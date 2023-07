Iíve got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I donít begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.



He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve.