Ive got nothing but love for Hendo. Tried his guts out every time he played. Clearly cares so much about the club and fans despite some quite dreadful treatment at times. I dont begrudge him at all. These last 11 years at Liverpool will have been brutal on his body. Earning 4x as much to ease into retirement is a choice most of us would make.



He was a massive part of why we were so good at our best. Only disappointment is not being able to give him and Fab the farewell they deserve.