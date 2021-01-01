« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,459
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14560 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:05:05 pm
Perfect take and succinctly put

Make it a haiku and we can close the thread  ;D


He has so much cash
piles of blood money on top?
greed and nothing more

 :wellin

Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14561 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.

If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.

That is all.
Logged
Phuk yoo

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,459
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14562 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.

If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.

That is all.

A great life? I'd be a woman in Saudi on not much over £100k. Nah, you're fine thanks.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14563 on: Today at 12:18:49 pm
Most people I speak to in real life feel the same about this specific case.
Is that representative of society in general?
Logged

sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
  • JFT 97
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14564 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:17:56 pm
A great life? I'd be a woman in Saudi on not much over £100k. Nah, you're fine thanks.
Add on a gay woman and I wonder if I can be beheaded twice.
Logged

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,887
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14565 on: Today at 12:24:18 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.

If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.

That is all.
feels like you're a post or two away from a "there's no such thing as society" speech

by the way, you've not ruffled feathers - don't fool yourself into thinking you've offered challenging views haha - you've just shared your personal political outlook and people have shared their views on it. oh and also had your bullshit speaking for all of RAWK called out as ignorant (which you've not learned from, as you now believe you can speak for society in general).

it's just amazing so many people like you lack either the empathy or imagination to realise that other people can and do see the world differently to them - bizarre you think you accurately represent the rest of us.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,029
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14566 on: Today at 12:25:04 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:17:56 pm
A great life? I'd be a woman in Saudi on not much over £100k. Nah, you're fine thanks.

I think this is 1 of 2 things - he genuinely doesnt know about what class women are considered to be, and how they have to behave, that  and LGTBQ people are criminals who could be legaly tortured or worse, or that kids can be sentenced to death, or that journalists can be butchered, or that someone can be jailed for decades for tweeting.

Or the 2nd, and far worse, he just doesnt care, so long as his pockets would get lined - and yes, there are a LOT of people in this world, and yes, likely a large majority, who fall into that 2nd camp. 
Logged

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14567 on: Today at 12:28:56 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.

If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.

That is all.

Added to Buddy List

I have outstanding questions
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,922
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14568 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:36:00 am
The idiots lambasting Henderson would the first to run all the fucking way to Saudi if they were offered the kind of money Henderson will be making.

The utter hypocrisy in this thread is.. par for the course actually.  Like you wouldn't accept a 5 time increase in your wages for a couple of years in Saudi. Tons of Brits have moved to Dubai, including a handful on RAWK if I remember correctly.

I love Hendo and wish him all the best. He is doing what is best for him and his family, like 99% (pulled that figure out of my arse) of sane people would do.

I suggest more reading - before posting incorrect bollocks like that. as discussed in a number of the Sportswashing / Qatar World Cup threads... a number of Reds on here have turned down lucrative wages to go work in Saudi/Qatar etc (for x3/4/5 their present wage)

As for the rest of your posts on this...


As for the rest of your posts on this...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354341.msg18929007#msg18929007
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14569 on: Today at 12:41:11 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:24:18 pm
feels like you're a post or two away from a "there's no such thing as society" speech

by the way, you've not ruffled feathers - don't fool yourself into thinking you've offered challenging views haha - you've just shared your personal political outlook and people have shared their views on it. oh and also had your bullshit speaking for all of RAWK called out as ignorant (which you've not learned from, as you now believe you can speak for society in general).

it's just amazing so many people like you lack either the empathy or imagination to realise that other people can and do see the world differently to them - bizarre you think you accurately represent the rest of us.

I don't or don't want to represent you, having seen your 'political views'.

Back to the topic, I get the sentiment

You'll are better people than me, so I will bow out. I will be honest, I would consider a significant rise in wages if it meant a much better life for me and my family.

I acknowledge it is not a morally or ethically right position to take, but I will not lie.

I will retract my 'societal view' statement too. Having spoken to 3 of my colleagues, they are in agreement with me however. But I concede they may not be representative either.

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:28:56 pm
Added to Buddy List

I have outstanding questions

 Not interested in a PM fight or debate mate, I acknowledge you and others having very different views and I concede I was wrong. My position is clear and I have been honest about it. There are a lot of things I would like to do in life for my family and a 5 fold increase in my salary would allow me to do that.

Btw, did I miss the thread of Gerrard where he got as much vitriol as Hendo? I may have, since I don't frequent this place as much as I do, due to obvious reasons.

Logged
Phuk yoo

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14570 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:41:11 pm

Btw, did I miss the thread of Gerrard where he got as much vitriol as Hendo? I may have, since I don't frequent this place as much as I do, due to obvious reasons.

I think you're missing the main point of most of this debate.
Henderson has created his image on defending people's rights.
Rights that are flagrantly not protected by his new paymasters.
People are upset about his hypocrisy in throwing that all away for money (especially when money is not a problem in the slightest for him) and merely pointing out that they wouldn't do the same.

Im not sure people are massively impressed by Gerrard, but he hasn't put himself out in public as a face of injustice.
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,616
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14571 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.

If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.

That is all.
 
I have turned down money, for me being happy with family and friends is more important than accepting indecent amounts of money. As for Saudi, what woman in her right mind would freely go there anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14572 on: Today at 12:46:36 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:44:40 pm
I think you're missing the main point of most of this debate.
Henderson has created his image on defending people's rights.
Rights that are flagrantly not protected by his new paymasters.
People are upset about his hypocrisy in throwing that all away for money (especially when money is not a problem in the slightest for him) and merely pointing out that they wouldn't do the same.

I don't disagree, but hasn't Gerrard also spoken about human rights and similar themes?

So Gerrard should have been subjected to similar vitriolic abuse and hate, shouldn't he?
Logged
Phuk yoo

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14573 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:45:01 pm
 
I have turned down money, for me being happy with family and friends is more important than accepting indecent amounts of money. As for Saudi, what woman in her right mind would freely go there anyway.

I respect that and concede you may be a far better person than I am.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,029
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14574 on: Today at 12:47:51 pm
Gerrards thread is in the former players forum. Theres 2 threads.
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14575 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:51 pm
Gerrards thread is in the former players forum. Theres 2 threads.

I may have missed it, will see if he has been subjected to similar treatment.

If yes, I am glad this place is much more morally and ethically inclined than I thought it to. Happy to be proved completely wrong on this.
Logged
Phuk yoo

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14576 on: Today at 12:50:46 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:46:36 pm
I don't disagree, but hasn't Gerrard also spoken about human rights and similar themes?

So Gerrard should have been subjected to similar vitriolic abuse and hate, shouldn't he?

I've no idea what he has and hasn't said so I can't comment. Hendersons views have been inescapable.
I'm not taking into account other peoples actions as a barometer when Im passing judgment on an individual anyway...

Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • blazed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14577 on: Today at 12:56:13 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:50:46 pm
I've no idea what he has and hasn't said so I can't comment. Hendersons views have bee inescapable.
I'm not taking into account other peoples actions as a barometer when Im passing judgment on an individual anyway...

He has said about human rights on multiple occasions.

Fair enough. My point was about consistency in applying these positions to different people associated with the club.

Even as a country, the UK has pretty close ties with Saudi Arabia, which the labour government was a part of.  There are vehement supporters of Blair on this forum, as you can see in the News section.

https://www.ft.com/content/6426466c-b12c-11e8-99ca-68cf89602132

Not addressing you personally, just pointing out the duality in views.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,473
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14578 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:02 pm
Looks like I have ruffled a lot of feathers.
If you people are not just writing this stuff on a forum and would actually turn down a 5 fold increase in your wages, this place is not representative of society in general. Fair play if you lot would forego a great life for your ethics.
You're being obtuse now.
If anyone in here took such a contract for a few years it might mean they could pay off a mortgage or retire at age 55/60 instead of 67/68.
Many people wouldn't but those that did would not be unprincipled, imo.

But you're defending a high profile person, who's societal position matters, who already earns in a week what a laypersons contract would give in a year and he's shitting on a cause he was supposed to be an advocate of for even more that his current £200k / week.

As Capon would say, should ya feathers up your arse.
Logged
