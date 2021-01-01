« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14600 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:36:00 am
The idiots lambasting Henderson would the first to run all the fucking way to Saudi if they were offered the kind of money Henderson will be making.

The utter hypocrisy in this thread is.. par for the course actually.  Like you wouldn't accept a 5 time increase in your wages for a couple of years in Saudi. Tons of Brits have moved to Dubai, including a handful on RAWK if I remember correctly.

I love Hendo and wish him all the best. He is doing what is best for him and his family, like 99% (pulled that figure out of my arse) of sane people would do.

Utter bollox. Some people have morals and put that above everything else. If you can't look in the mirror at the end of the day it doesn't matter how much you have in the bank.
rushyman

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14601 on: Today at 02:01:52 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:36:00 am
The idiots lambasting Henderson would the first to run all the fucking way to Saudi if they were offered the kind of money Henderson will be making.

The utter hypocrisy in this thread is.. par for the course actually.  Like you wouldn't accept a 5 time increase in your wages for a couple of years in Saudi. Tons of Brits have moved to Dubai, including a handful on RAWK if I remember correctly.

I love Hendo and wish him all the best. He is doing what is best for him and his family, like 99% (pulled that figure out of my arse) of sane people would do.






Yet another one assuming everyone has the morals of an alley cat like they do
Fitzy.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14602 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm
One reads The S*n and also lied to the fans about renewing his contract. The other went on live TV as a pundit and said he didn't want to se us win a trophy again - other than his old mate Robbie winning a trophy, at a push - albeit on Setanta. And then later told Liverpool fans they shouldn't be protesting against G&H. An 'unfair appraisal by some fans'? 'Nope'.
Maybe I was unclear in my post so Ill add to my point for fear of a further lecture.

The unfair appraisal is exclusively to do with how their footballing legacy is judged when playing for Liverpool. Both incredibly talented players who were Liverpools best player at certain points. The fact that their behaviour disappointed fans means some folk pretend that they werent top players for the club. They fail to disconnect the two factors - which is understandable but not steeped in rational thinking. I suspect that the same will happen to Henderson.

Im not condoning anybodys behaviour, just pointing out how player reputation is impacted by factors beyond how well they kick a ball.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14603 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:45 pm
But you're not happy to be proved wrong as you've gone all passive aggressive with the "you're all better people than me" line like that's something we should feel bad about.

Why so cynical?

I am genuinely happy to know that there are people who would take strong stands on things like this. I meant it, despite what you may think.
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:35:20 pm
Who the fuck do you think youre talking to?

Not you for sure. I have always ignored you and your posts and continue to do so.


Looks like acknowledging I was wrong is not enough for many of you.

You can continue. I have made my point, accepted I may have been wrong and said it clearly enough. 

I cannot do anymore and honestly I have nothing more to say.

GazDean

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14604 on: Today at 02:11:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Been talking to a few on twitter based in the Middle East and where Ettifaq is based is in the East of Saudi Arabia. A couple of hours drive from Bahrain where the players families are based and laws are more relaxed. So his family and Stevie's families won;t even be in the frickin' country.  ;D

Am I missing something here? Worked in Dammam for a time... Al-Ettifaq is ideally located. Roughly 50 miles from the stadium to the nicest bars, restaurants and shopping malls of Bahrain across the King Fahd Causeway.
ToneLa

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14605 on: Today at 02:12:47 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:41:11 pm

 Not interested in a PM fight or debate mate, I acknowledge you and others having very different views and I concede I was wrong. My position is clear


Which is it sorry mate. I respect if you know you're wrong but your position isn't changed so..

Quote
and I have been honest about it. There are a lot of things I would like to do in life for my family and a 5 fold increase in my salary would allow me to do that.


I would like to think if the fullness of the choice came to you, you'd think the right way, but you've also said it wouldn't happen.

So I think, and my opinion here, you've seen you've gone against essentially an entire forum, and I think focus on reality.

We aren't footballers. And we hold values. Your own values have come into question and hope you understand why

Quote
Btw, did I miss the thread of Gerrard where he got as much vitriol as Hendo? I may have, since I don't frequent this place as much as I do, due to obvious reasons.

In the former players section, yes. The Fowler thread also has some. I said Gerrard is dead to me, so yes, there's vitriol. In reality it's a boycott I have but it's a shame I had to go there.

This Henderson ting is the straw that broke the oppressed Saudi journalist's back. Maybe one of the mods will tell ya but this seems like a catchall thread as it's literally our captain going there.

There are also threads on sportswashing that are meaty and serious.

Ignorance is not an excuse but now ya know.

Not sure what the obvious reasons are. At a bad time in my life I've been guilty of taking things too far, nothing like this, but it's give and take on a forum. You live and learn.

This is a community. Like society. Which does exist.

To me, if you're acting a blert as in here as in life you get told.

That's all this is. It's a stunning amount of people coming at you.

Thanks for actually replying to me. I respect it.

But wow. I hope you see what you did. And why. Don't just see it as a wall of people.

Each one of us is an individual with our own lives who objected.

I find that pretty big myself
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14606 on: Today at 02:18:11 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:12:47 pm


Which is it sorry mate. I respect if you know you're wrong but your position isn't changed so..
 

I would like to think if the fullness of the choice came to you, you'd think the right way, but you've also said it wouldn't happen.

So I think, and my opinion here, you've seen you've gone against essentially an entire forum, and I think focus on reality.

We aren't footballers. And we hold values. Your own values have come into question and hope you understand why

In the former players section, yes. The Fowler thread also has some. I said Gerrard is dead to me, so yes, there's vitriol. In reality it's a boycott I have but it's a shame I had to go there.

This Henderson ting is the straw that broke the oppressed Saudi journalist's back. Maybe one of the mods will tell ya but this seems like a catchall thread as it's literally our captain going there.

There are also threads on sportswashing that are meaty and serious.

Ignorance is not an excuse but now ya know.

Not sure what the obvious reasons are. At a bad time in my life I've been guilty of taking things too far, nothing like this, but it's give and take on a forum. You live and learn.

This is a community. Like society. Which does exist.

To me, if you're acting a blert as in here as in life you get told.

That's all this is. It's a stunning amount of people coming at you.

Thanks for actually replying to me. I respect it.

But wow. I hope you see what you did. And why. Don't just see it as a wall of people.

Each one of us is an individual with our own lives who objected.

I find that pretty big myself

Fair enough, i respect you for your views and I mean it.

I was coming at it from a personal, more selfish perspective, thinking about how much more I can do for myself and my family if i had that kind of money.

Its not an ethical or honourable position, i completely accept that.

I appreciate your reply and the restraint.

classycarra

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14607 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm
Quote from: GazDean on Today at 02:11:53 pm
Am I missing something here? Worked in Dammam for a time... Al-Ettifaq is ideally located. Roughly 50 miles from the stadium to the nicest bars, restaurants and shopping malls of Bahrain across the King Fahd Causeway.
Samie's saying they aren't staying in Saudi, they're likely staying in Bahrain (which is another country). It seems like you know this, from your message, so probably not missing anything?

This isn't me interpreting Samie's point now, it's my own, but isn't it telling how these guys go to do PR work for the KSA theocracy but can't actually stomach living there - mad that some people can't realise how 'in on it' absolutely all parties are in this.

It's not naivety, it's not 'trying to get a game' etc - it's just taking a lot of money to launder the image of a country that really needs help convincing the rest of the world it's not as regressive and backward as it's 'government' is
Egyptian36

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14608 on: Today at 02:19:43 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:41:11 pm
I don't or don't want to represent you, having seen your 'political views'.

Back to the topic, I get the sentiment

You'll are better people than me, so I will bow out. I will be honest, I would consider a significant rise in wages if it meant a much better life for me and my family.

I acknowledge it is not a morally or ethically right position to take, but I will not lie.

I will retract my 'societal view' statement too. Having spoken to 3 of my colleagues, they are in agreement with me however. But I concede they may not be representative either.

 Not interested in a PM fight or debate mate, I acknowledge you and others having very different views and I concede I was wrong. My position is clear and I have been honest about it. There are a lot of things I would like to do in life for my family and a 5 fold increase in my salary would allow me to do that.

Btw, did I miss the thread of Gerrard where he got as much vitriol as Hendo? I may have, since I don't frequent this place as much as I do, due to obvious reasons.

Nobody is. Just because some people have different veiws on certain subjects doesn't make them morally better. Just as an example look at some people who talk about women human rights and lecture people about it and the same time will applaud a man who decided to be a women to enter women sports and rob female athletes from their medals.
ToneLa

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14609 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:18:11 pm
Fair enough, i respect you for your views and I mean it.

I was coming at it from a personal, more selfish perspective, thinking about how much more I can do for myself and my family if i had that kind of money.

Its not an ethical or honourable position, i completely accept that.

I appreciate your reply and the restraint.

Nice one mate.

I would say the ethical and honorable positions in life.. Don't think them beyond your reach

It's not just your job title, not just your deeds

There is no perfect world but I would say do not act as if that is impossible. Not everything is for sale.

Today might be a bit difficult for you here haha but I honestly think it can be a good thing

If you were to go that extra step... Whatever it is, I won't speculate.

You'd still be a weirdo to some, society will always have the chancers, the mercenaries, the bought-and-sold. There's nothing special about that.

If you learn something today I hope it's that if you took a stand, even if it's as pointless as a forum post on your lunch.. It all counts, these values all count

You'd get more of a welcome I am sure

And you wouldn't walk alone.
Iska

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14610 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:18:11 pm
I was coming at it from a personal, more selfish perspective, thinking about how much more I can do for myself and my family if i had that kind of money.

Its not an ethical or honourable position, i completely accept that.
Theres nothing unethical or dishonourable about it, thinking about your family is fine. Dont let yourself be bullied into contrition, just because some people act like there should only ever be one answer to this.
