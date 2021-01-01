What has the countries laws got to do with Henderson though?
He's willingly moving to a country that beheads gay people after being a spokesman for LGBT people.
He didn't write them, did he? He also has nothing to do with their enforcement, does he?
If that's your understanding of law I could hurt you and get off with it saying I didn't write the law.
It's shit. You have to obey the law of the land you're in. You have to be cognisant of it. I am not evil. Henderson shouldn't get on board with it.
Already your logic is duckshit. Runny and stinks.
Don't get me wrong
You're doing a fine job of doing that yourself
, I'm in no way suggesting that those laws aren't fucked up. They absolutely are. But that's not Hendo's bag mate
Amazing leap of logic here.
You move to a country you abide by its laws. Not my words mate. You do understand how law works I guess?
It's not his bag? As a citizen that's wrong
Let alone a representative.
therefore I don't see why it should be laid at his feet as some sort of moral litmus test. At the end of the day, the lad's a professional footballer, whos been offered an obscene salary to do a job he loves. Why wouldn't he take it?
Because if my partner was in Saudi and they found out her sexual history she might be killed.
Because he's an icon for his club who has stood with the LGBT crowd.
Why take my word for it? Are you deaf to them?
The way I see it, he broke his own arse to get where he is, therefore it's no else's business where the fuck he goes or what opportunities he decides to take.
Dogshit. He's famous. He's an icon.
He's not some builders son done good. That's me. That's other people here.
He's a world famous international footballer taking blood money.
Why is it our business?
Why ask us? I didn't ask football to be televised. Footballers made iconic.
You seem to struggle with the definition of the public sphere.
Again, I'm 100% against many of the laws that exist in many middle eastern countries.
You're not even taking a stand in a fucking footballing thread on a forum whereas I have done it today at work.
I'm asking you for proof. I will accept qualification as I can't myself break an NDA I signed.
But people seriously need to divorce the idea that its incumbent upon people with high sporting profiles to lead the moral fight against such laws.
Then football itself is dead and fuck sport. That line is not negotiable.
I ask why you want this?
Or to turn down opportunities that their own hard work has brought them in way of protest.
My heart bleeds. He's a multi millionaire. I gave a tenner to a tramp I know by name this week and almost regretted it.
You don't seem to get that others work hard and don't let this blood money shit ruin them
Not everyone's soul is for sale la. Take a fucking look at yourself.
Particularly when said laws are so deeply rooted in religious & cultural complexity that any stand they may take against them is unlikely to be received in the way that we as westerners expect. I know that sounds somewhat defeatist, but that the imperfection of the world we live in I guess. it's just not their fight mate. Nor should it be expected to be IMHO
Near enough the same argument has been given about Government-performed arms deals with Saudi.
I ask where your ethics are? Repeating the argument of scum.
Good luck to him I say. An excellent captain for us in his prime. He has my blessing
Your blessing sounds like a curse. I hope you hate me, I really do. 'Good luck'. Some of us got where we are by graft mate and didn't fuck anybody over on the way there.
Doing it AFTER is even worse
The sheer fucking moxy. My god, it feels good to stand against you. You're no opposition at all.
Money beats soul = ironic hippie mantra in the Sixties
You wanna pucker your arse cheeks for the devil don't expect me to clap.