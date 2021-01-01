Thats just complete and utter bollocks, evidently you have not read a single post and just projecting your opinions as fact. All of those going there have been discussed in this thread and its all negative, its just the biggest criticism has been for the one who is currently our captain and the one who has supposedly taken a stand against homophobia and other causes.



Just because one person is criticised does it mean we agree with or enable others? No, there's just not enough energy in the world to go after each and every person or organisation. Whataboutery is just a way of shutting down all criticism.



You make change by trying to influence and educate those closest to you and then try to cast that net wider and wider.



Fair enough mate. We'll just agree to disagree on multiple counts. FWIW, I have read multiple posts on this thread on here, and in the general news media before writing my post. Im not claiming to have stated any facts (other than that I have read many posts). You will of course have noted that both paragraphs I started with "For me" and "Overall, I think", which I think is a pretty clear indication that I'm just stating my opinion rather than facts.Im not suggesting that people complain about every person or organisation but complaining about one person's decision and not complaining about another (e.g., one could just reasonably limit it to Firmino, Ronaldo, Gerrard), when they've effectively made the same decision is pretty much being hypocritical isn't it? Appreciate that Hendo may have a higher profile being captain and all that, but I saw very little criticism for Ronaldo, arguably one of the best players in his time and still one of the most popular figures in the sport, often held up as a role model of professionalism.How you make change is through patient and painstaking conversations with people who don't share your views, by demonstrating critical thinking, reasoning and science to find common ground and bridge differences in viewpoint. These take a long time and take energy. In general, most people do surround themselves with people that share similar values and distance themselves from those that have values that jar with their own. So starting with those closest to you could just be talking into an echo chamber, and in such a case I don't consider this to be meaningful advocacy either. If you want to fix a 'problem', go to the heart of it and tackle it there. If one feels strongly about it, then no need to pussy foot around because it's too hard, or they haven't got enough energy.In my opinion, having people complaining about regimes, or politicians or sport washing on an internet forum is not the same as actual advocacy and activism. Activism would be making more concrete measures to demand more from the politicians and administrators who continue to deal with such regimes. These are the people who have actual responsibility for these things, not footballers or singers or movie stars.Maybe that's where we might disagree. I don't think politics and sport should mix. I think that players make decisions about their career for sporting reasons and that's their paramount concern. I don't think that their sporting decisions necessarily reflects their position on unrelated topics and social issues. I think it's fair enough that they have an elevated platform compared to most of us, due to being public figures and hopefully they use that for a common good (as Hendo has done). What it probably comes down to is; whether it is possible for a footballer to go over to Saudi Arabia and play there and still be a advocate and supporter for the social causes that they have been advocating for? Would that not actually help bridge the gap for those people over there when they see a major role model that supports these causes coming over there and continuing his support? As you say, cast the net wider and wider... well if they don't go there, are they really casting that net?