I’ve got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I don’t begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.
He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve.
Was he fuck trying his guts out every time! Must have missed the end of our season if you think he was still putting the hard work in.
Delighted with the send off he got, it's entirely on merit
Maybe that's where we might disagree. I don't think politics and sport should mix.
Man writes ten political paragraphs about a sportsman going to shill for the saudi state, then says politics and sport shouldn't mix. Man seems awfully mixed up
I recall people used to call Cristiano Ronaldo a ladyboy/fairy for example when he was at Man Utd in his first stint. Times change for sure and it’s easy to do whatabouttery and ladyboy shouts are certainly nowhere near the level of the murders of the Saudi regime, but I do also think some people who are pillorying Hendo have short memories of their own flaws. None of us are perfect in reality. This doesn’t mean Henderson has made the right decision either. Just my observation.
Man says he's conscious about whataboutery, then draws a comparison between some suposed (unnamed and uncounted) LFC fans making a ladyboy jibe with the government of Saudi Arabia imprisoning torturing and killing political opponents, womens rights activists and LGBT community. Doesn't appear to understand proportion, or how to compare things.