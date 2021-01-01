Thats a very understandable position, but since when were basic human rights 'politics'? Its typical right wing bullshit to class things you don't believe in as 'politics'



Discrimination of people because of the colour of their skin, their gender, or orientation is rife in football as well as society. It should absolutely be called out wherever it happens whether that be in this country or another.



I don't think its much to expect countries we deal with to not murder people because of who they are. I pray you are never in that position, you might just want someone in the public eye to raise awareness of your plight.



Firstly, thank you for your prayer. Having experienced racial discrimination and racial violence, first hand, I don't think I am in need of your prayers to understand these ideas or why they might be wrong. I have been respectful in my tone, and I'd ask you do the same rather than these passive-aggressive subtle ad hominems that you keep employing (first disguising opinions as facts, then a right wing person, then claiming I don't believe in the things we are talking about). Play the ball, not the man, as they say. If you can't do that, then let's just stop the conversation there. As I said earlier, agree to disagree.With specific respect to LGBTQI right's - it is a politics issue because in that country they essentially have an Islamic theocracy that governs their people. Part of their worldview informs how they govern, and that includes aspects which pertain to how various people are treated in different circumstances. Although I almost certainly agree with you on what are basic human rights, we can be reasonably confident that what you and I consider basic human rights may not be universally agreed upon by the people that have that belief system, or govern over there. For instance, if you openly practice another religion, this is punishable by death over there. This may not be a position that you or I agree with, and indeed find abhorrent, for example.What I am saying is that there isn't really a discussion about what the rights are in one place, and another. We know that they are different. What I am asking is that by moving to a place temporarily for your professional career, does it mean that you lose your beliefs in what those rights are/should be? I am suggesting that it is entirely possible for Hendo (and others) to continue to advocate for various groups/rights over there and it may even be more powerful because by being exposed to these international figures such as Ronaldo or Hendo or Gerrard, people will gradually be exposed to the ideals that these role models stand for. Maybe it'll have even more impact than our useless politicians. Maybe the Saudis will threaten to arrest all the footballers that make a stand on the issue, and then that'll force governments to actually stand up for a change. Who knows? More than likely whether one boycotts or joins, I think nothing will change because there's no real pressure on them to change their views.Boycotts and cancels though appearing attractive, are rarely effective in producing meaningful change if they aren't adhered to across the board. Governments still fund other governments by paying billions of dollars for oil, or by allowing them to purchase entire footballl teams and not play by the rules, even in their own patch for example. Sure, Hendo could raise the awareness of the plight of the LGBTQI community, but to whom? By not going there, his position might be publicised domestically , but is unlikely to get any airtime over there, especially when plenty of other high profile players, coaches and legends of the game are going over there at the same time. So it won't challenge the status quo at all. Besides, I think it would say entirely more about someones character to go to somewhere where it is actually very hard to stand up for vulnerable people, and then stand up for them. That's what actual advocacy is, isn't it (as opposed to virtue signalling)?