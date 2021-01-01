« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14400 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.

I disagree with this mainly because as SoS said before there is probably some rules which says we can't not deal with them. The authorities have welcomed this lot into football and there is no chance that clubs are going to be allowed to make stands about it. Especially with the way this lot use lawyers, we've seen with City they would rather use lawyers than follow rules.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14401 on: Today at 06:18:43 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:16:27 pm
I disagree with this mainly because as SoS said before there is probably some rules which says we can't not deal with them. The authorities have welcomed this lot into football and there is no chance that clubs are going to be allowed to make stands about it. Especially with the way this lot use lawyers, we've seen with City they would rather use lawyers than follow rules.

Theres no rules stopping us from rejecting a bid, like we could do for any other club.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14402 on: Today at 06:19:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:14 pm
The owner of Ettifaq say's he's a Liverpool fan. Hence why Gerrard is mangaer there and now Hendo off. Maybe Gini too apparently.

Make no mistake about it there are plenty of "fans" who would be delighted if we are bought out by Saudi.

Klopp leaves and Gerrard in with the new owners. Wouldn't surprise me at all unfortunately
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14403 on: Today at 06:19:50 pm
It's the hypocrisy and the immediate closeness to us that effects things the most. For Gerrard and Fowler, they are not current Liverpool captains and have their own reasons for taking roles there, still surprised that no conversations or attempts to disuade them have happened though.

Think we probably need to make it clear to the club how we feel about Henderson and where we stand. Need SoS to help communicate this.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14404 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:18:43 pm
Theres no rules stopping us from rejecting a bid, like we could do for any other club.

He's not talking about rejecting a bid, he means not working with them at all. That's different and why it wouldn't work.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14405 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.

I mean, that's just not true. We aren't owned by tyrants, nor do we - as yet - exist to project their power. There's a big difference between City and LFC at present. But I get where you are coming from. It's all so grubby. And hard to see a positive outcome for our club, or football in general, given the way that the footballing authorities at all levels were the very first to sell out.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14406 on: Today at 06:22:15 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.

This is nonsense. Do you really believe this? We have a nations worth of teams flaunting ungodly amounts of tax-free money to players who know their chances of future bumper contracts are in decline. Heads get turned, and you have to deal with these sports washers. It does not meal Liverpool FC condones them, it just means we have to tolerate them.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14407 on: Today at 06:23:47 pm
This is the ending our fanbase hoped for to be fair. Anfield has half-hated him for about 8 years.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14408 on: Today at 06:24:21 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14409 on: Today at 06:26:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:55:22 pm


Well is there anything stopping him from trying to buy the club down the line and turn it into his personal plaything?

I wouldn't be too worried. He couldn't even afford a 20 million pound fee for the Liverpool captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14410 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:20:25 pm
He's not talking about rejecting a bid, he means not working with them at all. That's different and why it wouldn't work.

We could talk to them and simply reject any bid that comes through, no?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14411 on: Today at 06:27:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:30:29 pm
I think we are. Not overtly like the clubs formerly known as Manchester City and Newcastle, but more subtly. They were two extremely desperate fanbases who were ripe for sportswashing. There would be minimal resistance within the fanbases there. Even Man United are ripe because they've been well surpassed and their Ferguson dynasty is dead and buried. Their planet-sized ego and inflated sense of entitlement means they have become as desperate as their neighbours were. The way they are begging for Qatar, cheered on by ex players, shows their desperation and just how easy they'll be to sportswash. They'd welcome it with open arms.

Liverpool; England's most successful club, are a far harder nut to crack, so they need to get to us in a different way. From inside, by creating division and polarising fanbase opinion. Their enablers were hard at work last night on RAWK doing just that. Making out that when push comes to shove we are all unprincipled money grabbers willing to abandon our consciences.

They were hard at work trying to normalise the hijacking and destruction of our game for the political ends of despotic foreign regimes. Hard at work labelling those that give a shit as sanctimonious virtue signallers who would grab the tyrant dollar given the chance to.

So here they are, offering one of our greatest players a managerial role for megabucks, who, in turn, targets our European Cup winning, League Championship winning, World Club Cup winning captain. These players and ex players carry a lot of weight globally. LFC carries enormous weight globally too. The sportswashers gain kudos by association. So yes, we are being sportswashed via the back door.

The fact the likes of Gerrard, Bobby and Henderson were so highly regarded here means conversations and attention are focused on Saudi. The attention they crave is being given in spades. They won't care one iota about people highlighting their appalling human rights record. They have the money and they can buy influence. They can manipulate with ease and have people working for them like glove puppets. Dividing the fanbase, creating disharmony, ridiculing those who do still care about the game and wider society.

Of course, it's not just us they are targeting, but we are a more difficult nut to crack than most. They are after the game itself. But being associated with our name brings them a lot of attention and helps them to ultimately gain the credibility they seek.

I think you're spot on, mate. We had a discussion along these lines several months ago as I recall? I mentioned that we might be into a new phase of sportswashing, and that just because a regime was yet to pay billions for an established name, like Man United or Liverpool, didn't mean it was off the table, impossible, could or would never happen.

But the groundwork definitely needs to be laid first. I think after the success our fanbase has tasted recently, the thought of drifting back into the doldrums terrifies many. And as I said earlier in this thread, picking up these LFC players feels like the fanbase is being "groomed" for what's to come.

If Saudi, through proxies, were to own more than one club in the PL, then that just increases their chances of trophies and expands their sportswashing enterprise. In some ways, with their far more desperate fanbase, Man United are an absurdly easy target. But Liverpool? Crack us, and there's nothing standing in their way. And I think this lot like the idea of the challenge.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14412 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:21:18 pm
I mean, that's just not true. We aren't owned by tyrants, nor do we - as yet - exist to project their power. There's a big difference between City and LFC at present. But I get where you are coming from. It's all so grubby. And hard to see a positive outcome for our club, or football in general, given the way that the footballing authorities at all levels were the very first to sell out.

Yeah don't get the shouts about being the same. But yes, everything's so grubby now and just feels a little off. I mean we could reject the offers for Henderson and Fabinho but there's no way the owners would do that, the coaching staff wouldn't want to let a fair amount in funds to reinvest in the squad go and I suspect a significant number of fans won't be happy with purposefully decreasing our chances of competing at the top. I don't know what the end is but it feels whatever it is, we're no accelerating towards it.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14413 on: Today at 06:27:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:26:39 pm
We could talk to them and simply reject any bid that comes through, no?

Yes we could, though I suspect it's the talking to them at all that he's objecting too.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14414 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.
utter bollox
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14415 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm
I know it's fanciful to even entertain this but regardless....

It would be absolutely fucking marvellous if LFC gave the proceeds of the sales of both players to charity, potentially ones focusing on helping people who have escaped repressive regimes, or helping those persecuted because of who they are, or domestic abuse victims

Now that would be a statement ;D

I would take that right now over buying any shiny new toys :wave
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14416 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:30:50 pm
I know it's fanciful to even entertain this but regardless....

It would be absolutely fucking marvellous if LFC gave the proceeds of the sales of both players to charity, potentially ones focusing on helping people who have escaped repressive regimes, or helping those persecuted because of who they are, or domestic abuse victims

Now that would be a statement ;D

I would take that right now over buying any shiny new toys :wave

Yes, that would be quality.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14417 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm
Sports washing is weird. 10 years ago joe public only a vague notion of the human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. Plus there was the usual nebulous language used whenever the msm brought up Yemen... The Saudi "intervention" in Yemen, The "conflict" in Yemen etc.   Now so many more people are 100% clued up, and absolutely horrified all because they're trying to shoehorn their way into the football / sports landscape. Seems largely counterproductive. I guess the reality is they sink enough money into enough societal institutions, eventually they become untouchable, beyond reproach etc.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14418 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.

The whole " we've accepted their money" argument is bollocks. What was the alternative, letting the players go for free? Preventing them from leaving? Klopp said he's fot respect for the players, so if they want to leave, the right thing to do is to let them. The club gets compensated, thats the way it works in football. If anything, we should have held out for more money, but making this as quick as possible is the best. We want those players gone asap, and crack on preparing for the new season without distractions.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14419 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:26:07 pm
I wouldn't be too worried. He couldn't even afford a 20 million pound fee for the Liverpool captain.

The club he owns couldn't. But if he suddenly turned up heading a "consortium of Middle Eastern investors", with Gerrard on his right and Henderson on his left, all eager to "give something back to the people of Liverpool" - who is going to stand in their way? The Premier League?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14420 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:16:27 pm
I disagree with this mainly because as SoS said before there is probably some rules which says we can't not deal with them. The authorities have welcomed this lot into football and there is no chance that clubs are going to be allowed to make stands about it.

The one issue is that boycotts and taking a stand is not always black and white when it comes to business (or sports). We have to deal with many countries who we disagree with on many levels, and sometimes the only way you can influence change is by maintaining a relationship. Sometimes you have to theaten to take your business elsewhere but that doesn't always work if that country has alternatives.

For example, the govt could tell the likes of China and Saudi to take a hike but if that just drives them closer to Russia, does that help or hinder us in the long run?

We as individuals all have to decide what relationship we want with other countries, we may reluctantly use their petrol but we definitely dont want to be an advocate for them. Hendo may have to go and play a World Cup in an authoritarian state but doesn't mean he has to get into bed with others similar to them!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14421 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:19:50 pm
It's the hypocrisy and the immediate closeness to us that effects things the most. For Gerrard and Fowler, they are not current Liverpool captains and have their own reasons for taking roles there, still surprised that no conversations or attempts to disuade them have happened though.

Think we probably need to make it clear to the club how we feel about Henderson and where we stand. Need SoS to help communicate this.

I'm not defending Henderson but footballers put their names to all kinds of products and causes and it's generally for image and/or financial gain.

I don't really think worse of him for going there than Firmino or Fabinho. Nobody has called Fabinho a c**t and Bobby will probably still get his name sung by fans. All 3 probably know they're not really up to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp team in the Premier League anymore and rather than drop down the league or save their legs in Serie A (the more traditional path) they've sold out for silly money. That's their lookout, if they want to piss the rest of their career away and trade their conscious for an extra 0 in the bank then that's for them to do.

It's useless to hold footballers up as moral crusaders, regardless of what advert they appear in or cause they champion. Some exceptions perhaps if it's something someone has experienced and they use it to help others (i.e. Rashford and child hunger). Not because someone wears a rainbow badge and writes a tweet. I hate the term but Henderson was obviously just virtue signalling, or if he did genuinely believe in it then he believes in the money more. Money brings out the worst in people.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14422 on: Today at 06:36:53 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 06:23:47 pm
This is the ending our fanbase hoped for to be fair. Anfield has half-hated him for about 8 years.

Stop generalising would be a start.

And Anfield had a funny way of showing hate for him over the last 8 years.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14423 on: Today at 06:38:42 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 06:31:38 pm
Sports washing is weird. 10 years ago joe public only a vague notion of the human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. Plus there was the usual nebulous language used whenever the msm brought up Yemen... The Saudi "intervention" in Yemen, The "conflict" in Yemen etc.   Now so many more people are 100% clued up, and absolutely horrified all because they're trying to shoehorn their way into the football / sports landscape. Seems largely counterproductive. I guess the reality is they sink enough money into enough societal institutions, eventually they become untouchable, beyond reproach etc.

Good point, but give it time. This is a long-term approach from them, make no mistake about it.

It's also as much to do with knowing that the natural resources they own will one day run out. And finding other revenue streams in the interim.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14424 on: Today at 06:39:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:36:53 pm
Stop generalising would be a start.

And Anfield had a funny way of showing hate for him over the last 8 years.


Must have just been every c*nt I spoke to in 205.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14425 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:32:00 pm
The whole " we've accepted their money" argument is bollocks. What was the alternative, letting the players go for free? Preventing them from leaving? Klopp said he's fot respect for the players, so if they want to leave, the right thing to do is to let them. The club gets compensated, thats the way it works in football. If anything, we should have held out for more money, but making this as quick as possible is the best. We want those players gone asap, and crack on preparing for the new season without distractions.

As I said, it's not quite an Achilles' Heel, but the fact LFC is run as a business, by businessmen, means that they have to at least entertain realistic offers for players.

Not always, of course. John Henry personally vetoed Suarez to Arsenal, but he was a young player who was clearly worth far more to us than his monetary value - and far more than the £40m +1 Arsenal offered. But when Barca came calling the following season, they had to listen because it was clear we couldn't hold onto him. Same with Coutinho, although we forced him to stay until the January.

From a purely business standpoint, the likes of Fabinho and Henderson makes perfect economic sense; even if the source of the money is highly detestable, we're not selling to a PL rival, like City. In that regard, Henderson being on £200k a week with us, it's a no brainer for FSG.

But it seems to be the Saudis are working their way up the LFC tree, shaking it to see what falls out. We will have to keep a close eye on players in the last few years of their contract with us to see if this trend continues. At this rate we might need to be offering five year contracts and looking to renew with still three years to run.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14426 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 06:31:38 pm
Sports washing is weird. 10 years ago joe public only a vague notion of the human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. Plus there was the usual nebulous language used whenever the msm brought up Yemen... The Saudi "intervention" in Yemen, The "conflict" in Yemen etc.   Now so many more people are 100% clued up, and absolutely horrified all because they're trying to shoehorn their way into the football / sports landscape. Seems largely counterproductive. I guess the reality is they sink enough money into enough societal institutions, eventually they become untouchable, beyond reproach etc.

Well I think it's a combination of things. Firstly, as you suggest, the more they are enmeshed into the lives of communities, as they are attempting with Newcastle, for instance, and the more they own swathes of property in London, the more they are seen as integral to the workings of things here at all levels, the more governments will have to bend to their wishes and ignore their human rights records.

The bonus is that the public who support these clubs often, at least in part (and shamefully - in Newcastle's case - in great numbers) start acting as their spokespeople and peddling the bullshit moral relativism and historical whataboutery that has been spewed on here in by a few posters in recent days. I imagine local Newcastle journos do much the same. It's win-win-win.

Secondly, I think there's a simple element of steamrollering here. Look upon my works ye mighty and despair. It's that shit, isn't it? Projecting power via sports, via kilometre-tall buildings, via any means possible. Tyrants have egos, as well as strategies, that demand their moment.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14427 on: Today at 06:49:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:33:39 pm
The club he owns couldn't. But if he suddenly turned up heading a "consortium of Middle Eastern investors", with Gerrard on his right and Henderson on his left, all eager to "give something back to the people of Liverpool" - who is going to stand in their way? The Premier League?

I would imagine millions of Liverpool supporters would.

I also imagine the protest would make the "internet terrorist" stuff with H&G look like a newsletter.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14428 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm
The first club captain to lift both League and European Cup trophies in my lifetime and he's chosen to leave this way. Very sad.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #14429 on:
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:19:00 pm
Make no mistake about it there are plenty of "fans" who would be delighted if we are bought out by Saudi.

But you just said we are already Saudi. "No different to Manchester City" you said.

I don't suppose you'll be posting again.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:49:39 pm
I would imagine millions of Liverpool supporters would.

I also imagine the protest would make the "internet terrorist" stuff with H&G look like a newsletter.

But y'see, that's probably why they're doing what they're doing right now, so that kind of thing is less of an issue when they finally decide to come calling. Most internet fans seem less bothered by this kind of thing than the people who actually live in the city of the club they support.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm »
Owen and McManaman are two incredibly good Liverpool players who get a rather lukewarm and unfair appraisal by some fans who disliked how their careers played out. I suspect Henderson will get similar treatment.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 07:13:23 pm »
Hard to defend Hendo here but I've got to imagine at least a big part of this decision came after a frank discussion at some point before the pre-season with Klopp.  JK surely put it straight to Jordan and told him for 23-24 he's going to be in for greatly diminished playing time and a greatly reduced role on the pitch. 

Again, that's not justifying WHERE Hendo's going, but it might explain him wanting to move sooner rather than later.

I just hate to see the captain and one of my favorite players going out like this.  :( 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14433 on: Today at 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Owen and McManaman are two incredibly good Liverpool players who get a rather lukewarm and unfair appraisal by some fans who disliked how their careers played out. I suspect Henderson will get similar treatment.

How you conduct yourself post-career plays a part. Mcmanaman is a monumental prick as a pundit to boot, same with Carragher or Hamann who are legends from Istanbul and the Houllier years but many can't really stand the sight of for the shit they come out with.

Owen has tried to butter the fans up a bit but he can't undo the fact he signed for them.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14434 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:40:01 pm
As I said, it's not quite an Achilles' Heel, but the fact LFC is run as a business, by businessmen, means that they have to at least entertain realistic offers for players.

Not always, of course. John Henry personally vetoed Suarez to Arsenal, but he was a young player who was clearly worth far more to us than his monetary value - and far more than the £40m +1 Arsenal offered. But when Barca came calling the following season, they had to listen because it was clear we couldn't hold onto him. Same with Coutinho, although we forced him to stay until the January.

From a purely business standpoint, the likes of Fabinho and Henderson makes perfect economic sense; even if the source of the money is highly detestable, we're not selling to a PL rival, like City. In that regard, Henderson being on £200k a week with us, it's a no brainer for FSG.

But it seems to be the Saudis are working their way up the LFC tree, shaking it to see what falls out. We will have to keep a close eye on players in the last few years of their contract with us to see if this trend continues. At this rate we might need to be offering five year contracts and looking to renew with still three years to run.


It is far deeper than that.

Abramovich and Abu Dhabi were sportswashing long before FSG bought into Liverpool. For me buying into a League in which fellow investors are prepared to throw around absurd sums of money was probably very attractive to FSG. Let's face it one of their first actions was to sell Torres to Chelsea for £50m.

When it came to the ESL and a chance for a new start the likes of City, Chelsea, and PSG were all invited.

The amount of money the sportswashers have spent has directly increased the value of LFC.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14435 on: Today at 07:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:19:50 pm
It's the hypocrisy and the immediate closeness to us that effects things the most. For Gerrard and Fowler, they are not current Liverpool captains and have their own reasons for taking roles there, still surprised that no conversations or attempts to disuade them have happened though.

Think we probably need to make it clear to the club how we feel about Henderson and where we stand. Need SoS to help communicate this.
Not sure what sos can do. When he signs for a new club he officially does not belong to LFC so not our problem. I dont think we all have the same opinion either. Lots also believe the business the club has done is a smart move considering his playing time here was coming to an end. But of course the ethics of the move is something Henderson has to live with but I dont see how LFC can be criticised for the move.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14436 on: Today at 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:36:44 pm
I'm not defending Henderson but footballers put their names to all kinds of products and causes and it's generally for image and/or financial gain.

I don't really think worse of him for going there than Firmino or Fabinho. Nobody has called Fabinho a c**t and Bobby will probably still get his name sung by fans. All 3 probably know they're not really up to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp team in the Premier League anymore and rather than drop down the league or save their legs in Serie A (the more traditional path) they've sold out for silly money. That's their lookout, if they want to piss the rest of their career away and trade their conscious for an extra 0 in the bank then that's for them to do.

It's useless to hold footballers up as moral crusaders, regardless of what advert they appear in or cause they champion. Some exceptions perhaps if it's something someone has experienced and they use it to help others (i.e. Rashford and child hunger). Not because someone wears a rainbow badge and writes a tweet. I hate the term but Henderson was obviously just virtue signalling, or if he did genuinely believe in it then he believes in the money more. Money brings out the worst in people.

For me, the hypocrisy is that the fans are quite happy to have a go at some players but not others, and give the same regime a free pass on so many other aspects especially in the actual political arena. Where is the moral outrage that their own governments support the regime in Saudi Arabia for instance? Where are the political leaders being held to account for their trade and dealings with such regimes? Why aren't the PLs administrators having their feet held over the fire by allowing state owned entities with dubious backgrounds to be controlling teams in their league (some of whom are now dominating the domestic game). Where are the similar criticism of Ronaldo, or Firmino, or club legend Gerrard, or the umpteen other players that have gone to play in Saudi?

Overall, I think the issue is a storm in a teacup and the people crying foul are being quite hypocritical and haven't thought things through very well at all. I think there are legitimate footballing reasons for him to NOT go, in that he's still a decent player and could still have an impact at this level and drive us toward CL qualification as well, especially seeing that we've lost some senior figures in the team. I've also mentioned his England aspirations which I suspect he places highly too. However, all of this wailing and gnashing of teeth over social and political issues is completely hypocritical and stupid. If people are so worked up about political issues, then they need to scrutinising their politicians/administrators first, not where footballers play football.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14437 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:12:47 pm
We have accepted sportwashing money. We are a sportwashing project. There is NO excuse for what the club has done. We are no different to City now.

We may as well get bought out by Saudi now for all I care.
What absolute tripe.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14438 on: Today at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:30:50 pm
I know it's fanciful to even entertain this but regardless....

It would be absolutely fucking marvellous if LFC gave the proceeds of the sales of both players to charity, potentially ones focusing on helping people who have escaped repressive regimes, or helping those persecuted because of who they are, or domestic abuse victims

Based on the fee I disagree mate, we're not getting a ridiculous amount for our trophy winning captain considering we were approached for him. It's a reasonable fee commensurate with his current form that should be reinvested unlike we could with Gini, Origi et al who left for nothing.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #14439 on: Today at 07:40:20 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 07:28:08 pm
For me, the hypocrisy is that the fans are quite happy to have a go at some players but not others, and give the same regime a free pass on so many other aspects especially in the actual political arena. Where is the moral outrage that their own governments support the regime in Saudi Arabia for instance? Where are the political leaders being held to account for their trade and dealings with such regimes? Why aren't the PLs administrators having their feet held over the fire by allowing state owned entities with dubious backgrounds to be controlling teams in their league (some of whom are now dominating the domestic game). Where are the similar criticism of Ronaldo, or Firmino, or club legend Gerrard, or the umpteen other players that have gone to play in Saudi?

Thats just complete and utter bollocks, evidently you have not read a single post and just projecting your opinions as fact. All of those going there have been discussed in this thread and its all negative, its just the biggest criticism has been for the one who is currently our captain and the one who has supposedly taken a stand against homophobia and other causes.

Just because one person is criticised does it mean we agree with or enable others? No, there's just not enough energy in the world to go after each and every person or organisation. Whataboutery is just a way of shutting down all criticism.

You make change by trying to influence and educate those closest to you and then try to cast that net wider and wider.
