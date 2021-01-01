« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1274541 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

Virtue signalling lol

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,628
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_eQhtAh-SJM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_eQhtAh-SJM</a>

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Ive got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I dont begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.

He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve. 
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,317
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
Virtue signalling lol
It's difficult to take anyone seriously once they play the virtue signalling card.

It's such a lazy card to play, and usually used by people who are trying to shut down people who actually give a shit about something.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,428
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »
Been talking to a few on twitter based in the Middle East and where Ettifaq is based is in the East of Saudi Arabia. A couple of hours drive from Bahrain where the players families are based and laws are more relaxed. So his family and Stevie's families won;t even be in the frickin' country.  ;D
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • You Love Us
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

Do you even know what "virue signalling" is?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,021
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

Virtue signalling 😂😂

It appears that Hendo is the most guilty of that mate

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • You Love Us
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:36:10 pm
It's difficult to take anyone seriously once they play the virtue signalling card.

It's such a lazy card to play, and usually used by people who are trying to shut down people who actually give a shit about something.


Virtue signalling is a real thing, to be fair. It's pretending to care about an important social issue while actively doing harm to that same cause. You know, like advocating vociferously for the LGBTQ+ community to the point where you win a fucking award for it, and then accepting money from a country where the LGBTQ+ community are routinely killed.

The saying is becoming like the word "woke" though. Used by muppets who don't know what it means and just want to shut down anyone who dares argue for a more inclusive society.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
Do you even know what "virue signalling" is?

Jordan Henderson knows what it is.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,024
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Been talking to a few on twitter based in the Middle East and where Ettifaq is based is in the East of Saudi Arabia. A couple of hours drive from Bahrain where the players families are based and laws are more relaxed. So his family and Stevie's families won;t even be in the frickin' country.  ;D

thats been a know fact for a while, and is really not even slightly funny, being as its basically an admission that they dont want any women in their lives, be it wives or daughters, to be anywhere near the place they are working.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,686
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:45:06 pm
thats been a know fact for a while, and is really not even slightly funny, being as its basically an admission that they dont want any women in their lives, be it wives or daughters, to be anywhere near the place they are working.

Its absolutely grim as fuck.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm
Ive got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I dont begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.

He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve. 

Only disappointment?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,428
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14492 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
Agreed. But I find it funny now that people wondering bout their families and daughters like I'm sure that's the first thing these players will say when signing for this club is "we want our families based in Bahrain".
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,955
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14493 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
Loads of people annoyed with Jordan, loads sad to see him go. For me a bit of both which cancel out and mean that I feel little other than being thankful we have some spare wages and an empty locker.
My priority is and always has been the club as it is and will be. The memories are a bonus.
I'm much more excited about our two signings than unhappy about our two mercenary ex players
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:37 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,021
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14494 on: Today at 12:01:43 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
Loads of people annoyed with Jordan, loads sad to see him go. For me a bit of both which cancel out and mean that I feel little other than being thankful we have some spare wages and an empty locker.
My priority is and always has been the club as it is and will be. The memories are a bonus.


I'm not annoyed to be honest

He's give me a parting gift. He's opened my eyes all the way to what footballers are and what footballs become. 40 years of obsession has ended in the blink of an eye.

He's freed my Saturdays up. 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
Back in the day you wondered if football was the only thing to make any sense to you.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,628
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 12:07:50 am »
I would of thought after Torres, you lot would have toughened up a bit.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:04:08 am
Back in the day you wondered if football was the only thing to make any sense to you.

Right filler, it really has been for me - at times - fucking hell this beautiful game.
I'm happy to watch some of the World cup in Australia knowing those Saudi dick heads won't get their hands on it
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,021
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 12:16:05 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:07:50 am
I would of thought after Torres, you lot would have toughened up a bit.

That was the start

I remember still to this day putting a post up on here when he left. It read

'Don't worship false gods' and with it I put up a picture of Fowler

Now look at him. There's toughening up then there's giving up
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 01:26:12 am »
I don't know why people are surprised - the lad is even named after a middle eastern country. Nominative determinism at its worst. Has he gone yet?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,428
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 01:38:38 am »
Nearly done, about to have his medical this weekend.

Quote
Quote
Jordan Henderson set to have his Al Ettifaq medical within the next 48 hours, likely to take place in the UK.  [@DaveOCKOP]
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • Ground Control
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 01:43:12 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 11:13:41 am
All the best to Jordan. Great captain!

Half the folks here would go to matches and shout with glee if the Saudis bought Liverpool tomorrow.

Yep. And that half are dickheads. Was that your point?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 01:45:58 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm
I’ve got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I don’t begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.

He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve. 
Was he fuck trying his guts out every time! Must have missed the end of our season if you think he was still putting the hard work in.

Delighted with the send off he got, it's entirely on merit

Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 09:00:11 pm
Maybe that's where we might disagree. I don't think politics and sport should mix.
Man writes ten political paragraphs about a sportsman going to shill for the saudi state, then says politics and sport shouldn't mix. Man seems awfully mixed up

Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm
I recall people used to call Cristiano Ronaldo a ladyboy/fairy for example when he was at Man Utd in his first stint. Times change for sure and it’s easy to do whatabouttery and ladyboy shouts are certainly nowhere near the level of the murders of the Saudi regime, but I do also think some people who are pillorying Hendo have short memories of their own flaws. None of us are perfect in reality. This doesn’t mean Henderson has made the right decision either. Just my observation.
Man says he's conscious about whataboutery, then draws a comparison between some suposed (unnamed and uncounted) LFC fans making a ladyboy jibe with the government of Saudi Arabia imprisoning torturing and killing political opponents, womens rights activists and LGBT community. Doesn't appear to understand proportion, or how to compare things.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:01 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,317
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 01:48:37 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm

Virtue signalling is a real thing, to be fair. It's pretending to care about an important social issue while actively doing harm to that same cause. You know, like advocating vociferously for the LGBTQ+ community to the point where you win a fucking award for it, and then accepting money from a country where the LGBTQ+ community are routinely killed.

The saying is becoming like the word "woke" though. Used by muppets who don't know what it means and just want to shut down anyone who dares argue for a more inclusive society.
Of course. I take your point. My comment was aimed at the keyboard warriors who play the card to shut people down, though. The ones you describe in your second paragraph.
Logged

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
  • Ground Control
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 01:52:44 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 12:29:03 pm
To everyone saying "you'd take the money" - you do realise that many people on here (including myself) have been offered a similar percentage pay rise to go work in a Gulf state, and chosen not to. This isn't limited to football, and not just something abstract that no-one else could possibly be in a comparable situation to the footballers. Its a real and present feature of many job markets.

Someone on Twitter raised a very good example that I think brings things into a much sharper perspective- would you work for The S*n if they promised to double/triple/quadruple your wages? Yes, fundamentally, both situations (playing for SA or working for The S*n) are different, but ultimately, both come down to principles in the end.

How much would you have to be paid to bin your principles?

Jordan Henderson has revealed his price. (Which, I have to admit, isn't as high as I thought. And I don't know if that makes things worse.)
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,021
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 01:56:04 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm

Virtue signalling is a real thing, to be fair. It's pretending to care about an important social issue while actively doing harm to that same cause. You know, like advocating vociferously for the LGBTQ+ community to the point where you win a fucking award for it, and then accepting money from a country where the LGBTQ+ community are routinely killed.

The saying is becoming like the word "woke" though. Used by muppets who don't know what it means and just want to shut down anyone who dares argue for a more inclusive society.

I'm not sure you have to actively do a cause harm to virtue signal

It's more about saying things to look caring and virtuous, while privately not giving that much of a shit

I think that's probably fits Henderson perfectly. The fact someone's on here defending him while calling others virtue signallers is hilarious. Didn't think that one through at all
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 358 359 360 361 362 [363]   Go Up
« previous next »
 