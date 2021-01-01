I'm not defending Henderson but footballers put their names to all kinds of products and causes and it's generally for image and/or financial gain.



I don't really think worse of him for going there than Firmino or Fabinho. Nobody has called Fabinho a c**t and Bobby will probably still get his name sung by fans. All 3 probably know they're not really up to the demands of a Jurgen Klopp team in the Premier League anymore and rather than drop down the league or save their legs in Serie A (the more traditional path) they've sold out for silly money. That's their lookout, if they want to piss the rest of their career away and trade their conscious for an extra 0 in the bank then that's for them to do.



It's useless to hold footballers up as moral crusaders, regardless of what advert they appear in or cause they champion. Some exceptions perhaps if it's something someone has experienced and they use it to help others (i.e. Rashford and child hunger). Not because someone wears a rainbow badge and writes a tweet. I hate the term but Henderson was obviously just virtue signalling, or if he did genuinely believe in it then he believes in the money more. Money brings out the worst in people.



For me, the hypocrisy is that the fans are quite happy to have a go at some players but not others, and give the same regime a free pass on so many other aspects especially in the actual political arena. Where is the moral outrage that their own governments support the regime in Saudi Arabia for instance? Where are the political leaders being held to account for their trade and dealings with such regimes? Why aren't the PLs administrators having their feet held over the fire by allowing state owned entities with dubious backgrounds to be controlling teams in their league (some of whom are now dominating the domestic game). Where are the similar criticism of Ronaldo, or Firmino, or club legend Gerrard, or the umpteen other players that have gone to play in Saudi?Overall, I think the issue is a storm in a teacup and the people crying foul are being quite hypocritical and haven't thought things through very well at all. I think there are legitimate footballing reasons for him to NOT go, in that he's still a decent player and could still have an impact at this level and drive us toward CL qualification as well, especially seeing that we've lost some senior figures in the team. I've also mentioned his England aspirations which I suspect he places highly too. However, all of this wailing and gnashing of teeth over social and political issues is completely hypocritical and stupid. If people are so worked up about political issues, then they need to scrutinising their politicians/administrators first, not where footballers play football.