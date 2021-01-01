The whole " we've accepted their money" argument is bollocks. What was the alternative, letting the players go for free? Preventing them from leaving? Klopp said he's fot respect for the players, so if they want to leave, the right thing to do is to let them. The club gets compensated, thats the way it works in football. If anything, we should have held out for more money, but making this as quick as possible is the best. We want those players gone asap, and crack on preparing for the new season without distractions.
As I said, it's not quite an Achilles' Heel, but the fact LFC is run as a business, by businessmen, means that they have to at least entertain realistic offers for players.
Not always, of course. John Henry personally vetoed Suarez to Arsenal, but he was a young player who was clearly worth far more to us than his monetary value - and far more than the £40m +1 Arsenal offered. But when Barca came calling the following season, they had to listen because it was clear we couldn't hold onto him. Same with Coutinho, although we forced him to stay until the January.
From a purely business standpoint, the likes of Fabinho and Henderson makes perfect economic sense; even if the source of the money is highly detestable, we're not selling to a PL rival, like City. In that regard, Henderson being on £200k a week with us, it's a no brainer for FSG.
But it seems to be the Saudis are working their way up the LFC tree, shaking it to see what falls out. We will have to keep a close eye on players in the last few years of their contract with us to see if this trend continues. At this rate we might need to be offering five year contracts and looking to renew with still three years to run.