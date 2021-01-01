« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1279772 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:44 pm
Man already trying to put me into the afterlife.  These fuckin' conspirators out to get me. :wanker
forgive me, but i've gotta think of the life changing money for my great great grandchildren (ignore the fact i dont have kids, im doing it for the fam)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:44:40 pm
...Im not sure people are massively impressed by Gerrard, but he hasn't put himself out in public as a face of injustice.

I agree with your whole post, but on this bit above I'd say I'm not impressed by Gerrard one little bit, but I didn't expect much of him anyway. He was a great footballer, but not someone I particularly respect as a person, going by what I've seen and heard.

Henderson went the whole hog on integrity. That's why he's getting the stick he's getting. He promised so much more, then turned out to be just another mercenary.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:29:41 pm
Can I just say - and this is a chance to show my own iffy morals - that I'm glad the Saudis took Henderson off our books, for purely football reasons?
I don't think anyone expected any less (or more) :). I have a different view of Henderson's contribution over the years, but at this stage £12m and his wages off the books is very good business for the club.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14643 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:45:26 pm
Going by his apologists, he's going because the money will set him and his family up for life. Not that they aren't already, of course.  ::)

Apparently, he really needs those extra millions to add to the £23,000,000 he is already worth.

He'll be doing it to support the people of the City of Sunderland next, and make sure none of them ever have to get a job in future.

Maybe he wants to buy Sunderland FC when he retires? Perhaps he'll head a consortium backed by some rich Sheik to take over so he can stick it to Newcastle?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14644 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
Not in todays training photos it looks like. Wonder if he has already left camp?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14645 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:46:36 pm
I don't disagree, but hasn't Gerrard also spoken about human rights and similar themes?

So Gerrard should have been subjected to similar vitriolic abuse and hate, shouldn't he?
Personally, I don't recall Gerrard setting himself up in the way Henderson has.

I just want to add; I've been heavily critical of Henderson in this thread, but I hope it's stays the decent side of the line and is not just vitriol. I don't want to abuse him and I certainly don't hate him either.

I just strongly disagree with him for the reasons stated. There's also a large helping of disappointment too. He seemed to offer more as a human being, hence people's obvious disappointment now. He talked a fantastic talk, then chose not to back it up with the walk when the opportunity arose.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 04:59:53 pm
Not in todays training photos it looks like. Wonder if he has already left camp?

Was reported the other day that he had wasn't it? I could be wrong but I thought it said on Wednesday he had gone.

Good riddance as well, the prick.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 05:13:09 pm »
Yeah he left the squad before the recent game.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:12:25 pm
Was reported the other day that he had wasn't it? I could be wrong but I thought it said on Wednesday he had gone.

Good riddance as well, the prick.

Aaah I mustve missed that!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 05:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:02:52 pm
I know you've already been pulled to pieces on this so I won't join in. It takes a big man to admit he's an he's got the IQ of a woodpecker with severe concussion, so credit to you on that one.
:lmao

That actually made me laugh out loud. 😃
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Is money really that important to you that you can overlook a person being beheaded for being gay?

What has the countries laws got to do with Henderson though? He didn't write them, did he? He also has nothing to do with their enforcement, does he? Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way suggesting that those laws aren't fucked up. They absolutely are. But that's not Hendo's bag mate, therefore I don't see why it should be laid at his feet as some sort of moral litmus test. At the end of the day, the lad's a professional footballer, whos been offered an obscene salary to do a job he loves. Why wouldn't he take it? The way I see it, he broke his own arse to get where he is, therefore it's no else's business where the fuck he goes or what opportunities he decides to take.

Again, I'm 100% against many of the laws that exist in many middle eastern countries. But people seriously need to divorce the idea that its incumbent upon people with high sporting profiles to lead the moral fight against such laws. Or to turn down opportunities that their own hard work has brought them in way of protest. Particularly when said laws are so deeply rooted in religious & cultural complexity that any stand they may take against them is unlikely to be received in the way that we as westerners expect. I know that sounds somewhat defeatist, but that the imperfection of the world we live in I guess. it's just not their fight mate. Nor should it be expected to be IMHO   

Good luck to him I say. An excellent captain for us in his prime. He has my blessing
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 05:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:44:54 pm
What has the countries laws got to do with Henderson though? He didn't write them, did he? He also has nothing to do with their enforcement, does he?

This has been posted already, but it bears repeating.

Its a question Ive been asked in media interviews on a number of occasions; why are there no openly gay footballers in the mens professional game in England?

Its also a question Ive never really had an answer to, not a good one anyway. The best I can come up with is that I have no idea. Thats truthful, but to be honest I always feel a little ashamed that I dont have a better explanation.

Today English football shows its solidarity towards the LGBT+ community by backing the Rainbow Laces campaign, in conjunction with Stonewall.

The campaign is something that has grown each season since it was first introduced. I can only really speak for myself when I say that it has made an impact in raising my own awareness on the subject. Each season when it comes around it makes me stop and think about how much further football in particular needs to go before the game can consider itself properly inclusive.

Be it those who play or people who come to support, you dont have to look very far to see that there is a lot more the game can do, in this country, to be more welcoming.

Ive seen myself described as an ally for the community who are striving to feel more included, but to be honest I dont think thats an accolade Ive earned. That isnt false modesty, its me being truthful. Because I dont feel Ive done anything out of the ordinary or worthy of it.

My view on this is very much the same as on any other form of discrimination in the game, whether it relates to race, religious intolerance, disability or any other. I have never personally experienced any of these injustices in my life until now, so I can never and would never claim to have an understanding like those who suffer from the ignorance of others.

But I do believe when you see something that is clearly wrong and makes another human being feel excluded you should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. You also have a responsibility to educate yourself better around the challenges they experience.

Thats where my own position on homophobia in football is rooted. Before Im a footballer, Im a parent, a husband, a son, a brother and a friend to the people in my life who matter so much to me. The idea that any of them would feel excluded from playing or attending a football match, simply for being and identifying as who they are, blows my mind.

The idea theyd have to hide from it to be accepted? But thats exactly how too many members of the LGBT+ community feel. We know this because they tell us. So we should listen, support them and work to make it better.

I mentioned earlier that when asked about why there are no openly gay footballers in the mens professional game in England I usually say I dont have an answer to that. The other point I often make  and I hear other players and managers say this also  is the one place where there would be absolutely no issue at all is in the team dressing room and internal team environment. I absolutely stand by this.

The modern-day football environment, from my experience, is open and inclusive. It is welcoming. Ive always believed in our dressing room you are judged on one very simple measure: your abilities as a player.

I also realise that saying this, when there are currently no openly gay players in the English mens game, might ring a little hollow.

But change comes about when people make brave decisions and thats why what we saw with Josh Cavallo in Australia was so inspirational.

The fact that speaking out simply to say you are who you are is considered brave in itself highlights the problem football still has to overcome. But its a start.

To my earlier point of football-team environments being inclusive, the reaction within the game globally to Joshs statement spoke volumes. Football celebrated this news and rightly so.

The game still has a long road to travel on this and we all have a part to play. Here at LFC we have seen this season that members of our own supporter base were made to feel unwelcome because some of our fans sang a historical chant which is homophobic. We know this because they had the courage to tell us.

I still remember the statement made by Paul Amann, founder of Kop Outs, when speaking to Jürgen about it. He said it made him feel like a bucket of cold water had been poured over him, like Youll Never Walk Alone meant nothing.

Ive since heard that raising awareness around this issue has meant when some fans have tried to sing or shout something homophobic at a game, other supporters now intervene and tell them its wrong. Thats how we progress. By showing that level of solidarity and by drawing a line.

Ive said already I dont feel worthy of being classed as an ally on this subject, but I am incredibly proud to be regarded as one. Improving knowledge and understanding is important.

Thats why the Rainbow Laces campaign is important  not least on our clubs own Community Day  because it gives space for those who do have a proper understanding to help us all learn.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:44:54 pm
Good post. Again, the less politics there are in sport the better, its not what its for and its daft to look to it for moral leadership.

Its a little bit more compromised for him too Id say, because he is joining as part of a PR project, its not just a sporting thing. Also he is making a choice to do that over other moves that he might have been making, and its a pretty crap end to a fine career. Also it feels personally demeaning to be going there as a dancing monkey, but obviously the money will help with getting over that.  While I think less of him for it, its not a massive deal, hes not doing any actual proper harm by going there.  Obviously there are people who feel personally let down about this, but thats on them really.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 06:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:44:54 pm
What has the countries laws got to do with Henderson though?


He's willingly moving to a country that beheads gay people after being a spokesman for LGBT people.

Quote
He didn't write them, did he? He also has nothing to do with their enforcement, does he?


If that's your understanding of law I could hurt you and get off with it saying I didn't write the law.

It's shit. You have to obey the law of the land you're in. You have to be cognisant of it. I am not evil. Henderson shouldn't get on board with it.

Already your logic is duckshit. Runny and stinks.

Quote
Don't get me wrong


You're doing a fine job of doing that yourself

Quote
, I'm in no way suggesting that those laws aren't fucked up. They absolutely are. But that's not Hendo's bag mate


Amazing leap of logic here.

You move to a country you abide by its laws. Not my words mate. You do understand how law works I guess?

It's not his bag? As a citizen that's wrong
Let alone a representative.

Quote
therefore I don't see why it should be laid at his feet as some sort of moral litmus test. At the end of the day, the lad's a professional footballer, whos been offered an obscene salary to do a job he loves. Why wouldn't he take it?


Because if my partner was in Saudi and they found out her sexual history she might be killed.

Because he's an icon for his club who has stood with the LGBT crowd.

Why take my word for it? Are you deaf to them?

Quote
The way I see it, he broke his own arse to get where he is, therefore it's no else's business where the fuck he goes or what opportunities he decides to take.


Dogshit. He's famous. He's an icon.

He's not some builders son done good. That's me. That's other people here.

He's a world famous international footballer taking blood money.

Why is it our business?

Why ask us? I didn't ask football to be televised. Footballers made iconic.

You seem to struggle with the definition of the public sphere.

Quote
Again, I'm 100% against many of the laws that exist in many middle eastern countries.


You're not even taking a stand in a fucking footballing thread on a forum whereas I have done it today at work.

I'm asking you for proof. I will accept qualification as I can't myself break an NDA I signed.

Quote
But people seriously need to divorce the idea that its incumbent upon people with high sporting profiles to lead the moral fight against such laws.


Then football itself is dead and fuck sport. That line is not negotiable.

I ask why you want this?

Quote
Or to turn down opportunities that their own hard work has brought them in way of protest.


My heart bleeds. He's a multi millionaire. I gave a tenner to a tramp I know by name this week and almost regretted it.

You don't seem to get that others work hard and don't let this blood money shit ruin them

Not everyone's soul is for sale la. Take a fucking look at yourself.

Quote
Particularly when said laws are so deeply rooted in religious & cultural complexity that any stand they may take against them is unlikely to be received in the way that we as westerners expect. I know that sounds somewhat defeatist, but that the imperfection of the world we live in I guess. it's just not their fight mate. Nor should it be expected to be IMHO   


Near enough the same argument has been given about Government-performed arms deals with Saudi.

I ask where your ethics are? Repeating the argument of scum.

Quote
Good luck to him I say. An excellent captain for us in his prime. He has my blessing

Your blessing sounds like a curse. I hope you hate me, I really do. 'Good luck'. Some of us got where we are by graft mate and didn't fuck anybody over on the way there.

Doing it AFTER is even worse

The sheer fucking moxy. My god, it feels good to stand against you. You're no opposition at all.

Money beats soul = ironic hippie mantra in the Sixties
You wanna pucker your arse cheeks for the devil don't expect me to clap.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:00 pm by ToneLa »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 06:04:47 pm »
Ahh the old dont mix politics and sport line again.

Hes becoming a sportswasher, its hard to not mix them when hes taking a job that is in all intents and purposes partly political, whether hell care to admit it (he wont) or not.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:04:47 pm
Ahh the old dont mix politics and sport line again.

Hes becoming a sportswasher, its hard to not mix them when hes taking a job that is in all intents and purposes partly political, whether hell care to admit it (he wont) or not.

Exactly. Anyone trying to posit the argument that politics and football should be kept separate should tell that to a Saudi government that has agreed to pay an over the hill, fairly limited footballer who relied on his athleticism and currently has none the best part of half a million quid a week. This is not a football decision.

he took a very prominent stand against the types of laws saudi arabia gleefully enforces. Subsequently accepting vast sums of money to play there represents a kind of tacit acceptance of those laws. He has done more harm than good for those groups he was formally championing. What must all the lgbtq liverpool fans in Saudi Arabia be thinking right now?   

.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:01:55 pm
Good post. Again, the less politics there are in sport the better, its not what its for and its daft to look to it for moral leadership.

Its a little bit more compromised for him too Id say, because he is joining as part of a PR project, its not just a sporting thing. Also he is making a choice to do that over other moves that he might have been making, and its a pretty crap end to a fine career. Also it feels personally demeaning to be going there as a dancing monkey, but obviously the money will help with getting over that.  While I think less of him for it, its not a massive deal, hes not doing any actual proper harm by going there.  Obviously there are people who feel personally let down about this, but thats on them really.

Sports and politics has always been mixed look at the 1936 Olympics, the Olympics in Moscow, the recent World Cup, I suppose you dont want me reminding you of the thousands of foreign workers, who gave their lives, while no one in football did a bloody thing, then or since. Some of you are Kidding yourselves if you think the two havent always been mixed.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 06:11:15 pm »
Has anyone done the 'what about the uk track record' going back centuries yet

Souness rant at the World Cup on that score to justify being over there made me projectile vomit
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 06:13:22 pm »
Yous fighting the good fight are brilliant I just wanna say

It ain't all bad this thread. Many hands make light work.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm »


Hendo

'Its a question Ive been asked in media interviews on a number of occasions; why are there no openly gay footballers in the mens professional game in England?

Its also a question Ive never really had an answer to'

At least he knows why where he is going, they're all in hiding, dead or in jail
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 06:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:01:55 pm
Good post. Again, the less politics there are in sport the better,

Someone should have told Jordan Henderson that, he had no problem wading into issues beyond football when it suited him:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/25/england-players-shocked-at-qatar-human-rights-abuses-says-henderson

If he'd shared your myopic viewpoint, he'd have been just another footballer chasing a payday now.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 06:23:50 pm »
I still hold out for him having a change of heart. The man will have a conscience, I struggle to believe that any of the good things he did outside of football was a facade. Would be a real statement if he did. Maybe Im naive.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 06:24:06 pm »
Graeme Souness has actually been very critical of Henderson's decision to play football in a country where thuggery is written into the law.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-henderson-transfer-graeme-souness-30512145
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:22:00 pm

If he'd shared your myopic viewpoint, he'd have been just another footballer chasing a payday now.

I must have missed a meeting. When did this change from him taking blood money from a state that dismembers journalists?

Fantastic statement.

'another footballer chasing a payday' = insult to every footballer who didn't drink the blood

This when the literal women's world cup is on

Are you a fan of the sport or a fan of the payday?

Quote from: damomad on Today at 06:23:50 pm
I still hold out for him having a change of heart. The man will have a conscience, I struggle to believe that any of the good things he did outside of football was a facade. Would be a real statement if he did. Maybe I’m naive.

Maybe but I think you're lovely.

I hope you're not disappointed. I really do.

Keep it fun, light for yourself while you can, if you can mate.

I'm rooting for what you hope for.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:09 pm by ToneLa »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:04:47 pm
Ahh the old dont mix politics and sport line again.

Hes becoming a sportswasher, its hard to not mix them when hes taking a job that is in all intents and purposes partly political, whether hell care to admit it (he wont) or not.
This is it, Henderson is literally joining a project being run for political purposes, yet some are saying keep politics out of sport. Abu Dhabi are in Manchester for political reasons. Saudi are in Newcastle for political reasons, and that takeover was approved by the Tory government for political reasons.

Also, a person's code of ethics are literally their personal politics. You cannot escape from politics. They are everywhere.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 06:30:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:25:01 pm
I must have missed a meeting. When did this change from him taking blood money from a state that dismembers journalists?

Fantastic statement.

'another footballer chasing a payday' = insult to every footballer who didn't drink the blood

This when the literal women's world cup is on

Are you a fan of the sport or a fan of the payday?

Maybe but I think you're lovely.

It didn't.

I'm no fan or a defender of Jordan Henderson, nor making excuses for him or Saudi Arabia - I'm well aware of their political and social stances and what their attempts to buy into football, and wider sport, represent.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14666 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm »
Don't mix politics and sport together, I howl, as the backs of the people carrying me creak and crack.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 06:38:51 pm
Don't mix politics and sport together, I howl, as the backs of the people carrying me creak and crack.

Be bloody wonderful if Saudi Arabia didn't mix sports and politics.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14668 on: Today at 06:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:30:41 pm
It didn't.

I'm no fan or a defender of Jordan Henderson, nor making excuses for him or Saudi Arabia - I'm well aware of their political and social stances and what their attempts to buy into football, and wider sport, represent . Direct your anger toward those defending and making excuses for Henderson's decision.

 I took issue with your post as you raked up past good instances of a Henderson who represented someone to push the idea that politics invading sport is A-OK. And called someone myopic for wanting to divide the two

Let me be clear: I can't accept invalidated examples. That's my problem but that's how it is.

I think that is a route that can be misused and does not to me justify this current horror. If anything it magnifies it. You seemed to use it as an argument of: look, he's done some good!

To me, no use if he later flushes it. I dunno, mate, the LGBT community alone - you tear up your ethics and the good gets forgotten. You're only as good as your latest act. Not saying it's right but I hope you can see there's validity in it.

I am not on that side. He's gone to me. I ask the same of you: direct your anger at someone making totally the wrong argument, rather than making a slightly wrong argument.

The dust can settle.

I guess the door is open to the 'does this nullify past issues' idea so I suppose it's too fresh and emotional to really know.

The art later violated by an extreme invalidates the artist and vice versa and brings all prior art into question.

Slight apologies. The rest of your reply there was solid. We are wearing the same sash on this battlefield

X
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:08 pm by ToneLa »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14669 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:10:13 pm
Why so cynical?

I am genuinely happy to know that there are people who would take strong stands on things like this. I meant it, despite what you may think.
Not you for sure. I have always ignored you and your posts and continue to do so.


Looks like acknowledging I was wrong is not enough for many of you.

You can continue. I have made my point, accepted I may have been wrong and said it clearly enough. 

I cannot do anymore and honestly I have nothing more to say.

Appreciate the honesty, have a nice day 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:40:09 pm
Appreciate the honesty, have a nice day 

Username doesn't check out

 ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14671 on: Today at 06:43:33 pm »
Sport has always been political and the Saudi sportswashing project (the LIV golf and football) is exactly that.
Titi's post (with pictures) pointed to that with examples earlier in this thread, it's been going on since sport became a measure of 'state potency' for despots like Stalin, Hitler and Saddam to flex their genocidal muscles - Sport is still the last refuge for political despots and KSA have proved that - A despotic country whose ruler sanctions chopping up dissident journalists.

Jordan Henderson. Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and the rest of them don't need to be enablers of abhorrent regimes and those three (especially) don't need the money.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:47:12 pm by Eddie »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14672 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:41:30 pm
Username doesn't check out

 ;D

Username was modified by a Modifier  against my will I might add 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14673 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:47:01 pm
Username was modified by a Modifier  against my will I might add 

Small complaint in thread
Where dickhead evil mewls hard
You're alright, you are
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14674 on: Today at 06:53:36 pm »
"don't mix football with politics"

We didn't. The likes of FIFA and UEFA crammed them together in a fucking blender and turned it on. Now we have to deal with the consequences of it.

Bad enough that our club captain - our fucking club CAPTAIN - just upped and walked out on the club after eleven years to score a pay day playing in a regime where he won't even risk moving his own family because of the way it treats its own people. But he also did it with two years still left on a contract - that, as some others have pointed out, was still worth £10m to him, at least before taxes.

He let the club down, he let Jurgen down, he let the fans down and he's let himself down. Because apparently being 35 years old at the end of his contract with probably around £28m quid to his name wasn't enough for him.

But yeah, we're either just hypocrites or jealous.

Personally I hope this delay is because he tried to back track out of the deal and was told to royally fuck off by Klopp and that there was no longer a place for him at our club. He's probably been sulking knowing it's now either Saudi, LFC reserves or Sunderland. For the leader of our squad to have his head turned so easily? I'm actually a tad embarrassed.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14675 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:40:04 pm
I took issue with your post as you raked up past good instances of a Henderson who represented someone to push the idea that politics invading sport is A-OK. And called someone myopic for wanting to divide the two

Let me be clear: I can't accept invalidated examples. That's my problem but that's how it is.

I think that is a route that can be misused and does not to me justify this current horror. If anything it magnifies it. You seemed to use it as an argument of: look, he's done some good!

To me, no use if he later flushes it. I dunno, mate, the LGBT community alone - you tear up your ethics and the good gets forgotten. You're only as good as your latest act. Not saying it's right but I hope you can see there's validity in it.

I am not on that side. He's gone to me. I ask the same of you: direct your anger at someone making totally the wrong argument, rather than making a slightly wrong argument.

The dust can settle.

I guess the door is open to the 'does this nullify past issues' idea so I suppose it's too fresh and emotional to really know.

The art later violated by an extreme invalidates the artist and vice versa and brings all prior art into question.

Slight apologies. The rest of your reply there was solid. We are wearing the same sash on this battlefield

X

I edited my post before your response, it was needlessly aggressive - I apologise for that.

I do agree with you and everything you've posted on this subject.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14676 on: Today at 07:06:21 pm »
Friendly reminder to all that believing in (and supporting) equality for women and LGBT communities is not a political stance, it's basic fucking human decency.
