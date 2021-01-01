« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 1273027 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14440 on: Today at 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:22:30 pm
It is far deeper than that.

Abramovich and Abu Dhabi were sportswashing long before FSG bought into Liverpool. For me buying into a League in which fellow investors are prepared to throw around absurd sums of money was probably very attractive to FSG. Let's face it one of their first actions was to sell Torres to Chelsea for £50m.

When it came to the ESL and a chance for a new start the likes of City, Chelsea, and PSG were all invited.

The amount of money the sportswashers have spent has directly increased the value of LFC.

Can't say I agree with your take there. FSG came in under the assumption that FFP would be fairly and rigidly enforced. Nobody was expecting years of the footballing authorities looking the other way.

As for the Torres sale, they had barely got their feet under the desk ffs. They had no experience in running a football club. One of the reasons Torres left, by his own admission, was that it would take years for Liverpool to become competitive.

And as for the ESL, it's long been established than any entrants would have had to sign up to extremely vigorous rules on how they financially operated.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14441 on: Today at 08:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.
Come on now, weve all had a coffee.
Online DTRed

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14442 on: Today at 08:04:04 pm »
The record of his football contribution to LFC will always be there in history.  He will however be remembered in the shorter term as a hypocrite with a rather suspect character.

It's really depressing seeing how many supporters of us and other clubs are saying that he's a great servant and leaves as a legend. Some have even questioned the use of the term "hypocrite".

He is a hypocrite.  What I also find disgusting is the hypocritical nature of the Saudi's too. Somebody posted an article above where people are being executed for historical content that goes against the "so-called" values of their nation.  Then, they spend a fortune on a guy who, if he was a Saudi national, would fall under the same scrutiny for his past supportive social media posts to people of the LGBTQ community. It's just another level of evil.

I suspect a lot of the organisations will reject his patronage moving forward, although surely the Saudi's will demand he breaks the links anyway as allowing him to play there is an even bigger kick in the face of their own nationals, who have been executed for lesser so-called crimes.

The whole thing is dirty and the sooner he goes officially the better. 
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14443 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Klopp made the final decision to let him leave and hes okay with it. For me thats reassuring - FSG isnt doing the squad building, Klopp is, and despite praising him so much the past season hes evidently okay with the departure so sporting aspirations wont be majorly impacted 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online oojason

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14444 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Owen and McManaman are two incredibly good Liverpool players who get a rather lukewarm and unfair appraisal by some fans who disliked how their careers played out. I suspect Henderson will get similar treatment.

One reads The S*n and also lied to the fans about renewing his contract. The other went on live TV as a pundit and said he didn't want to se us win a trophy again - other than his old mate Robbie winning a trophy, at a push - albeit on Setanta. And then later told Liverpool fans they shouldn't be protesting against G&H. An 'unfair appraisal by some fans'? 'Nope'.
Offline driftinwest

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14445 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:18:55 pm
Saying people making racist comments thought they were being comedians rather than racists is a crazy thing to say regardless of its the 60s/70s. A racist comment is racist regardless. Ill probably get loads ganging up on me but I do find that only some of us do X offensive thing line a tad hypocritical as the Saudis for example can say the same thing and that the perception isnt representative of the whole populations views.
Mate you had to be around in that era to understand what I meant, look at the TV programs from that time, Till death us do part, Love thy neighbour, to name just 2 noone took those programs to being racist they where excepted as comedy shows.  They wouldn't see the light of day now as most of the general public are more educated and rightly refrain from what was excepted back then. Time has moved on and any racist or hate chants are clamped down on. I answered a question about chants from years ago and from what I remembered, what was deemed to be funny back then wouldn't be excepted now.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14446 on: Today at 08:34:26 pm »
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕
Online Aldo1988

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14447 on: Today at 08:37:22 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

What about Bobby?
Online damomad

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14448 on: Today at 08:38:36 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

Oh no, I'm heartbroken, you are a really good mate, how will I ever recover from this? Please reconsider.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14449 on: Today at 08:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:37:22 pm
What about Bobby?
yeah bobby is proper sound as well
Offline tray fenny

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14450 on: Today at 08:43:42 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:38:36 pm
Oh no, I'm heartbroken, you are a really good mate, how will I ever recover from this? Please reconsider.
take it easy kid
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕
Are we all too 'woke' for you?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

I can fucking guarantee you're another Jordan Peterson acolyte, thick as pigshit. "Virtue signalling". What a gobshite.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14453 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:40:20 pm
Thats just complete and utter bollocks, evidently you have not read a single post and just projecting your opinions as fact. All of those going there have been discussed in this thread and its all negative, its just the biggest criticism has been for the one who is currently our captain and the one who has supposedly taken a stand against homophobia and other causes.

Just because one person is criticised does it mean we agree with or enable others? No, there's just not enough energy in the world to go after each and every person or organisation. Whataboutery is just a way of shutting down all criticism.

You make change by trying to influence and educate those closest to you and then try to cast that net wider and wider.

Fair enough mate. We'll just agree to disagree on multiple counts. FWIW, I have read multiple posts on this thread on here, and in the general news media before writing my post. Im not claiming to have stated any facts (other than that I have read many posts). You will of course have noted that both paragraphs I started with "For me" and "Overall, I think", which I think is a pretty clear indication that I'm just stating my opinion rather than facts.

Im not suggesting that people complain about every person or organisation but complaining about one person's decision and not complaining about another (e.g., one could just reasonably limit it to Firmino, Ronaldo, Gerrard), when they've effectively made the same decision is pretty much being hypocritical isn't it? Appreciate that Hendo may have a higher profile being captain and all that, but I saw very little criticism for Ronaldo, arguably one of the best players in his time and still one of the most popular figures in the sport, often held up as a role model of professionalism.

How you make change is through patient and painstaking conversations with people who don't share your views, by demonstrating critical thinking, reasoning and science to find common ground and bridge differences in viewpoint. These take a long time and take energy. In general, most people do surround themselves with people that share similar values and distance themselves from those that have values that jar with their own. So starting with those closest to you could just be talking into an echo chamber, and in such a case I don't consider this to be meaningful advocacy either. If you want to fix a 'problem', go to the heart of it and tackle it there. If one feels strongly about it, then no need to pussy foot around because it's too hard, or they haven't got enough energy.

In my opinion, having people complaining about regimes, or politicians or sport washing on an internet forum is not the same as actual advocacy and activism. Activism would be making more concrete measures to demand more from the politicians and administrators who continue to deal with such regimes. These are the people who have actual responsibility for these things, not footballers or singers or movie stars.

Maybe that's where we might disagree. I don't think politics and sport should mix. I think that players make decisions about their career for sporting reasons and that's their paramount concern. I don't think that their sporting decisions necessarily reflects their position on unrelated topics and social issues. I think it's fair enough that they have an elevated platform compared to most of us, due to being public figures and hopefully they use that for a common good (as Hendo has done). What it probably comes down to is; whether it is possible for a footballer to go over to Saudi Arabia and play there and still be a advocate and supporter for the social causes that they have been advocating for? Would that not actually help bridge the gap for those people over there when they see a major role model that supports these causes coming over there and continuing his support? As you say, cast the net wider and wider... well if they don't go there, are they really casting that net?
Online damomad

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14454 on: Today at 09:00:56 pm »
Isn't it as well we didn't give Hendo a testimonial. Thought he was due one a couple of years back. All the 13/14 season team gone now. Is Joe Gomez now our longest serving player?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14455 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:31:07 pm
Gini too, getting grimmer by the day.
33 in November, another fag end star routing out a last pay day.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14456 on: Today at 09:02:51 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:34:26 pm
I'll always love, Jordan Henderson, God, Stevie G, Fab. You virtue signaling keyboard warriors..not so much 🖕

Fuck off.

Thanks.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14457 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 08:15:55 pm
Klopp made the final decision to let him leave and hes okay with it. For me thats reassuring - FSG isnt doing the squad building, Klopp is, and despite praising him so much the past season hes evidently okay with the departure so sporting aspirations wont be majorly impacted 

Klopp doesnt want players who dont want to be at the club.  He was never going to end up trying to force a player who wanted out, to stay! But yeah, considering how poor Henderson and too much of the midfield was for too long last season, he may see it as a way for a proper clean break. Although I doubt hes impressed with the timing and the way its happened.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14458 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Mate you had to be around in that era to understand what I meant, look at the TV programs from that time, Till death us do part, Love thy neighbour, to name just 2 noone took those programs to being racist they where excepted as comedy shows.  They wouldn't see the light of day now as most of the general public are more educated and rightly refrain from what was excepted back then. Time has moved on and any racist or hate chants are clamped down on. I answered a question about chants from years ago and from what I remembered, what was deemed to be funny back then wouldn't be excepted now.

Sir I get what you mean but you are actually reinforcing certain points that have been made, behaviour that is wrong isnt right in the moment because it was normalised by society at the time. A black person who is actually living through that experience would tell you thats racist behaviour. In fact theyd still probably tell you today that the UK is a generally racist place. However most will argue a few bad people doesnt make the whole country racist. In the same way I dont think its fair to tar Saudi with the same brush.

Thats where I think its slightly hypocritical.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14459 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Mate you had to be around in that era to understand what I meant, look at the TV programs from that time, Till death us do part, Love thy neighbour, to name just 2 noone took those programs to being racist they where excepted as comedy shows.  They wouldn't see the light of day now as most of the general public are more educated and rightly refrain from what was excepted back then. Time has moved on and any racist or hate chants are clamped down on. I answered a question about chants from years ago and from what I remembered, what was deemed to be funny back then wouldn't be excepted now.

The thing with those tv programs you mentioned, & films like Blazing Saddles, is that the joke was on the white man. We laughed at their bigotry & ignorance, & certainly not at their strong racist views.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14460 on: Today at 09:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:03:12 pm
Klopp doesnt want players who dont want to be at the club.  He was never going to end up trying to force a player who wanted out, to stay! But yeah, considering how poor Henderson and too much of the midfield was for too long last season, he may see it as a way for a proper clean break. Although I doubt hes impressed with the timing and the way its happened.
He escorted him out to his Camel apparently
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14461 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Mate you had to be around in that era to understand what I meant, look at the TV programs from that time, Till death us do part, Love thy neighbour, to name just 2 noone took those programs to being racist they where excepted as comedy shows.  They wouldn't see the light of day now as most of the general public are more educated and rightly refrain from what was excepted back then. Time has moved on and any racist or hate chants are clamped down on. I answered a question about chants from years ago and from what I remembered, what was deemed to be funny back then wouldn't be excepted now.
I thought Love thy neighbour went too far, it tried to mimic till death us do part but some things were lost in the process. I could not bring myself to watch it and I was only young
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14462 on: Today at 09:16:06 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 09:00:11 pm
Maybe that's where we might disagree. I don't think politics and sport should mix.
Thats a very understandable position, but since when were basic human rights 'politics'? Its typical right wing bullshit to class things you don't believe in as 'politics'

Discrimination of people because of the colour of their skin, their gender, or orientation is rife in football as well as society. It should absolutely be called out wherever it happens whether that be in this country or another.

I don't think its much to expect countries we deal with to not murder people because of who they are. I pray you are never in that position, you might just want someone in the public eye to raise awareness of your plight.
