is going

You're dodging it. It's shit.

If you could mangle up a straight answer to at least the LGBT quote to CNN I promise I'll blank you.

You won't. You'll pretend some bogeyman shit that defends your own inner hollow.

I'm not interested mate I am not your fucking therapist.

You don't like my arguments, ignore them.

You don't like me as a person, well. That's my business. And I say PM it. No biggie Billy.
Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,898
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 08:35:15 pm »
Doesn't the * next to this topic mean anything to anyone?
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 08:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:23:30 pm
And you're not wrong with that assessment.

Personally, I think the backlash from LGBTQ groups shows how severe a misstep this is from Henderson. He was a valued voice for that community and now he's taken the King's Shilling.

 I only hope it was just a coincidence that this supposed LFC mad owner of Al-Ettifaq just really wanted Gerrard's mate to join them and that breaking that link wasn't part of the plan. Because otherwise it's damned sinister that the Saudi League would deliberately target an LGBTQ advocate for the sole purpose of discrediting that advocacy.

The only thing he could do now that might salvage his reputation would be to publicly condemn the Saudis' treatment of LGBTQ rights and claim he did all this to crank the publicity up to embarrass the Saudis.

I'd say thanks but this isn't a popularity contest

It's a huge misstep and it's affected someone I love

It is too much. I don't actually find it a matter for debate but here we go opinion is free I always go that route

I think you hit on the most horrible point of all

Quote
Because otherwise it's damned sinister that the Saudi League would deliberately target an LGBTQ advocate for the sole purpose of discrediting that advocacy. 

I posted Diaz was rumoured in the Guardian

It is.. Let's not do that here haha

But it feels sinister. Apt word

I just can't imagine being fine with it.

It destroys what our captain stood for and it destroys his stance and when who he helped as he pulled up rainbow laces and spoke out, when they speak out, it's an infamia

I hate it

Why be shy?

Heartening plenty aren't
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,450
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 08:36:18 pm »
Hendo's medical booked for tomorrow apparently.  :wave
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 08:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:18 pm
Hendo's medical booked for tomorrow apparently.  :wave

I hope he fails

 ;D
Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,878
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:14:02 pm
I don't want to go round in circles mate, but what you've said is exactly what Jordan chose to do. Nobody asked or persuaded him to. And as I said before, he took his England colleagues on his rainbow laces journey at a World Cup

John I think we're in the same ballpark here, we're just facing in different directions. Do I believe the Saudi laws are heinous? Yes I do. Do I think that fact should be made known to them? Yes I do. Do I think sportsmen and sportswomen should participate in that? If they want to then yes. Do I think an obligation should be placed upon them to do so? No I do not. It is for each person to decide what battles they fight. That's all mate. No more no less. If people want to take umbrage at Henderson's decision then that's their prerogative. Drive on. We can agree to disagree

I personally feel he's entitled to take this opportunity on the grounds that the laws of the country where he now works are not of his making. Similarly, I'm sure we can all agree that it's pretty repulsive in this day and age for countries to have unregulated gun laws where mentally unstable people can take it upon themselves to purchase assault weapons and mass murder innocent school children. I think it's even more repulsive for elected government officials to routinely turn a blind eye to it despite the pleas from the general populous. Yet I'm a green card holder and work in the U.S on occasion. As do many Rawkites.

But as you say mate, we seem to be going around and around here, so I'm happy to part it there if you are
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,899
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:44:54 pm
The way I see it, he broke his own arse to get where he is, therefore it's no else's business where the fuck he goes or what opportunities he decides to take.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:00:40 pm
I just don't think its a fair expectancy. That's all
Man spits dummy out,get's upset, and wails 'won't someone please think of the millionaire footballers, it's nobodies business what they do and people shouldn't have opinions on it!'
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,345
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:37:59 pm
John I think we're in the same ballpark here, we're just facing in different directions.


One is right and the other direction is wrong
Appreciate this is extreme but so is the problem here

Quote
Do I believe the Saudi laws are heinous? Yes I do. Do I think that fact should be made known to them? Yes I do. Do I think sportsmen and sportswomen should participate in that? If they want to then yes.


When you make human rights optional is when you're wrong IMO

Quote
Do I think an obligation should be placed upon them to do so? No I do not. It is for each person to decide what battles they fight. That's all mate. No more no less. If people want to take umbrage at Henderson's decision then that's their prerogative. Drive on. We can agree to disagree


Well you couldn't wait to accuse me of being a spook essentially but I agree

It should be a choice

It's just, if you make the choice off you go : dead to us

Rest of your post fine

Don't see division when there can be love

I mean I like being in a country where I could love a man  ;D
